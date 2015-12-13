Click to read the full story: ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Reveals End of times

There is no sign of stopping when it comes to Hollywood and superhero flicks. Who can blame them? The majority of films in this genre bring in more than their fair share of profits. It is likely that X-Men Apocalypse won’t be an exception, as fans are already preparing for the 2016 release of the latest installment in the X-Men franchise.

X-Men Apocalypse is the continuation of the story from 2014’s Days of Future Past. It focuses on Apocalypse, the latest villain to take on the crew of superheroes. Apocalypse, who first appeared in X-Men comics back in 1986, is said to be an immortal mutant who was once worshiped as a god. He has been around since the dawn of civilization and has since accumulated the diverse powers of many other mutants, making him seemingly invincible. However, Apocalypse has been lying dormant for several millennia and so when he finally wakes up he is disillusioned by the modern world. He proceeds to assemble a crew of fellow mutants to help him cleanse the Earth and create a new world order, where he once again reigns supreme. Thus, heroes Raven, Charles Xavier, and a young X-Men team must do whatever it takes to stop Apocalypse from successfully implementing his destructive plan.

Director Bryan Singer, who has been behind the franchise since its film debut in 2000, returns once again. Alongside him are several returning cast members, including James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Jennifer Lawrence (Raven/Mystique) and Evan Peters (Quicksilver).

As the release date approaches, the studios and crew behind the film have been letting out little hints to fans. It has been reported that Evan Peters’ character, Quicksilver, will have an additional storyline that explores his search for his father. This tidbit has fans wondering whether Quicksilver’s father will be supportive of his eventual involvement in the fight against Apocalypse.

Fortunately, 20th Century Fox has let out the first official trailer for X-Men: Apocalypse to give viewers an idea of what they are in for come 2016. The trailer begins with Jean Grey, played by Sophie Turner, who is a mutant that is known to be scared of her own telepathic and telekinetic powers. She awakens from a vivid dream and claims, “[she] can feel all this death.” However, a young Charles Xavier comforts her and tells her, “It was just a dream.”

The mood shifts, as an employee of the CIA, explains to Charles that, “ever since the world found out about mutants, there have been secret societies; who see [the mutants] as some kind of second coming, or sign of God.” She goes on to say, “They believe that 10s of thousands of years ago, an ancient being was born, the world’s first…””Mutant,” interrupts Charles, who is just beginning to understand the villain that is arising before them. The CIA agent goes on to explain that the “being” has always had 4 followers behind him.

Shortly after we see the X-Men team begin to unite, including returning star Jennifer Lawrence who bluntly states, “This is war.”

The trailer also gives us a brief glimpse of Apocalypse, who is played by actor Oscar Isaac. Despite the film being live-action, the villainous character very much resembles the cartoon blue-toned version that can be seen in the television show. Some have criticized this approach to the visuals, as Singer has evidently chosen to go down the path of the television show rather than the older comic books, in terms of visual appearance.

However, it seems that they have done some fixing up since the first promo shots for the movie, considering the film was getting heavy backlash from fans claiming that Apocalypse looked eerily similar to the Power Ranger’s villain, Ivan Ooze. Nonetheless, the trailer still gives off a more cartoon-esque effect than many movies of its kind.

Furthermore, X-Men once again looks to up its game by giving fans an even more grueling and powerful villain for their heroes to fight off. Here’s the synopsis for X-Men Apocalypse:

Since the dawn of civilization, he was worshiped as a god. Apocalypse, the first and most powerful mutant from Marvel’s X-Men universe, amassed the powers of many other mutants, becoming immortal and invincible. Upon awakening after thousands of years, he is disillusioned with the world as he finds it and recruits a team of powerful mutants, including a disheartened Magneto (Michael Fassbender), to cleanse mankind and create a new world order, over which he will reign. As the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance, Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) with the help of Professor X (James McAvoy) must lead a team of young X-Men to stop their greatest nemesis and save mankind from complete destruction.

While it still is a ways away, you will be able to catch X-Men: Apocalypse in theaters on May 27, 2016. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for more trailers and teasers promoting the highly anticipated flick.



The post ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Reveals End of times appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay