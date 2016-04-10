Click to read the full story: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid heat up Vogue while Chris Hemsworth gets ‘Hunty’

Kicking off today’s celebrity gossip, Zayn Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid posed for a feature in Vogue magazine. The photos for the feature were taken in Naples, Italy. They feature the couple sporting 1950s clothing and hairstyles. Most of the photos feature the two in intimate poses that make it clear they are a real life couple.

Poor Adele faced a technical difficulty at a recent concert performance in England when the venue’s PA system stopped functioning properly. However, she kept on singing and didn’t realize until the end of the song that the PA system stopped during her performance. When she realized, she expressed her frustration to the fans in attendance.

Rumors are swirling that Rob Kardashian is engaged to girlfriend Blac Chyna after she posted a photo on social media of a diamond ring on her left hand. The couple recently went to a West Hollywood club, and Blac flashed her ring for the paparazzi. Blac’s mom congratulated her when she posted the photo on Instagram.

Selena Gomez is taking on producing a teen TV show that will appear on a Latino cable network. The show will follow the life of a teenage Latino girl living in a neighborhood considered to be a rough one. The teenager is struggling to become a star, despite limitations. The project will be a family affair as Selena, and her mother are working on the TV show together.

Miley Cyrus recently posted a photo on her Instagram account showing a scratch on her forehead. Her fans commented on the photo, and hundreds of them expressed their concern about her.

Adriana Lima is stating that rumors that she mocks Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are not true. Using social media, Adriana deflected the rumors. A magazine implied that she recently had brunch at a restaurant where she was heard trashing the two women. However, Adriana has stated that she loves Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington made an appearance at the Olivier Awards this past weekend. Harrington had recently admitted on a British talk show that he is, in fact, dating Rose Leslie. He told the host he fell in love with his Game of Thrones co-star.

In a recent BBC interview, Chris Hemsworth said that he, Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron often brought their kids to the set with them while filming The Huntsman: Winter’s War. He said that when his daughter went to school, she would tell everyone that her dad worked in a castle fighting bad guys.

Drew Barrymore has gone public with her impending divorce from Will Kopelman. She recently told PopSugar that her goal is to focus on her kids and show them that they are loved. She also said she feels like her life is headed in a new direction and implied that the divorce was part of that.

Kesha is still battling with Sony over allegations against her producer at the label, Dr. Luke. Now Kesha is telling the press that Sony asked her to deny that Dr. Luke had abused her in exchange for letting her break her contract with them. She said she would rather have her career ruined by the truth than lie for anyone else.

At the Academy of Country Music Awards, Nicole Kidman admitted that she enjoys gambling. She told the press that she is a modest gambler and that once she has lost the money she earmarked to gamble, she leaves the casino.

Over the weekend, a golf tournament was held in Georgia. Niall Horan and Justin Timberlake made a surprise appearance at the tournament. They quietly snuck up on the tournament’s young participants. The two proceeded to take selfies with and sign autographs for the fans in attendance.

Jessica Alba has recently unveiled her new collection of denim clothing. She is the face of a campaign to promote the collection. She posted photos on Instagram that feature models were wearing jeans from the new line. She proudly praised the jeans and the young women who modeled them.

Wrapping up today’s celebrity gossip, the May 2016 issue of Vogue UK will feature Kate Moss on the cover for the 37th time. The cover photo shows Moss wearing a Rolling Stones t-shirt embellished with crystal and a jacket made of velvet. Meanwhile, the May 2016 issue of the British version of GQ Magazine features Charlize Theron on the cover. In her interview for the cover story, she said that being beautiful has made her movie career more difficult. She complained that there are not enough roles available for tall, beautiful women. She went on to say that in today’s society male celebrities can let their looks go but female celebrities can’t. She also said that women have more to worry about.

