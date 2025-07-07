The first Creation con of 2025 took place in April in Boston. There was a long break between Supernatural Creation cons (the last one was in early December) so everyone was beyond excited to be back together again. There were many hugs and emotional reunions – I had missed my fellow fans and vendors as much as I’d missed the best cast in the world.

I love Boston. I’ve been there quite a few times and it’s a great city, with fabulous food and a lot of history. So I was excited that there was going to be a Supernatural con there for the first time in like a decade. The con was in April so I was hopeful for some lovely spring weather too.

My short flight (we went up and down so fast they didn’t have time to serve us a soda) let me out in what felt like a shocking return to winter, alas, and it didn’t get much better all weekend. What did I see of Boston this time? The lovely con hotel.

Oh well. It was pretty lovely.

Matt Cohen and Gil McKinney are on the tour this year and they’re two of my favorite people, so that was a treat. When I joined their panel, Matt was planning to put some guyliner on Gil that night. Why didn’t we get photos???

They both talked about how special it was to work on Supernatural, because everyone makes you feel so comfortable.

Matt on meeting Jared and Jensen for the first time: There was so much man!

I know that feeling.

Gil: Supernatural was a blessing. My favorite thing I’ve ever done.

They both believe the show, in some form, will eventually be back.

Matt: There’s too much support for Supernatural for it to dissipate.

He also pitched a Hallmark movie called “All The Johns” (which definitely does not sound G rated) starring him, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Drake Rodger and Gil – that’s a lot of John Winchester!

Matt’s actual new project is the animated series ‘Public Domain’, starring tons of SPN Family. If you’re not following and supporting, check it out!

Gil talked about some of the iconic roles he’s played, including Elvis – and almost Johnny Cash. I can see it!

We had our original Friday host back at this con, the irreplaceable Richard Speight, Jr.

I was able to go to karaoke, which was so much fun.

Here’s Julie McNiven, Alaina Huffman and Samantha Smith belting out Sweet Caroline – along with all the rest of us.

And of course we had our wonderful hosts, DJ Qualls and Matt Cohen.

There was even a proposal – and a yes! This couple said they fell in love watching Supernatural together. Awwww.

Saturday was the ladies panel, with Briana and Kim and Samantha and Julie and Alaina.

Julie said that the angel Anna would be a fan of tequila shots.

Alaina said Abaddon would have a literal Bloody Mary.

Briana talked about being inspired by one of her more creative teachers, and Julie said her dad, a fourth grade teacher, inspired her.

Samantha said she had a teacher who taught her that you learn better if you’re enjoying it. Which is very true!

Kim, who always makes me tear up at some point, said she was inspired by a teacher who recognized in her a deep need to make the world better and a frustration that it isn’t better. I can relate!

Alaina: It’s very hard to follow Kim!

More seriously, they talked about how they all support each other.

If they had to pick another Supernatural actor to play their characters in drag, Kim and Briana would pick Mark Sheppard and Richard Speight, Jr.

Samantha: Misha actually did wear one of my costumes to run a race. Then I saw a “who wore it better?” posted!

And speaking of Misha – he was born in Boston!

Misha shared a story that Jensen told him. Jensen was at Logan Airport on a busy travel day, with cancellations and storms, and the gate agent got on the PA and said all right everybody, they’re deplaning the other plane right now, so I want everyone to get organized – I don’t want anybody fucking with your bags… Right on the PA.

Misha: That’s my people!

When he was a kid, Misha really wanted a Cabbage Patch doll, but they were too expensive.

His tastes vary, he said – sometimes hard techno, sometimes NPR.

I always appreciate Misha for validating that we live in insane times.

Misha: I’m not a doomsayer, but it does seem like the apocalypse is coming…

I guess it’s a good thing we’ve all watched Supernatural.

How does he make decisions?

Misha: I think most of my decisions are based on…. What my penis wants…

Favorite episode? As he’s said many times, it’s The French Mistake.

His manager called him after the episode and said oh, it’s good to see you playing yourself (when he was playing a total jerk of a version of him!)

Castiel, Misha said, made some pretty significant mistakes.

Misha: Cas becoming God and releasing the Leviathans, that was a pretty big mistake…

He also gave some bts info on The Boys, explaining how he and Jared were introduced to The Boys crew by Phil Sgriccia, who also directed frequently on Supernatural so knows them all well.

Misha: And Eric Kripke was on set, so we had a reunion of the five of us. But when we got on set, The Boys is on a scale that’s boggling. Supernatural was basically like a student film compared to it. I think the budget is like five times as high and the quality is like seven times higher. So we got on set and we’re coming down a staircase and we saw a sea of crew standing there, waiting for me and Jared and Jensen. And Phil Sgriccia is standing at the bottom of the stairs. For me and Jared, this is the first time we’re setting eyes on the crew. And as we come down, Phil says, everyone quiet on the set – Jared, Jensen, Misha, I want you to apologize to everyone. Everyone, I apologize for what you’re about to see unfold here. It’s totally unprofessional and I’m aware of that.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1911109481607332181

They clearly had SO much fun filming together on The Boys and I cannot wait to see it!!!!

Misha: Kripke actually has a real clear vision of what he wants. And sometimes it feels like it doesn’t make sense and then it ends up working. And he’s proven that enough times to enough people that it’s like well, that’s what he says we’re doing, that’s what we’re doing.

He also reminisced about memorable chaos on Supernatural.

Misha: There was this diner scene, and Jared and I were essentially filming gay porn between takes…

Why there are not more Mishalecki shippers, I have no clue.

What would Castiel’s guilty pleasure be and would Sam and Dean find out?

Misha: Dean would wake up and say dude, WTF?

(I think that was referring to Castiel’s habit of appearing and looming watchfully).

If Cas, Sam and Dean were French Mistake’d to The Boys?

Misha: They’d probably do like a reunion Herogasm party, get everyone back together. Castiel could probably give Homelander a run for his money. Castiel Season 4 or 5, not Season 13 when he was like I’m so tired. Suddenly Cas became an old Italian woman, I’m so tired I can’t do it anymore… What happened to him? What happened to that fucker, he came out of the gate so strong, he could time travel and teleport and knock a wall down? By the end, he was like, get away from me…

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1911113534290723148

Who would Misha body swap with?

Misha: So I wake up in their body and them in mine? Castiel! Then I could say, Cas get outta my ass!

Lol

Like everyone who worked on the show, Misha sometimes gets serious about how much he loved it and his coworkers.

Misha: On Supernatural, we were all accountable to each other, both cast and crew. Every single person was vital, and that taught me a lot.

He pointed out that when he started doing the deep Cas voice, he thought he was only going to be on for three episodes. Oops.

Saturday night was of course SNS time, and Louden Swain was wonderful as always.

As Rob started to take off his jacket:

Rob: This is when Jensen would say ‘I’m going…jacket off…’

Kim Rhodes was a Rockstar per usual, and I always forget that Julie McNiven is also an amazing singer. I loved working with Julie on her chapter for ‘There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done’ – she wrote all about working with Jensen Ackles and how much he helped make her comfortable with the steamy scene – unsurprisingly.

Briana Buckmaster and Gil McKinney teamed up for ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’ – those two really are meant for Broadway.

Richard Speight joined in for a number also, with Mark Sheppard on drums.

Louden Swain has recently started to perform ‘She Waits’ again, and I love it as much as I always have – it’s extra emotional for Rob in the wake of his father’s death, and never fails to make me emotional too.

They closed with ‘Medicated’, with everyone including Mark Sheppard joining the finger kazoo chorus.

He was clearly having a blast, and it’s contagious.

I have SO missed Swain and the SNS in the long hiatus between Creation cons!

Everyone who performed at this SNS has a chapter in either There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done or Family Don’t End With Blood – if you’d like to know more about their personal stories and their time on Supernatural, check them out. (That would be Rob, Rich, Kim, Briana, Gil, Julie and Mark – along with Jared and Jensen and Misha!)

Sunday was of course the gold panel with Jared and Jensen – wow, I had really missed them too!

Since this con was in Boston and the Ackles family lives in Connecticut, Danneel and the kids were with Jensen – which meant that the night before “Uncle Jared” went out to dinner with all of them. Awwww.

Jensen: He sat down and it was instant uncle mode. He was like okay I’ve got this coin, follow this coin. And Zeppelin was all into it like okay okay, but Arrow was like do it again, but slower.

Jared: Legit. She was like no, I think what you’re doing is this. I was like, girl, you’re fucking me up, I’m not an actual magician, humor me, it’s 10 pm.

Jensen: And she was like no, don’t buy it, and went back to coloring.

Jared: So then we walked them up to their room, Room 1016 at the Marriott…

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1911437536804716620

Jensen: cracks up

Jared said that recently Nathan Fillion invited the Padaleckis to his birthday party and he said that he was working with Jensen on ‘The Boys’ and Nathan was like, that’s my favorite!

Someone asked what it was like for them to be working together again.

Jensen: To be fair, we never really stopped, so it was very easy and familiar being on set together, just in a very different playground. I will say – we can’t say almost anything about we were doing – but it was fun to see Jared out of his comfort zone.

Jared: SO out of my comfort zone

Jensen: But man, you handled it with grace and you were awesome – I already told you this, but I was proud of the work you put in. It was good seeing him on this set on this show and with these people that I’ve come to know and to see him come in and just deliver the way he did – and I knew he would – but it was awesome to see it.

The fact that Jared and Jensen are so consistently, wholeheartedly supportive of each other and appreciate each other after all these years really warms my heart every time I hear it.

