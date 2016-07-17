Click to read the full story: Zayn Malik’s latest fingering adornment and Kanye West setting high standards

It’s not uncommon for parents to think highly of their own offspring. However, according to reality star Kim Kardashian, her husband Kanye West takes it to a whole new level with it comes to their two young children.

While talking with E! News, Kim opened up about her daughter North West. She gushed, “You always think that your kid does everything so amazing and cute. [North] painted me as a princess today. I think as a mom you think everything your kid does is cute.” She then revealed her husband’s opinion of their two kids North, 3, and Saint, 7-months. Kim explained, “If you ask Kanye, everything is like super genius level. North takes a swim lesson, and he says she’s going to be in the Olympics. So it depends on who you ask.”

While talking with the media outlet, Kim also revealed whom she thinks her kids are taking after more– her or Kanye. Kim stated, “I think North is a little bit of both [me and Kanye], like exactly half and half. I mean it’s still early to tell with Saint. I think he has my calmness, but I think he has Kanye’s determination. [Saint] just wants to walk. He doesn’t want to crawl.”

With Kanye holding North and Saint on such a high pedestal, here’s hoping they are able to meet his expectations (though it sounds like he’ll probably think so no matter how they turn out).

Celebrities are known for getting extremely questionable tattoos – especially young Hollywood. On Friday, singer Zayn Malik showed off his latest piece of permanent body art. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Zayn’s latest addition is getting a much more positive response from the public than what stars normally receive after showing off a new tat.

Well-known tattoo artist Jon Boy took to his Instagram to show off the former One Direction member’s new ink. In the post, Zayn’s hand is seen with his middle finger pointed up. A tattoo of a light saber from the Star Wars franchise is seen lining the inside of his finger. The thing that makes the “Like I Would” singer’s tattoo extra special is that the light saber glows when put under a black light. Jon Boy added a fitting caption to the photo, reading: “may the force with you [Zayn].”

Jon Boy, Instagram post:

While Zayn’s most recent tattoo is actually pretty cool, he definitely has made some not-so-great choices in the past when it comes to ink. The 23-year-old had a cartoon-esque picture of his ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards tattooed to his right arm in 2013. While the tattoo of his ex is still seen on his arm, he has since added a whole pile of other ink surrounding/hiding it. Due to the size and intensity of his Perrie inspired tattoo, insiders claim that he is not planning on altering or removing it [at this point in time].

The post Zayn Malik’s latest fingering adornment and Kanye West setting high standards appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay