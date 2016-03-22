Click to read the full story: Zayn Malik talks downside of going solo & Kim Kardashian joins brother Rob’s weight loss journey

Thousands of screaming girls, million dollar paydays, and trips around the world – undeniably there are plenty of perks when being part of a boy band. However, former One Direction member Zayn Malik recently opened up to Complex magazine about some of the downsides that come with the job.

In the April/May issue, Zayn got specific when talking about some of the things he wasn’t allowed to do as a member of One Direction. Zayn revealed, “There were certain restrictions in terms of the way that we could come outside of the young teen boy look; Mainly my beard, honestly. I wasn’t allowed to keep it. Eventually, when I got older, I rebelled against it and decided to keep it anyways. That was just because I looked older than the rest of [the band].” He went on to say, “That’s one of the things that is now quite cool. I get to keep my beard. I also wanted to dye my hair when I was in the band, but I wasn’t allowed to.”

Later in the interview, Zayn opened up about how the restrictions that were imposed on him affected him. He explained, “It was about denying authenticity of who I was, and what I enjoyed about music, and why I got into it. That was always there. It was one of the things that wasn’t going to go away, so I had to go away.”

Fortunately, Zayn’s solo career has been going well, and his latest music has been well received amongst fans, despite the fact that it is fairly different from the pop music he put out as a member of One Direction.

Rob Kardashian isn’t the only member of the Kardashian clan who is in the midst of a major weight loss journey. Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian is still trying to shed some pounds after giving birth to her second child, son Saint West.

Back in December Kim had gained more than 52 pounds while carrying her son. However after giving birth (on December 5th), Kim vowed that she would stick to a healthy diet and exercise regimen to get back into tip-top shape.

On Monday, Kim shared her progress with fans through her personal website. In her post-Kim explained that she is now back to wearing workout clothes as “they are fitting again.” She then goes on to admit that there are still plenty of things in her closet that she is anxiously waiting to fit into. Later in the post-Kim happily stated that she is “42 lbs. down and [has] 28 [lbs.] to go” and evidently proud of her progress thus far. Back in January the social media queen announced that she was going to go on the Atkins diet, which entails eating mainly low carb food, to shed the weight. Clearly this has been working for the star, as she is already well over half way to her target weight and it hasn’t even been 4 months since she gave birth!

Teaming up w/ @AtkinsInsider because it works for me! So much variety on #Atkins40 and Harvest Trail Bars = YUM https://t.co/rR7AvokPoZ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2016

You knew there had to be a marketing exploit in there for her. Those Kardashian, always turning lemons into a million dollar lemonade stand!