Jared: Thanks, man.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1911438754851520621

Like everyone, they had appreciative things to say about Supernatural too. Jared had recently watched an episode and the Major Tom music cue was on.

Jared: This show is awesome!

I don’t know what this was related to, but Jared says he has trouble sleeping when it’s a full moon.

Sometimes it strikes me that we know all kinds of random things about these people. Talk about parasocial relationships!

They reminisced a bit about their time on Supernatural, which I will never tire of hearing. All through Season 1, they constantly played a video game called Resistance.

Boys.

Someone asked about Jensen being a cheerleader (he was in fact not a cheerleader, but anyway…)

Jared: Someone find me a picture of Jensen in his short shorts from cheerleading!

They also told the story of the first – and last – time they pranked each other. They shared a trailer in the beginning for the first part of Season 1.

Jensen: They quickly decided we were better off not being in the same trailer and got us our own separate trailers. Single bangers…

Jared: Solo bangers…

Jensen (laughing) Right. Solo banger. That’s our band, we’re coming out with a new single. And when we got our separate trailers, I forget, was it you that – you TP’d my trailer. He toilet paper wrapped my trailer one day.

Jared: And Saran Wrap. It was a mess.

Jensen: So I got my hands on some fart spray. And I didn’t spray it, I just unscrewed it and dumped it in there. And you can clean up saran wrap and toilet paper, but they had to get him a new trailer!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1911443257139122655

Jared and Jensen try to explain about them initially sharing a trailer, and add that it was a “double banger”. The audience starts giggling.

Jensen: I know, we gotta work on the names…

Jared: Yeah there’s the flyer, there’s the foundation, there’s the backstop, and there’s the double banger…

More giggles. Jared has to take a knee. Jensen waves his finger at us: Nope. Nope. Though I mean, look, we’re in Boston…

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1911462930421260609

He tries to clarify about them sharing a trailer, which ends up making things even more hilarious. And full of innuendo. The two of them – and all of us – by this time are enjoying this way too much.

Jensen: And our trailer was a honey wagon. Oh, that does not help…

Everyone: laughing

Jensen: So honey wagons are the actors’ trailers and sometimes they’re single, one person to one trailer, sometimes they’re doubles, two people to one trailer.

Jared: Consenting…

Jensen: Yes. And you could have triple bangers…

Audience: OHHHHH

Jared: All consensual!

Jensen: Hey Clif, are there quadruple bangers?

Jared: He’s been to those parties.

Jensen: There’s a six, right, those are for the stunt guys.

Jared: They’re bendy

Boys.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1911462831913845216

There was also a hilarious story about them doing pilates together in Toronto, with Misha. Can you imagine being in that class and the three of them turn up??

Jensen: Now I concentrate more on lower body workouts.

Jared: Because now we see your lower half onscreen….

Everyone: YES WE DO

It was so good to see ‘the boys’ again!!!!!

I caught a bit of the Rob Benedict, Ruth Connell and Richard Speight, Jr. panel in the afternoon.

Richard: I think Gabriel still wanted to bond with Lucifer as his brother.

Ruth and Rob are adorable. They sing lullabies to baby Margaret. Awww.

Rob: It’s taken some time, but I do speak Ruth.

Ruth loved playing Rowena. She said if they did more Supernatural, she’d only want to come back as Rowena, no one else.

Ruth: And if I were Chuck and Gabriel’s therapist… wait, I flirted with one and made out with the other!

Rob: I’d wanna know how much went down with Gabe and Rowena behind the stacks…

Richard used to sing the Kingston Trio’s ‘Scotch and Soda’ to his sons.

He loves to talk about directing, saying that you have to pre-plan everything if you’re going to do both acting and directing.

Rob told some early acting stories, like the time he was on 90210 and invited all his friends over to watch the episode – and his scenes were all cut. Ooof.

Similarly, Richard was in Independence Day and found out he was totally cut out – at the premiere!

Mark Sheppard also had a panel on Sunday.

(Oh, and I unfortunately missed Mark and Jim Beaver’s panel the day before – they shared a rather passionate kiss ala Crowley and Bobby onstage, awwww.)

Mark: The end of Season 8 was so special, the crew was completely silent in support while we filmed it.

He’s a huge fan of conventions and of fandom itself – it’s what his chapter in Family Don’t End With Blood is all about.

Mark: It’s amazing to come to these conventions and meet parents with their kids who are also fans. There’s nothing better, especially at a time like this, than seeing people come together. Ever see a fight break out at a Supernatural convention?

A fan asked him if there were any scenes in Supernatural that he’d change.

Mark: No, it’s significant in its own context, why would you change it?

I so agree!!

Mark: If you want something else to happen in the show, write your own fan fiction!

He had kind words for his costars too.

