As previously reported, Orange is the New Black actress Ruby Rose went off on Katy Perry just recently via her Twitter page. Ruby’s rant was prompted by the release of Katy’s latest single “Swish Swish,” which is believed to be a diss track directed at none other than Ruby’s good friend Taylor Swift.

However, just a couple days after Ruby’s initial Twitter rampage, she decided to step back and do some major damage control. Mid-day on Saturday, Ruby went on another Twitter rant, but this time around she apologized for going after the “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress, despite that fact that she doesn’t necessarily agree with the “low blow” lyrics featured in her latest single (“Swish Swish”).

While backtracking her past remarks, Ruby posted tweets, which read, “Being mean doesn’t suit me and leaves me feeling dirty. Truth is being mean leaves more leaks in your camp than the titanic and I get so triggered when I think bullies don’t get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something…but it’s not the place.” The Australian beauty went on to elaborate, “I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces, however, I’m not god and I can’t decide when or how that is. Clearly [my previous rant] comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs, However, I shouldn’t stoop because then the [message] is mixed.”

Ruby Rose, Twitter posts:

For her part, Katy Perry says the song wasn’t inspired by any one person in particular. On a The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon appearance, she said it isn’t a diss track, but rather an anti-bullying anthem.

“I think it’s a great anthem for people to use when someone’s trying to hold you down, or bully you,” Katy said. “That’s kind of what this record is about: 360-degree liberation. ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ was this political liberation. ‘Bon Appetit’ was a sexual liberation. And now, I think ‘Swish [Swish]’ is a liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you.”

A few weeks ago, when Harry Styles released his first single as a solo artist “Sign of the Times,” it was not clear whether or not he would find as much success as his former bandmate Zayn Malik has as a solo artist. Unfortunately for Harry, his single was more of a ballad and didn’t quite get the radio play that Zayn’s first solo hits (including “Pillowtalk,” “Like I Would,” and “I Don’t Want to Live Forever”) did. However, despite the [relatively] lackluster performance of his song “Sign of the Times,” Harry continues to prove he has what it takes to succeed in the music business as a solo artist.

According to the entertainment outlet Hits Daily Double, Harry’s recently released self-titled album debuted at the top of the charts and received rave reviews from a wide variety of music critics and media outlets. Back in 2016, when Zayn dropped his first solo album, he managed to sell 156,000 albums plus streaming hits in the first week of its release – which resulted in him holding the #1 spot for album sales that week. Incredibly, Harry’s album’s sales have skyrocketed past his former band mates, as he has managed to sell nearly 240,000 albums plus streaming hits within the first week of its release. Moreover, the UK-born crooner sold nearly 100,000 more records than Zayn did in the first week of his first solo album’s release.

Not only is Harry’s album proving to be a success, the One Direction star is also heading out on tour, which completely sold out within mere minutes.

Now we will just have to see what Liam Payne and Niall Horan have up their sleeves, as at this point, the two singers have only released singles and have yet to release albums as solo artists.

At least 20 people were killed during an apparent explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, a report said.

The casualties took place immediately after the singer’s performance Monday in the Manchester Arena where local police said there were “a number of fatalities and others injured.”

NBC News reported that at least 20 people had been killed and possibly hundreds had been injured.

“Ariane Grande had just gone behind the curtain, and the lights came up when there was this massive bang and a big cloud of smoke,” a concert-goer told The Guardian.

“I saw five people with blood all down them,” said one.

Police were warning people to stay away from the area as they responded to a “serious incident.”

Video from the concert show the panic as fans flee the crowded scene.

Other images show people injured although it wasn’t clear whether they were hurt from being caught in the stampede to get out of the stadium.

A woman who lives in an apartment across the street said she heard a loud boom.

“The bang was so big I heard it from my room which is at the back of the apartment blocks,” Suzy Mitchell told The Guardian.

A London waitress got the boot after her bosses found her naked in Orlando Bloom‘s hotel room after a steamy night with the star, according to a report.

Viviana Ross, 21, was pouring drinks for the 40-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star — who was in London to promote his new film “Unlocked”— when she hit it off with him, The Sun reported.

She saw Bloom again outside the luxury Chiltern Firehouse restaurant and hotel when her shift ended — and he invited her back to his five-star suite for a drink, her close friend told the site.

Bloom left early the next morning for an interview, but Ross remained in his bed, where a manager at the hotel later found her, the site reported.

“You work here?” the manager asked, according to Ross’ friend.

She responded, “Yes, why?”

But the manager quickly closed the door, and within an hour, Ross received a text informing her that she was fired for “fraternizing with clients.”

Ross was “hurt” by the dismissal, but did not regret the “night of incredible sex,” her friend said.

“There was real electricity between her and Orlando from the moment they saw each other,” the friend added. “She said she had an amazing time and his body was very good. He was an exceptionally good lover.”

The pair apparently had a gin and tonic together before they started kissing.

“He made the first moves,” the friend added. “He’d been staying at the hotel for five days and the sexual tension had been building up.”

Ross, who moved from Romania to the UK two months ago to pursue a film career, was previously cast in the lead role in an independent action movie called “One Shot Left.”

She never got a phone number for Bloom, who recently split from Katy Perry.

“I don’t work at the Firehouse anymore, and I won’t comment on anything that happened there,” Ross told The Sun.

