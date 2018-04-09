Click to read the full story: Zayn Malik returns, Cardi B injection plus Ryan Reynold’s breeding

After a relatively lengthy hiatus, it appears that former boy band member Zayn Malik is ready to return to the music scene. This week, on social media, the “Pillow Talk” singer teased some new music he is preparing to release.

On Saturday, after deleting all of his previous Instagram posts, Zayn posted a video teaser which gave fans a brief hint at what they can expect next from the artist. In the video, a blonde Zayn is seen getting involved in some risky business. There are also several make out scenes, as the video also features a couple of female models alongside the singer. At the end of the teaser it is revealed that fans can expect to hear more about Zayn’s latest project on Thursday, April 12th.

Zayn Malik, Instagram post:



For the past few weeks, Zayn has been busy in Miami recording new music. Currently, fans are speculating that there will be ample romance-related themes in the star’s new music. As you may recall, Zayn (relatively recently) split from his longtime girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid. This heartbreak could very well of acted as a source of inspiration for the young star, who has only put out one album since exiting One Direction and beginning his journey as a solo artist.

Stay tuned for more details about Zayn’s new music!

Cardi B is on the top of her game, and this certainly showed when she performed on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. On April 7th, Cardi B took the stage to perform and further promote her newly dropped album, Invasion of Privacy. During her performance, the artist sang a medley of her two biggest hits, “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi.” Subsequently, she did an outfit change and returned to perform “Be Careful.”

While her performances were as entertaining as usual, it wasn’t her rapping and singing that made waves – rather, it was her appearance. During the second half of her performance, when singing “Be Careful,” Cardi donned a tight white dress with mesh sleeves. In this dress, it became clear that the rumors (which have been circulating for weeks now) are true and Cardi is officially pregnant with her first child. The rapper’s bump was very noticeable, and she seemed to be embracing her changing body, taking up the opportunity to confirm the pregnancy rumors on one of the most well-known late-night shows on TV.

Cardi is expecting her first child with her fiancé, rapper Offset. The two got engaged last October and have since been both blowing up in terms of their music careers. While Offset has released several hit songs with his rap group Migos, Cardi continues to dominate the rap game, drawing comparisons to such established artists as Missy Elliot and Nicki Minaj.

Offset took to his Instagram on Saturday to express his appreciation for the support fans have shown him and Cardi. He put up a photo of him holding Cardi’s hands, while they smile at one another, with a caption reading, “thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed.”

Offset, Instagram post:

Cardi B is a built woman — literally.

The 25-year-old rapper’s famous backside was acquired in a basement in Queens, NY, for the humble sum of $800, she tells GQ.

“They don’t numb your ass with anything,” the star said of getting butt injections. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

The Bronx native, whose debut album “Invasion of Privacy” was released last week, started stripping at age 19. She resorted to getting butt injections after her then-boyfriend cheated with a woman with a larger derrière and after she witnessed other strippers with big butts earn more on stage.

Although she was pleased with the final product and had planned to return for a touch-up, she never made it.

“But by the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up ’cause she’s supposedly killed somebody,” she said. “Well, somebody died on her table.”

Cardi didn’t identify the woman, but unlicensed cosmetologist Tamira Mobley — who accidentally killed a Queens mother with illegal butt injections — was sentenced in January to prison time.

Elsewhere in the article, Cardi B spouts off on her love of US history and even her fascination with presidents, naming Franklin Delano Roosevelt as one of her favorites.

Her candidness about her life continued as she openly discussed her affiliation with the Bloods gang and its subset the Brims.

“When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of Bloods. I used to pop off with my homies. And they’d say, ‘Yo, you really get it poppin’. You should come home. You should turn Blood.’ And I did. Yes, I did. And something that — it’s not like, oh, you leave. You don’t leave. Stripping changed my life. When I was a stripper, I didn’t give a f–k about gangs, because I was so focused on making money.”

Over the years, her connection with the gang has declined. “As I got older … you can do your own thing, but you always got to check in with your set,” she said. “You don’t leave your people behind. They will understand I don’t be doing it because I’m an adult now. After you’re in your 20s, why would you join a gang? That’s something that you do when you’re young.”

She does, however, try to keep the lines of communication open with her “Big Homies.”