Mark: I make fun of Castiel, but Misha is out there building hospitals. I’m proud of him, and what Jared and Jensen have done.

Favorite Crowley line?

Mark: Where’s your moose? Because Jared will get moose toys forever!

Jake Abel also had a panel – his first time in Boston. It went much like my visit this time.

Jake: You’ve got a great Westin…

Favorite moment on Supernatural?

Jake: Being on top of Jensen’s trailer, sharing glasses of whiskey with him and Jared after they kindly invited me to join them.

When he got the part, he said he watched an episode – the one with clowns. (Scary!)

Years ago, Jake said he pitched Adam’s return. A whole episode goes by and the last frame Adam’s like, hey guys… and then gets hit by a car.

Lol

He also wrote the line “you called me Assbutt and then left me in hell for 10 years”

Jake also had a pivotal guest role on ‘Walker’. He said he worked with the costumer to not let his outfit do the acting for him – when he’s revealed as the bad guy, his wardrobe darkens.

On Adam being possessed by Michael:

Jake: To let another man come inside you is a big decision…

Mark Sheppard’s dad was Jake’s acting coach and mentor. Small world SPNFamily!

And then it was time for the J2 main panel – the boys leapt onstage.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1911524743091462574

Jared: This is the first time Jensen and I have been to Boston together. And it’s after playing two characters together who are not Sam and Dean! (on ‘The Boys’)

It didn’t take long for the shenanigans – and the laughter – to start.

Luckily.

Jared: The first few seasons, we stuck to the script more. ‘So get this’ was just how I felt comfortable delivering exposition.

When Jared told Gen he went to pilates: Wait, I can’t get you there, but Jensen and Misha can???

They both said that Sam and Dean’s ‘accents’ came out when Jared and Jensen were really tired.

I have no clue of the context, but this is Jared’s face when Jensen said “it just slipped out…” lol

Jared and Jensen played rock, paper, scissors – and unlike Dean, Jensen won!

Someone asked about things they’d change in Supernatural. Jensen said he thought the Leviathan story went a little long in the tooth.

Jared said he’d go back to Season 6 and Sam would look for Dean. I love that Jared was as dissatisfied with the Amelia story line as most of us were. (No shade to the lovely actress who did a perfectly fine job).

Someone asked about the job application paperwork in Dean’s room after his death, and Jared (who was the only one there filming that scene) answered from that perspective.

Jared: So I think Sam had made himself cosy, and in his grief…

Jensen: Stick to the facts!

Jared: Sam had done a lot of soul searching in Dean’s room, he felt comfortable there, he was there alone with Miracle. It was his transition from the life they had lived together to the next chapter. So I think, and Jensen could speak to this better than I can, but I think Dean lived and died the way he lived and died. I don’t think he had a foot out the door. I think Dean wanted to die hunting.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1911532442793435497

I think so too, but it’s been a fandom point of disagreement for a long time….and probably will remain so, alas.

I love to hear about ad libs – they talked about Jensen ad libbing Dean punching Sam in Born Under A Bad Sign after Jared suggested it.

Jensen: It is funny because the same person who’s writing it (both The Boys and Supernatural, aka Eric Kripke) created the two characters, giving Soldier Boy a lot of things that he wanted Dean to say but never had an opportunity to say. There were a lot. The one that comes to my mind first isn’t even a spoken insult and it wasn’t scripted, and I have to give credit where credit’s due, it was Jared’s idea. Where were we, I don’t remember? It was in Bobby’s house. When I punched you.

Jared: Born Under A Bad Sign.

Jensen: Born Under a Bad Sign. All of a sudden, Dean comes to and sees Sam, he’d been Meg. Then all of a sudden Dean just slugs Sam in the face. That was not scripted. He was like, you would probably just hit me because of what you just went through and I was like, I would, that’s exactly what I’m gonna do!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1911535514693345418

In a completely different topic, Jensen said that “Keep On Ramblin” is the story of Butch Cassidy, and one of his favorites.

Favorite monsters? Jared: shapeshifters. Jensen: Vampires. Dean died getting to kill his favorite!

Jared and Jensen as Sam and Dean:

Near the end of the panel, Jensen asked that everyone wish his friend Evan a happy birthday – Jared helped and then they included all of us in the birthday wishes.

Then it was time for the last question, and Jensen and Rob to sing the traditional song.

Rob is all of us here…

Jared and Jensen thanked the fans…

Signed the banners…

And each other…

And shared their fistbump tradition, which I miraculously managed to capture this time!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1911565179306795388

It never fails to make me emotional to see how appreciative they are.

The band and Richard did the traditional rendition of ‘It’s the end of the con as we know it…. So go home…’

And that was SPNBoston!

It was so wonderful to see so many of my SPN Family after the long break in cons – everyone was in a great mood because of that, so it felt like a big family reunion.

Here’s to the next one!

-Lynn

