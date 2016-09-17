Click to read the full story: Louis Tomlinson can’t censor Harry Styles love and Nick Gordon disappears

While One Direction member Louis Tomlinson may be happily in love with his long-time girlfriend Danielle Campbell, this isn’t stopping ‘Directioners’ (diehard One Direction fans) from continuing the fandom’s “Larry” theory. From the very beginning of One Direction, fans have speculated that there’s something more than friendship between Louis and his band mate Harry Styles.

Unfortunately, Louis isn’t a big fan of his fans’ obsession with his ‘relationship’ with Harry. In fact, he was just recently prompted to ban the word “Larry” from the comment section of his Instagram page. With Instagram’s latest spam features, any post that contains the word “Larry” does not actually post. While the author of the comment can see it, no one else on the page can.

However, being the committed fans they are, the ‘Directioners’ managed to work their way around Louis’ ban on the word. Shortly after figuring out that they weren’t allowed to post “Larry” on his pictures anymore, fans started using variations on the word like “Larries,” “LARRRRRYYY,” and “L A R R Y.”

It doesn’t look like Louis will be able to escape the “Larry” craze anytime soon!

Back in July of 2015, the late Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina passed away after being in a comatose state for nearly 7 months. After her death, it was concluded that she died of Lobar pneumonia, which is caused by Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, water immersion and the consumption of a toxic mixture of drugs.

Just a month after Bobbi’s untimely death, her estate decided to file a wrongful death suit against her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Nick Gordon. In the suit, the estate alleged that Nick had placed Bobbi Kristina in a bathtub while she was unconscious after injecting her with a fatal mixture of drugs. In addition, the estate also claimed that Nick had transferred up to $11,000 from Bobbi’s account while she was in the hospital.

While Nick has adamantly defended his innocence, he once again decided not to show up to a scheduled court date. Subsequently, on Friday the judge assigned to the case ruled that Nick is to be held legally responsible for Bobbi’s death. Atlanta’s Fulton County Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford said that because Nick did not show up in court twice, anything that is alleged is now admitted through omission.

Following the verdict, the plaintiff (Bobbi Kristina’s father and her estate) released a statement saying, “We have said all along that we believed Nick Gordon was responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown. This judgment confirms our belief. Mr. Gordon had every opportunity to appear in Court and attempt to clear his name. He declined.”

Soon after, Bobbi Kristina’s father Bobby also released a statement of his own, stating, “I am pleased with the outcome of today’s court proceedings. All I ever wanted was answers relating to who and what caused my daughter’s death. Today’s judgment tells me it was Nick Gordon. Now I need to process all the emotions I have and lean on God to get me and my family through this.”

There are currently no criminal charges against Nick. However, Bobby and the Brown estate assured the media that they will soon be going forward with the damages trial.

Some “Tonight Show” viewers weren’t laughing after GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump paid Jimmy Fallon a visit Thursday, and encountered nothing hairier from the NBC host than a head rub.

Noting that “the next time I see you, you could be the President of the United States,” Fallon proposed they do something “that’s just not presidential, really, something that we could do now that we’re both just civilians.”

“I’m not liking the sound of this,” Trump said.

“Can I mess your hair up?” Fallon asked, quickly adding, “I’ll be gentle.”

Fallon was, both with mussing up Trump’s legendary yellow ‘do and with the interview that accompanied it.

Afterward, tweets flew.

“In his defense, Jimmy Fallon just pulled in a 35 share among white supremacists 18-49,” cracked one, while another declared, “Humanizing a xenophobe is not okay.”

Yet another tweet excused Fallon for not drilling his subject as a journalist might, but faulted him “for his willingness to serve as hell’s court jester.”

For some observers, Trump’s devil-may-care guest shot may have seemed particularly jarring on Friday as he commanded blanket TV coverage for his revised verdict, after long denying it, that President Barack Obama was indeed born in the United States.

But years before the current polarizing presidential race, Fallon built his brand as a lovable, powder-puff-wielding host, no matter who his guest, politician or otherwise. No one mistakes Fallon for his slyly subversive CBS counterpart, Stephen Colbert, or Colbert’s caustic predecessor, David Letterman. Fallon’s nice-guy style has helped make him the late-night ratings leader.

Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, a scheduled guest for Monday’s “Tonight Show,” was surely expecting the same kid-gloves treatment accorded to Trump.

Even so, The Huffington Post called Fallon’s handling of Trump “a softball interview even by softball standards.”

A GQ magazine critic called it “embarrassing” and “fawning” – “like watching a dictator be ‘fun’ on state-run TV.”

On Friday, NBC declined to comment on Trump’s “Tonight Show” appearance.

Donald Trump’s renouncement of birtherism came with some media gamesmanship that compelled television news networks to air 20 minutes of endorsements by retired military men before the candidate briefly got to the point.

“We all got Rick-rolled,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper, a reference to the Internet prank of replacing an expected link with a video of singer Rick Astley’s 1987 hit, “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

The bad blood continued after the Friday morning event when the Trump campaign barred text reporters and a television producer from joining him on a tour of the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. In response, cable and broadcast networks refused to use any video of the tour.

Trump’s long expressed doubts that Obama was born in the United States – despite a birth certificate proving Obama’s eligibility for the presidency – resurfaced with a Washington Post interview on Thursday where Trump would not say whether or not he believed the president was born in Hawaii in 1961.

