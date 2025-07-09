WARNING: SPOILERS FOR “COUNTDOWN” EPISODE 5!

The fifth episode of “Countdown” sees the team closing in on Volchek – and Volchek very nearly closing in on them! That means there’s a high level of suspense throughout, with some “Mission Impossible” type capers that leave you biting your nails.

It’s also an episode that amps up a different kind of suspense – the question of how Mark Meachum is going to keep going as his pain and dizziness worsen. He’s kept himself isolated by not confiding in anyone, and that sense of isolation is becoming painful too – and dangerous. We care about him enough now to be worried as hell, and all of us can hear that countdown clock ticking away in Meachum’s head.

Shout out to Jensen Ackles for letting us see Mark Meachum and his struggles so vividly in this episode, from his anguish to his charm to his badass fighting-in-a-tux skills. If you weren’t a Mark Meachum fan before, this episode is probably gonna fix that!

The sense of danger also gets amped up in this episode because we get some more background on Volchek through flashbacks (spoiler alert, that’s not his real name) and the timeline of his descent into psychopath territory after his brother’s suicide. He’s a man ruthless enough to sacrifice people he claims to love to save himself, and one who’s motivated and consumed by revenge. In other words, he’s very very dangerous.

Which is exactly how you want the viewing audience to feel about the protagonists’ adversary! He’s not cartoonish, but he is scary.

Volchek is trying hard to figure out who the mysterious man is who broke out of prison with Durko’s nephew – it feels like only a matter of time before he figures out it’s Meachum. He already knows he wasn’t a “real” prisoner. (This episode is full of Volchek almost figuring it out, and then thwarted by the task force being one step ahead of him, especially when it comes to technology.)

That’s thanks to Evan, who had the foresight and tech skill to switch out the team’s photos on their law enforcement websites in case someone starts looking there to match up faces – which is of course exactly what Volchek is doing.

But Mark Meachum does not look like Jensen Ackles. Hah!

Finau when he sees his fake photo: But he’s white…

Evan to Meachum when he sees his new photo and gives her props: I accept all major credit cards, or Venmo if that’s easier for you…

I like Evan. I hope she’s not a mole. (There’s persistent speculation that someone is, but I like them all at this point!)

Meanwhile, Blythe calls in a favor from an influential friend to try to get the DA off their back with a persuasive speech.

“Nathan Blythe is protecting the citizens of this country, so leave him alone and stay out of the way. Have sense enough to pick good people to do what needs to be done and the self restraint to not meddle with them while they do it.”

We’ll see if the DA really does back off, but he wants his “train to keep on rolling”, so I’m guessing he will. Reluctantly.

Meachum and Oliveras Get to Know Each Other A Little Better

The relationship between Oliveras and Meachum stays strained even as they work together. He confronts her about keeping some of that brick of heroin.

Oliveras: I do what I have to do to save innocent lives.

Meachum: That’s bullshit.

Oliveras: The cartel doesn’t play by the rules, why should we?

Meachum then spits it right out, asking her if she’s using, saying he’ll ride or die but needs to know exactly where that edge is. She doesn’t answer, deflecting by accusing him of being an LA kid who probably dabbled. That’s how we finally find out some Mark Meachum backstory – the fandom has been eagerly awaiting that!

Meachum: For one, I’m not an LA kid. Victorville, a desert rat. Drove cars too fast, spray painted graffiti, swore I’d leave the desert and never come back or you end up working at a Citgo or a rubber factory and never leave town.

He also apparently dropped out of high school and was given a choice of what armed forces branch to serve in – he flipped a coin.

For her part, Oliveras knows something is up with Meachum too. As they’re heading out, he gets stabbing pains in his head and hides it from the team by saying he’ll take the stairs.

He then gets dizzy and falls down a flight and passes out!

By the time Oliveras comes looking for him, he’s up and insisting he forgot his keys, but she clearly doesn’t buy it.

Mark Meachum In A Hoodie!

Later we see Mark spin out in his bathroom. It’s one of those scenes that Ackles excels at, the strong unemotional guy with his walls down, vulnerable looking in a gray hoodie and bare feet, hair disheveled (not a complaint at ALL). The “Supernatural” fandom already has a weakness for injured-sick-suffering Ackles in a hoodie, so this scene really hit hard.

