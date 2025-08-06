SPOILERS FOR EPISODE 9 OF COUNTDOWN

How many times have I said that the beginning and ending of a “Countdown” episode is always so well done – and usually so impactful. This episode is no different.

In fact, the first frames are hard to watch, Blythe trying to crawl back to his car with the knife still stuck in him, blood everywhere. For those of you “Supernatural” fans, it’s a Red Meat scenario when you’re really not sure the hero can survive, and you’re in awe of his determination. It makes your stomach turn with how visceral it is. He somehow gets there, pops on the siren, gasping in pain, and calls in a breathless “10-33, corner of…” as he passes out.

Tick tick tick tick

Meachum’s Getting Worse

Meachum (Jensen Ackles) isn’t doing much better than Blythe at this point.

We see him once again in his bathroom, staring in the mirror, holding his head. Grimacing, he struggles to open the pill bottle for some relief and they spill all over the floor. He desperately scoops them up and takes some but the pain continues.

Sobbing, he splashes water on his face to try to keep going, then bangs his head against the wall in desperation. (If you’ve ever had a terrible migraine, you can understand that impulse as just trying to make it go away or temporarily replace it with some other pain even).

Once again, Ackles really makes us feel his pain and empathize with his incredible frustration.

Meachum as the phone rings in the middle of his anguish: What??

He sits down, gasping for breath, struggling to compose himself as the phone keeps ringing, finally managing a somewhat normal sounding “Meachum” as he answers.

The Search for Volchek Intensifies

The task force convenes in the waiting room of the hospital, frantic. Meachum tries to convince the nurse to give them an update, but she is not budging.

Nurse: I don’t care if you’re the king of England, you’ll get an update when the surgeon updates us.

Luckily, Oliveras sees a doctor she knows from back in the day. It’s clear he has a thing for her, saying he always knew she was gonna do something epic. He also agrees to get an update on Blythe and comes back to tell them that they removed the object and are checking for organ damage.

Finau, Meachum and Oliveras go check out the crime scene. They don’t know why he was in the alley, but they can piece together what happened pretty accurately. Meachum diverts the LAPD’s attention so Oliveras can look around the consul’s car. She grabs the file he was bringing to Blythe.

Bell: You took it from the scene?

Meachum: I don’t think we’re worried about chain of evidence at this point.

To complicate matters, Finau gets a call from his wife, worried because he didn’t come home all night. Increasingly worried himself, he suggests she take the kids and go visit her parents in Palm Springs. He promises he’ll be right behind them. Once again, shades of Mother’s Milk (if you’re a fan of The Boys). And an ominous subplot that just adds to the sense that something very bad is about to happen (thanks to Volchek).

Speaking of Volchek

Evan translates the files that were all in Belarussian and tracks Volchek to a forger in Reseda.

The vibes between Bell and Evan warm up more in this episode, as he’s more and more impressed by her tech skills and expertise. They have a candid conversation, letting us get to know a little bit more about both. Bell says he initially wasn’t sure about her.

Bell: You were beyond green – like bright green.

He says that his dad’s generation used to say you can’t investigate cases sitting on your ass.

Bell: I thought that was good advice until I saw what you do with a keyboard. It’s inspiring.

I’m rather enjoying their slow burn.

Anyway, the forger is the old guy who sold Volchek out. He makes a run for it but Finau, Meachum and Oliveras follow him to the roof.

Meachum’s Getting Worse Part 2

This scene brings to life what I’ve been worrying about (and expecting, though the actual moment came as a shocking surprise that made me literally gasp out loud). Meachum starts to get overcome by pain and dizziness while they’re up there, just as he’s on a ledge. He grabs his head, grimacing, and then starts to careen off the side of the building!

Finau grabs him and pulls him to safety just in time!

Oliveras stays with him as Finau goes after the guy, and you can see how thrown she is. Meachum tries to say he skipped breakfast, but of course Oliveras just says don’t lie. Why does he bother when she knows the truth already?

She puts a protective hand on his back as they head down from the roof.

They interrogate the forger, saying they want the guy he made three different passports for. The guy eventually makes a deal and gives them all Volchek’s aliases.

Meanwhile, Mark is struggling to keep focused, blinking and shaking his head like he can clear it, poor guy. Eventually he hides in the bathroom, so frustrated he starts kicking the trashcan over. Oliveras bursts in asking what he’s doing.

Meachum: Losing my fucking mind here, I can’t take it!

This should help get us an Excedrin product placement!