The pair are engaged with plans for an Atlanta wedding in the fall of an upcoming year.

As she tells it, Offset likes his life in the South and prefers they live there together.

“I stayed in his house a couple of times, but it’s so hard to live there,” she explained, noting she doesn’t have a driver’s license and relies on Offset’s uncle to chauffeur her around town.

“He decided, though, that we’re going to build a house in Atlanta, and that’s the house that we’re gonna raise our kids in,” Cardi B said. “But my job is in New York, always so I can barely spend time in Atlanta.”

Congratulations Cardi B and Offset!

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kenya Moore is having a baby.

The 47-year-old revealed the pregnancy Sunday during the show’s reunion on Bravo.

Moore said she and her husband will “definitely be welcoming a boy or a girl” late this year. She said she’s still very nervous.

Asked if she wanted a boy or a girl, Moore said she just wants a healthy baby.

The former Miss USA married New York restaurateur Marc Daly on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia in June 2017.

While there are rumors Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are on the rocks, sources tell us the couple’s not only fine, they’re looking forward to expanding their family.

They have two kids, daughters James, 3, and Ines, 1. An insider says: “They are planning on having more kids, but they may have to wait another year due to busy work schedules.”

Lively will resume filming “The Rhythm Section” in June after being on hiatus due to an injured hand. Reynolds is the voice of the titular character in “Detective Pikachu,” currently filming.

Lively has said, “I’m one of five kids. My husband’s one of four. So we’re officially breeders.” Reynolds also seems onboard, enthusiastically saying they are “Definitely going to have more sex, but we’ll see what happens after that.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is hoping to dominate yet another medium — mobile. The star of the new film “Rampage” has revealed he’ll take his talents to the popular app HQ Trivia for a special promotion to give away its biggest cash prize to date.

According to People, The Rock will join regular host Scott Rogowsky on Wednesday, April 11 to co-host the popular mobile game and give away a massive $300,000 to those who answer the cavalcade of questions correctly. The prize is the largest sum the app has given away to date.

Previously the minimum daily competition offers players a chance to win $2,500. Those who download the app can tune in to HQ Trivia at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. on weekends for a chance to answer 12 questions that increase in difficulty.

“I’ve been a fan of Dwayne Johnson since his CFL days. Getting to work with him is an impossible dream come true,” Rogowsky told the outlet, referencing the actor’s brief time in the Canadian Football League.

“HQties across the HQniverse are going to flip their wigs when they see DJ pop up on their favorite game show on Wednesday. We’re giving out our biggest prize ever — enough money to go to the gym for 400 years (which is how long it would take to get as swole as him!),” Rogowsky continued.

Wednesday’s game will be sponsored by Johnson’s new film “Rampage,” which features the star going head-to-head with animals that grow giant in size and become incredibly aggressive in an effort to save humanity.

The star has made headlines recently thanks to promotion for the new film as well as rumors that he’s seriously considering a possible political career. He previously said he hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

“Rampage” hits theaters on April 13.

A piece of Beatles memorabilia is going up for sale for $375,000 — lyrics handwritten by Paul McCartney for the 1968 classic “Hey Jude” at a recording session.

The same lyrics are seen being used by John Lennon in a videotaped recording, hung from a mike stand. The song is credited to Lennon and McCartney and adapted from a ballad McCartney wrote for Lennon’s son Julian, originally called “Hey Jules.”

Moments in Time dealer Gary Zimet, who is selling the item, said, “This rare lyric sheet was seen being used by Lennon in a filmed recording session and is written all in McCartney’s hand.”

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and wife Sarah Ryan announced Sunday that they welcomed twin sons, Marshall Thomas and John Matthew, earlier this year. But as Sarah detailed on Instagram, both she and the boys experienced health concerns.

“On January 9th I was placed on hospital bed rest due to complications with my pregnancy. After 6 weeks under the watch of the amazing doctors and nurses at Northside Hospital, our twin boys decided they were ready to make their arrival into the world,” Sarah shared. “They were small but tough and fought their way through their time in the NICU to get strong enough to come home.”

Sarah said their firstborn, Marshall, was released from the hospital at 5 weeks old, followed by John a week later.