With criticism of his birther movement starting anew, Trump’s campaign signaled that the candidate would address the issue Friday at a Washington event. When Trump stepped to the podium at 11:04 a.m. EDT, he was carried live on CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC.

Following a short statement that didn’t address the birther issue, Trump stepped aside for a succession of Medal of Honor recipients to approach the microphone and endorse him.

The networks stuck with the event, essentially a Trump commercial, until Fox News Channel pulled away at 11:25 a.m. for a studio discussion and the other two networks shortly followed suit. By 11:30, Trump stepped back to the podium, and all the networks went back to him live.

After claiming that opponent Hillary Clinton had started the birther discussion, a false claim for which he offered no evidence, Trump took credit for ending it.

“President Barack Obama was born in the United States,” Trump said. “Period. Now we all want to get back to making America strong and great again.”

He then stepped away without taking questions.

Tapper called the appearance “a disservice to the people who were offended by that movement, people who thought it was racist.”

“What they did was tease us, play us,” said CNN’s Dana Bash, saying the networks would not have aired the veterans’ statements otherwise.

Bash isn’t likely to find much sympathy among Trump supporters, many of whom distrust and dislike the media. Ripping reporters is a time-honored tactic among Republican office-seekers, and Trump has eagerly joined in.

“It was political and media genius,” said Melissa Francis during the Fox News program “Outnumbered.”

What it amounted to was the equivalent of over $1 million worth of free media time for Trump, estimated Democratic strategist Chris Kofinis.

“You don’t think Hillary wants her events to be covered like this? Of course she does,” Kofinis said. “It’s more than a question of fairness. It really is a question of responsibility. This is not a reality TV show. I’m not sure that everyone has come to terms with that.”

The cable networks need to take greater control over their airtime and not just cede it on the promise of getting news, or the hope of getting a boost in viewership, said Mark Feldstein, a former broadcast journalist and now a professor at the University of Maryland.

“They are more than willing to swallow the bait because they know the ratings are going to go up when Trump goes on the air – even when their credibility goes down when they realize he has conned them,” he said.

It comes after a TV-friendly day where Trump discussed some of his medical records with talk show host Mehmet Oz, drawing laughter and applause when the television doctor said Trump had high testosterone levels, and “Tonight” show host Jimmy Fallon playfully mussed the candidate’s hair during a light-hearted interview.

Following the Washington event, Trump’s campaign invited the television network’s pool camera to join him on a tour of his Washington hotel. Reporters were barred. ABC News producer Candace Smith, Friday’s pool representative who usually accompanies the camera operator and reports back to her colleagues about what she saw, tweeted that she was “physically restrained” from doing so.

For Trump, it ensured that no one would immediately question what CNN’s John King called “the biggest flip-flop of the campaign.”

Television networks agreed not to use the camera person’s footage. “The TV pool traditionally doesn’t participate in events that our reporters or producers are not allowed to attend,” said Bryan Boughton, Fox News Washington bureau chief and current chairman of the TV pool.

You would think that being a comic legend, an Oscar-nominee and starring in some of Hollywood’s greatest blockbusters would mean having an abundance of scripts to choose from.

But Eddie Murphy says part of the reason he hasn’t made many movies in recent years is because he hasn’t been asked a lot.

“I don’t usually get offered stuff,” the 55-year-old said in a recent interview.

So when he got sent the dramatic script for “Mr. Church,” where Murphy plays a caretaker who bonds with a struggling family, he couldn’t resist.

“‘Wow, I get to work with a great director and good actors,'” Murphy recalled thinking.

The fact that it only took 27 days to shoot was a lure too, particularly since he’s the new father of his ninth child, four-month-old Izzy Oona Murphy.

“It was like a really easy movie to go do and everybody was really cool, so I just went and did it, then I went back to the hammock in the backyard,” Murphy said.

“Mr.Church,” which opened nationwide on Friday, is Murphy’s first film in four years. While he’s been spending plenty of downtime at home with his family, he hasn’t been completely idle; he’s been doing music and last year released a hit reggae single “Oh Jah Jah.” He has also been coming up with ideas for what he describes as one last comedy tour: “The Last Laugh.”

“I wanted to get back on the stage and do stand-up and go full circle like where I started,” explained Murphy. “Just do like one last tour or show or something. But you need like an hour and a half of stuff and the only way you get stuff is to just live life.”

He added: “I stopped making movies to just be a person trying to come up with some jokes. But what happened was, I don’t think I came up with any jokes, I just wound up sitting in the backyard playing guitar and that kind of didn’t suck. …. then in the middle of all of that, (“Mr. Church” producer) Mark Canton sent me this script, and I was like, ‘This is really good.'”

Based on a true story, Murphy plays a chef that’s been hired to look after a dying single mother and her only daughter. Six years later the mother is still alive as Mr. Church becomes accepted and loved as part of the family all while they overcome obstacles through care and love for one another.

“I think it’s really sweet and charming and heartfelt. I’m looking forward to seeing it with an audience,” said Murphy.

Towards the end of the movie, Mr. Church’s cheerful but steely demeanor is broken when he sheds a tear. As Murphy tried to recall if he has ever shed a tear before on the big screen, he remembered his 2002 flick labeled by critics as one of the worst movies ever made – “The Adventures of Pluto Nash.”

“There was a big cry scene in ‘Pluto Nash’, but I think people had walked out of the theater by the time they came out,” Murphy said while hysterically laughing.

“They walked out before the big cry scene … I cried my ass off and y’all missed it.”

