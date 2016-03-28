Click to read the full story: Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirms interest from Premier League clubs

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract at Paris Saint Germain is set to expire in June, and it now seems very likely that the Sweden international will not play for the French champions next season.

The towering forward has been linked with a move to the Premier League. According to reports, English giants Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are keen to sign him. Ibrahimovic claimed that he is tempted to play in England as the Premier League is the most famous league in the world.

“There is interest, yes. There is. I can confirm,” he said. “I think it’s the most high-profile league in the world. The league makes the most headlines.

“But when all the cards are on the table, that’s when I’ll decide what I want.

“It’s like a marriage. Both sides need to be happy.”

The 34-year-old striker revealed that there are no ongoing talks between him and the club regarding a contract extension at Parc des Princes.

“I have a contract until the end of June,” he said. “As it looks today, I cannot remain in the club [after that].

“We are not in discussions, and that is the current state of affairs.

“We’ll see what the possibilities are, and I think there will be many. The future looks very good.

“Many things will happen this summer, so it’s just to have a little patience. You will certainly have something to write about.”

Paris Saint Germain have already clinched the Ligue 1 title with seven matches still to go. It is their fourth successive league title. Ibrahimovic has scored 35 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season.

The Parisians face Premier League outfit Manchester City in the quarter-final of the Champions League. PSG have a very good squad, and they can genuinely reach the later stages of the tournament. It will be an ultimate farewell if Ibrahimovic inspires his team to win the Champions League. The former Juventus and Barcelona player has won a galore of trophies in his club career, but he has never lifted the Champions League trophy despite playing a crucial part in many world-class teams in the last decade.

Ibrahimovic has won 11 domestic league titles in the last 15 years, and he certainly will be a great addition to any team in the world. He is still scoring goals for fun, and he definitely contributes more to the overall performance of the team.