“To say that having Marshall and Johnny at home is a dream come true for Matt and I would be putting it mildly,” Sarah wrote. “We are endlessly thankful for their doctors and nurses in the NICU who gave them the most incredible care and will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

Matt, 32, and Sarah confirmed in November that they were expecting twins. On Sunday, the Falcons signal-caller posted a sweet snap of his sons resting at home.

“Welcome our boys Marshall and Johnny. #Family #DadLife,” Matt penned on Instagram.

Matt and Sarah wed in 2011.

Joey Lawrence’s financial “whoas!” are working themselves out.

The “Blossom” star, 41, has settled his debts — but some of his creditors, including the IRS, won’t be receiving full payment, according to The Blast.

Financial documents reveal the trustee presiding over Lawrence’s bankruptcy case collected about $75,600 to pay back his many creditors. After paying off legal fees, Lawrence had about $52,500 left over to be paid out to those who are owed money.

The IRS will be paid $31,000 out of $67,000 owed, while the State of California Franchise Tax Board will only be paid half of a $14,000 claim, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Ford Motor Company won’t receive any payment, despite claiming a $42,000 debt, and BMW won’t receive any of the $50,000 it’s owed, either.

Lawrence’s Ford Flex and BMW had already been repossessed.

Opening statements in Bill Cosby‘s retrial were delayed Monday, as the judge overseeing the case said he intended to probe allegations a juror was overheard saying the comedian is “guilty.”

Cosby, 80, is accused of drugging and molesting former Temple University basketball administrator Andrea Constand in his Elkins Park home in 2004.

Judge Steven O’Neill and counsel for both sides will privately question the woman who allegedly overheard the comment, O’Neill told the court just after 9:30 on Monday.

The woman was a member of the jury pool and said she wasn’t sure if Juror No. 11’s statement — “he is guilty” — was a quip or a serious opinion. The woman was ultimately not chosen to sit on the disgraced comedian’s retrial, but contacted his defense team late last week to say she’d overheard the statement.

Defense attorneys for Cosby have asked the judge to toss Juror No. 11, who is expected to be questioned as well. During jury selection last week, he gave no indication he could not serve as a fair and impartial juror.

The panel is anonymous.

It was not immediately clear if openings could still be expected Monday.

Cosby faces up to 10 years behind bars on each count of aggravated indecent assault if convicted.

His trial last June ended with a hung jury, after the panel deadlocked following some 60 hours of deliberation.

Planning to send Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a toaster or tea kettle as a wedding gift?

Kensington Palace said Monday the couple would prefer that donations be made to charities instead.

The palace said Harry and Markle “have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about.”

The charities aid support for social change, the empowerment of women, conservation, help for HIV sufferers and other causes Harry and Markle have backed.

The seven designated organizations are: CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association); Crisis; the Myna Mahila Foundation; Scotty’s Little Soldiers — a charity for bereaved Armed Forces children; StreetGames; Surfers Against Sewage; and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

There was some drama behind the scenes of Bravo’s premiere of “The Real Housewives of New York City” before the show even hit the air, as the reality stars jockeyed to get closest to Bravo host Andy Cohen.

Said a spy at NoMad hot spot the Seville, which held a party to celebrate the series, “ Ramona Singer arrived late and ran onto the carpet, pushing Luann de Lesseps out of the way to get a spot next to Andy. Luann retreated away but was persuaded to join the group again and took her original place next to Andy.”

Another source observed, “Andy only came to walk the red carpet because he had to head to the studio for his late-night show, ‘Watch What Happens Live’…But within minutes of his arrival, Ramona started to push the other ladies — specifically Luann — out of the way so that she could stand next to him in cast pictures.”

Also in attendance were Tinsley Mortimer, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan. Bethenny Frankel was instead headed to Australia.

Bethenny Frankel and Meghan Markle have more in common than we thought.

The “Real Housewives of New York” star, 47, once went on a date with 36-year-old Markle’s ex-husband, producer Trevor Engelson, Frankel revealed in a new interview.

“I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out, and I ended up seeing him one time and he’d been texting me. He’s a producer in LA. He told me that he was married before. He’s divorced [now]. He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show ‘Suits,’” she revealed on Australia’s “Kyle & Jackie O” show.

Frankel is currently Down Under to promote “RHONY” and her other Bravo show, “Bethenny and Fredrik.”