He’s in so much pain, and so frustrated, it’s heartbreaking. He sobs, hyperventilating, and she gets right in front of him, says look at me, you’re good, you’re good. Breathe with me. Calms him down like a wild horse. It’s fanfic level good stuff right there, all the kudos to Ackles and Camacho, and to Derek Haas for writing it like a favorite trope (that’s a compliment).

Light at the End of the Tunnel?

The team visits Blythe in the hospital to find him insisting that he needs to get out of the hospital, over the doctor’s protests, to everyone’s great relief.

Evan: You’re not gonna do anyone any good if you’re incapacitated!

Blythe: Fine, I’ll stay for observation but I’m not doing the 48 hours.

Oliveras talks to her doctor friend again, who turns out to be a neuro oncologist because of course he is. She tells him about her friend Mark, saying he’s just accepting that his diagnosis is a death sentence. He gives her his cell and his card and offers to consult with her friend.

Then we get the news I’ve been half expecting but ambivalent about. Coincidentally, the doc is doing a research project on experimental treatments for brain tumors because, of course, he is. I have a lot of mixed feelings about that – I’d like Meachum to survive obviously, but miraculous fixes sometimes strain believability and temper some of the emotional power and suspense that Mark’s struggle has helped create.

Meachum apologizes to Oliveras, says\ing he’ll get his shit together.

She tells him about the neuro oncologist doc and encourages him to go see him.

I guess we’ll see…

The Showdown

Meanwhile, Finau’s wife tries to pick up the girls and their teacher pleads for her not to take them before their recital and she eventually agrees, saying she’ll see them there.

Uh oh.

Finau tries to call her – no answer.

Blythe comes back, wearing his customary dapper suit. To his team’s concerned looks, he assures them “I’ll rest when I’m dead.”

I hope you don’t mean that literally, Blythe!

They get a lead on one of the aliases and go after Volchek (because Kestrel is a Belarussian bird and Meachum is smart). They bust into the offices but there’s no one there. Dead end again.

Oliveras: Why would a guy who hates the world make movies? Why have a production company? Why the flash of a Hollywood company?

Mark’s head may be aching, but his brain’s still working.

Meachum: Trucks. Movie trucks park wherever they want.

He’s right. They find the city gave them permission to shoot somewhere at The Vine, and realize the trucks will be there right now. They all head down there as the Kestrel Entertainment Productions trucks pull up.

Volchek goes into a truck and sets the timer – the readout says Armed.

Volchek hugs his number two. It’s clearly a goodbye.

Volchek: We are men discarded by our homeland, stepped on by America. Los Angeles will be synonymous with Hiroshima and our country will be blamed. Our names will be remembered forever. The last image I would like to see is destruction, the last sound the cries of the damned.

Damn, Volchek. The rage in this character is chilling – and compelling.

The task force come driving up, speeding through LA traffic.

Meachum: Get the fuck outta the way, people!

He’s driving down the sidewalk, blowing his horn, people and cars jumping out of the way. (Probably not the best idea for a guy who keeps getting dizzy and blurry vision…) But Jensen Ackles probably loved it.

Courtesy Amazon Prime

When they find the trucks, Meachum walks right into one and is confronted with row after row of the explosive material.

Meachum: Oh fuck.

Oliveras: He wants to watch people die – murder suicide.

Bell tells Evan he’d understand if she wanted to get outside the perimeter. She says no, she’ll stay. Bell and Shepherd work on trying to disarm the devices, which seems like a terrible idea to me sitting safely in my living room.

Meachum and Oliveras and Finau spread out on foot looking for Volchek. Finau sees his daughter at the Poetry in the Park event right there and starts a riotous exit, firing his weapon and screaming “LAPD, get out!”

Bell wants them to wait for the bomb expert; Evan wants to try disarming it herself. I’m very stressed out watching them.

As we wait holding our breath to see what’s going to happen, Meachum stands there in the center of the square, in the midst of the fleeing people – and notices that one person is standing still. He locks eyes with Volchek, who holds the remote, finger hovering over the “Ignite” button.

Now that is an ending!

This was a great episode, full of suspense, imminent danger (of multiple kinds), and underneath all that adventure we can see the characters’ care for each other deepening, adding a human touch to all the excitement.

Stay tuned for next Wednesday and a new episode on Prime Video to find out what happens next!

Lynn Zubernis, PhD is an expert on all things “Supernatural,” and has published numerous bestselling books on the subject. You can check them out here.