Some celebrities still haven’t learned that while you can delete a tweet, what you initially posted manages to live on. This is exactly what is happening with singer Zayn Malik’s recent Twitter post.

On Friday, the former One Direction member took to his social media page to comment on the recent controversy surrounding the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile. After these two men of color were unjustly shot by police, people have been expressing their anger and frustrations with the prevalent racism and excessive force used amongst US law enforcement officers.

One user on Twitter put up a post claiming Zayn Malik – and several other celebrities who they believe appropriate and take advantage of black culture in their music – have shied away from speaking out on whole situation. This evidently struck a nerve with Zayn, as he replied with an explanation of his perspective on it all. Zayn tweeted, “Meanwhile I’m brown myself, and understand it’s nothing to do with police brutality it’s about minority’s equality.”

Shortly after Zayn posted the tweet, his social media page was flooded with backlash, as people felt that the singer didn’t have a proper understanding of the recent incidents. Inevitably, the “Pillow Talk” singer deleted his tweet and simply put out a message stating, “Love HUMANS!”

Zayn Malik, Twitter post:

Love HUMANS! — zayn (@zaynmalik) July 8, 2016

Things are actually moving forward this time around in Khloe Kardashian’s divorce filing. Just a few weeks ago, the reality star filed documents for the second time in order to officially separate from her husband, Lamar Odom.

Back in the end of 2015, Khloe retracted her initial divorce filing after Lamar was rushed to the hospital following a near-fatal overdose. However, after helping Lamar get to a stable state, Khloe decided it was time to once again move on from her past marriage.

On Saturday, Lamar finally submitted his portion of the papers needed. Since the couple had a prenuptial agreement, most of the arrangements and terms were consistent in Khloe and Lamar’s court documents. However, Lamar did request that the judge refuse Khloe’s request for spousal support. Considering the success Khloe has found on her own, it doesn’t seem like too big of request on Lamar’s part – but this conflict could very well hinder the speed in which their divorce is finalized (if Khloe decides to fight Lamar’s spousal support refusal). On the other hand, Khloe has been anxious to return to the legally single life, as she has clearly moved on from her and Lamar’s failed relationship. In fact, the reality star has been seen getting cozy with numerous Hollywood bachelors – including NBA player Odom Beckham Jr. and singer Trey Songz. Thus, she might just let Lamar get away with no spousal support payments, as it would mean that she is finally free of her current marital burden.

Either way, it looks like second time is the charm when it comes to officially putting an end to Khloe and Lamar’s rocky relationship. The courts will have to approve the divorce first which could take another six months. Khloe hasn’t let that stop her as she’s recently been linked to R&B singer, Trey Songz.