Frankel said she reached out to Engelson when the actress went public with her engagement to Prince Harry. “I’m like, ‘Holy s–t, your ex is going to be a princess!’” she said.

Now, Frankel and Engelson are in a business relationship together.

“He pitched me a TV show idea to produce together about a bunch of businesswomen, which I think we are going to do together,” she said.

“He looks a little bit like my ex, which scares me,” she noted, seeming to refer to ex-husband Jason Hoppy. “We bypassed the romantics and went into the business. But, I don’t know. There’s something there. There’s something salacious about doing a TV project with Meghan Markle’s ex.”

Markle and Engelson were married for almost two years before their 2013 divorce. She is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19.

Trey Songz caught a break in his felony domestic assault case.

The Los Angeles District Attorney has rejected the case, Page Six confirmed Monday, after Songz’s attorney Shawn Holley reportedly gave numerous witness statements to LAPD that contradicted alleged victim Andrea Buera’s account of events during NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

The musician’s case will now be handed down to the Los Angeles City Attorney, who will decide whether to charge Songz with the lesser charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

As Page Six previously reported, Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arrested in March for allegedly assaulting Buera. Songz was released and then denied the allegations on social media.

“For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me,” he wrote. “I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

Buera, who is represented by attorney Lisa Bloom, also received a restraining order against Songz prior to his arrest.

Kim Zolciak fired back at Marlon Wayans on Monday after the comedian posted an unflattering screenshot of the “Don’t Be Tardy” star on Instagram.

Following part 1 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion on Sunday, Wayans uploaded the photo of Zolciak to his page with the snarky caption, “No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The f–k?!”

It didn’t take long for the mother of six to respond to his jab.

“Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you,” Zolciak wrote in the comments. “This hurts but I guess its all for laughs.”

Zolciak’s husband, Kroy Biermann, later defended his wife on the social media platform. “You should hope & pray that one day a grown man never takes this kind of dig at the expense of your daughter. Grow up dude,” Biermann wrote.

Wayans appeared in the 2004 comedy “White Chicks” alongside his brother Shawn. They played FBI agents who go undercover as blond socialites in the Hamptons.

Brooke Burke is trying to maintain a positive attitude as she and David Charvet go through their divorce.

“We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family,” she wrote on her blog for ModernMom. “Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so.

“We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics,” she continued. “I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

The “Melissa & Joey” alum assured fans that there’s nothing “sensational” or “scandalous” at the root of her split from the “Baywatch” star.

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons. It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change,” she wrote. “I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love.”

Burke and Charvet married in August 2011 in St. Barts. They share two children.

Heidi Klum and her new boyfriend, rocker Tom Kaulitz, are the definition of hot and heavy.

On Sunday, 44-year-old Klum was photographed topless alongside her 28-year-old beau at their villa in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

She was spotted strutting around in nothing but black bikini bottoms, mirrored sunshades, and a few dainty necklaces.

Not to be outshone, Kaulitz showed off his ripped bod under the glistening sun.

Although the temperatures were soaring in Mexico, that didn’t keep the couple from getting close.

The Tokio Hotel guitarist was seen straddling and kissing the model on her lounge chair at one point. Their close interactions seemed to bring a smile to Klum, who once said plenty of sex is her key to looking great.

As evident from the photos, Klum is over the moon with her new man, to whom she was first linked earlier this year.

The mother of four split from her longtime boyfriend Vito Schnabel last fall.

It looks like Tommy Lee’s son won’t face charges for allegedly attacking his father.

The Los Angeles district attorney has rejected the criminal case against Brandon Lee, media outlets confirmed on Monday.

According to TMZ, the DA will not move forward with a case against the younger Lee because Tommy decided not to cooperate with authorities — despite earlier pledges that he would.

In early March, the Motley Crüe drummer, 55, tweeted that Brandon, 21, had punched him in the face during a late-night altercation at the rocker’s Calabasas home. He also posted, then deleted, a photo of his bloodied, swollen lip.

The fight was allegedly over a tweet about Brandon’s mother and Tommy’s ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, who had brought up the elder Lee’s 1998 arrest for spousal battery in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Days after the fight, it was reported that Tommy would move forward with charges against his son because Brandon had refused to apologize.

