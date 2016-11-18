Click to read the full story: Johnny Manziel domestic abuse charges deal and NFL discipline

Do y’all remember Johnny Manziel? Texas A&M fans may remember him as the Heisman Trophy winner and one of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch of all time. Cleveland Browns fans may remember him as the last quarterback to actually lead them to a win (I swear, look it up, the Browns have yet to win since Johnny Freakin’ Football led them past the San Francisco 49ers back in December 2015).

Most football fans, however, remember Manziel as a dumbass kid who could never get his life together off the field. And for good reason. Personally, I gave Ole’ Johnny M the benefit of the doubt one too many times. He just kept screwing up.

His most recent issue, a domestic assault case involving an ex-girlfriend, seems to finally be coming to an end. Manziel’s defense attorney Jim Darnell wouldn’t announce any of the conditions set forth in the proposed deal; however, he assured people that Manziel is doing just fine.

“He’s doing okay,” said Darnell. “Tough kid.”

Of course, neither the prosecution nor the defense wanted to say much about an open case, but that doesn’t change the fact that things look terrible for the former first-round pick.

To make matter worse, Manziel, who already served a four-game suspension to start the season as a free agent, may be looking at another six-game ban from professional football.

“If a club ever rolls the dice and brings him on board, he’s got a six-game suspension that’s hanging right now,” said NFL chief disciplinary officer Todd Jones back in August. Things don’t look much better as the case closes.

Manziel’s short-lived NFL career included eight starts with the Cleveland Browns and a 2-6 record over that span—which, let’s be honest, is pretty damn good for a Browns’ quarterback. Since the end of last season, Manziel has been dumped by two agents who suggested he attend rehab, enrolled in classes back at Texas A&M, and even had his father say he wouldn’t live to see his 24th birthday on December 6 if he didn’t get help.

Only a few more weeks before he can brag on that one. It makes you wonder if the NFL should create a McDonalds type menu for domestic abuse as their players seems to be getting lots of discounts and specials for doing it.

