It looks like the famous Ray J sex tape that made Kim Kardashian famous is back in the spotlight, but the clan would like nothing more than for it to disappear after they made a fortune and dynasty off of it. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Cynthia Bailey doesn’t put full blame of her failing marriage on the show.

Karrine Steffans Claims to Have the Dirt on Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape

You know how it goes. People will say anything to get a little bit of the limelight. In the case of Karrine Steffans a.k.a Superhead, she is rehashing old news in an attempt to get some shine.

We all know her as the video hoe…ahem…I mean vixen that made her rounds in rapper’s music videos back in the day (she is married to Columbus Short now). She recently made some interesting claims on social media about Kim Kardashian, mainly saying that she knew about Kim’s sex tape before the rest of the world. She posted on Twitter,

“Yes. And Ray J called to ask me if I thought it was a good idea & I was like…nah. She’s gonna get rich and you… But let me hush up and get back to this new book I’m writing…and this TV show…and this movie…and this…”

My question is why does it even matter and why does she feel the need to let us know this? That was nine years ago Superhead! And really Karrine, a book, TV show and movie? Like you have that much respect in the industry. Come on now.

Kris Jenner Signed Papers for Kim’s Sex Tape

How do you as a mother sign away your daughter’s life all in the name of money? According to Page Six, that is exactly what Kris Jenner did when she signed a contract with Vivid Entertainment for Kim’s infamous sex tape in 2007. Does this really come as a surprise, though?

It is no shock that this proves the mom and daughter team deliberately leaked the tape of Kim and Ray J having sex. But in his new book “Kardashian Dynasty,” Ian Halperin explains that the making of the sex tape was also deliberate. He breaks down how everything happened and maintains that Kirs Jenner was an integral part in sealing the deal. He claims in the book that an “adult film industry” insider told him,

“A mutual friend of Kim and Paris Hilton had advised her that if she wanted to achieve fame, a sex tape would be the way to go . . . Kim had discussed the idea of producing a tape with her family beforehand.”

If that isn’t disturbing enough, one of Kim’s former friends told him,

“It was Kris who engineered the deal behind the scenes and was responsible for the tape seeing the light of day,”

Now it comes as no surprise that Kris pretty much masterminded the situation, but for Kim to strategically plan to do the tape and release it for fame’s sake? I don’t know whether to be mad at her or praise her. Having a family to surround herself with is what kept her reality show career outlasting Paris Hilton’s.

Not such a surprise…who wants to give away their best biz secrets?

Cynthia Bailey Tells Paparazzi RHOA Not Only Factor In Failing Marriage

If you have been following the story of Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas’ crumbling marriage, then you know that a lot of the blame has been put on the reality TV show the Real Housewives of Atlanta. But according to the quick responses Cynthia gave a TMZ reporter in LAX over the weekend, there’s more to the story than just a bad case of reality TV.

When asked if the show is the main reason the couple is having trouble, she says,

“Um, there were other issues.”

Clearly this is a sensitive subject, and I am sure one she really doesn’t want to speak much about, but the reporter guy just keeps on asking her question. He asks if there’s any chance she and Peter will reconcile, she politely tells him

“We’re a work in progress.”

Now, when he says “so you guys still might get back together” she slightly turns and looks at him with a smile that says, “Okay that’s enough.”

It’s moments like there when I have a little sympathy for these celebrities who go through relationship issues in the public eye. But I can only feel so much empathy for them, especially when they are a part of a brand that involves putting their life in the public eye for everyone to see.

Their relationship has been under scrutiny for some time now, and it didn’t help that her storyline on RHOA centered on the trouble brewing in their marriage. This is what happens when you put your life out there for the whole world to see. The real question that should be asked is if it is worth it?

