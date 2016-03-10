Click to read the full story: Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Paris Saint Germain had no history before Qatari’s arrival

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again grabbed the headlines with his controversial comments. The Sweden international claimed that PSG was born when the Qatari owners took charge in 2011.

The 34-year-old striker was speaking ahead of his side’s important Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Ibrahimovic believes that the project launched by the new owners has totally transformed the club.

“The project was launched three years ago [Ibrahimovic’s first season at the club],” he told a news conference. “With all due respect for what went before at PSG, I think the club was born the day the Qataris arrived.”

Last year, Ibrahimovic angered people by calling France a shit country and later on apologized for his foul-mouthed rant. His recent statements will certainly make the PSG supporters furious.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward also drew similarities between Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea.

“Chelsea have followed much the same pattern but 10 years before. Just look at how long it took them to win the Champions League,” he said. “What has happened at PSG is exceptional. The club bought many players to assemble a great team.

“Experience plays a big part. We must leave time. They will chase the Champions League until they get it – with or without me.

“A challenge was proposed that I wanted to take. I am now part of the club’s history, individually and collectively.”

He also stated that he has no immediate plans of retirement. The PSG stalwart is still one of the most prolific strikers in the world, and he is definitely one of the biggest prized possessions at Parc des Princes.

“I’m just warming up,” he quipped. “Age is just a number. I feel young. I’ve never had better statistics.

“The Champions League was an early obsession, but I became more mature.”

He added: “Whether I win it or not, it does not make me a better player. I’m still the same. But if I win I’d be very happy.

“I’m lucky to play in a fantastic club with fantastic players. Without them, it is impossible to have success.”

Ibrahimovic is linked with a move away from the club. It is reported that the Swedish legend will be keen to join Jose Mourinho if the Portuguese manager lands the job at Manchester United this summer. Parisians have their eyes set on Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo, who will allegedly become available in the summer transfer window.

The post Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Paris Saint Germain had no history before Qatari’s arrival appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Luka Alario