The cinematography for this show really works sometimes, and this scene is one of those. We see him from above, adding to the sense of vulnerability, in the middle of the small room, penned in, alone, time running out.

He’s on the phone begging his doctor for stronger meds.

Meachum: I fucking blacked out on the stairs today, I can’t come to see you, lives are at stake – I need you to write me a goddamn prescription for my fucking headaches!

The doc hangs up on him. It’s understandable that the doc (who seemed empathic when we saw him in an earlier episode) insists on an in person visit, but it’s also horrifying when that connection clicks off. You get the feeling Mark is severing one of his only lifelines, and it’s heartbreaking to watch.

At the end of his rope, Meachum knocks the pill bottles off the sink and they spray onto the floor as he yells at the universe, Fuck Fuck! Holding his aching head, eyes tearing up, he looks frantic. Desperate.

It’s one of those moments that’s uncomfortably real if you put yourself in his shoes – the unfairness of it, the fear of his own mortality, the desperation to try to finish what he started and make a difference before it’s too late.

Again, the cinematography emphasizes how alone he is. And Ackles’ ability to convey all those emotions makes it feel very real indeed. If Jensen Ackles didn’t have me feeling for Mark Meachum before, this scene definitely would have done it.

And then Oliveras knocks on the door, ready to go undercover to the big black tie party at the consulate so they can try to get intel on Volcheck.

Meachum shakes it off, puts on his tux and off they go.

Undercover Caper

The party is the “Mission Impossible” sequence of the episode, Meachum and Oliveras all dressed up and looking fine indeed, while Blythe keeps the consul busy so Evan can hack into his computer and Finau and Bell wait in the catering van.

Meachum and Oliveras have to rather amusingly talk their way past an older woman trying to hit them up for a charity donation, falling into a cover story about their “beautiful daughter Freda”. Meachum also gets to be charming when they need information from the catering lady – he’s smooth and knows he can use his good looks to his advantage, and it somehow comes off endearing instead of creepy.

It’s an impressive plan, and things go smoothly in copying the consul’s key card -- until a guard catches them entering.

Mark: Oh hey, we’re looking for a bathroom…

He then slugs the guard and holds him while Evan installs the hack. Unfortunately, when he tries to find an empty room to leave the unconscious guy in, there’s another guard in there.

Meachum: Oh shit…

(I just have to say that as a long time Supernatural fan, it just seems so right to hear Mark Meachum swear the way Dean Winchester clearly would have…)

It’s a suspense filled juxtaposition of scenes then, Evan trying to finish the hack, Blythe trying to stall the consul, Meachum having an all out fist fight in a tux.

Jensen Ackles must have had a field day with the choreographed fight, the two men throwing each other around, breaking through tables, glass shattering.

I have to admit I said Ooof as Meachum’s head got slammed into the floor. It’s pushing my suspension of disbelief to buy that he was falling over with head pain earlier and is now being tossed around and having his head literally smashed into the floor. And he’s okay?

More than okay apparently, because after they smash through a table, Meachum chokes the other guy out.

Just then, yet another guard walks in.

Meachum (from the floor): You know where the bathroom is?

Oliveras shoots the guy in the back while I’m still giggling inappropriately at Meachum’s cocky question.

Meanwhile, Finau and Bell watch on the camera feed, with pretty much the same expressions on their faces as all of us watching. You go, Jensen Ackles!!

Blythe can’t delay any longer, the team getting out seconds before the consul walks through the room, Meachum shaking out his punching hand as the team escapes in the catering van, good music playing.

The caper works – they now know at least something about Volchek’s history and how ruthless he is.

He’s got his sights on Meachum though. How long will he be able to avoid being found out??

And how long will he be able to keep working with his medical condition worsening??

I like that we’re left with so many questions – catch the next episode next Wednesday on Prime Video!

Lynn Zubernis, PhD is an expert on all things “Supernatural,” and has published numerous bestselling books on the subject. You can check them out here.