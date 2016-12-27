Click to read the full story: Woody Jeffreys talks ‘Supernatural’ and Rick Springfield

Woody Jeffreys is another one of those fabulous repeat guest stars for Supernatural; he was most recently in Mamma Mia, The Foundry, and Rock Never Dies in the current season, but he’s also credited as being Marshall Hall in Faith, Season 1 episode 12. You might also recognize Woody from Smallville, and even The Outer Limits. I was able to chat with Woody just before the Christmas break.

The role looks like it was fun to do.

And Rick [Springfield] is such a great guy. He’s this old school rock star, so nice and funny … he’s a good actor too.

How were you cast as Tommy?

I went into the casting room with the director/producer and did a few scenes for them. And it went really well – I mean I didn’t play it rock star – I pretty much went in as me which turned out to be a good thing, actually; Thomas Wright – the director we used to write – was so funny but he is a rock star. He was sitting there with dark glasses on. It went really well, they liked what I did and I think once I got on set with Rick I realized the match was just there.

Had you heard of Supernatural before you were cast?

I definitely have. I mean they’ve been going for so long I’ve actually done it two other times, I think.

Really?

You’d have to check on which one, but yeah, they’ve been going over 12 seasons.

Well yeah, a lot of people have been repeat guest stars.

Do you have any behind-the-scenes stories you can share?

Talking about Rick – we shot one scene at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver. Which is a famous theatre, an old theatre – and they cleared out all the box seats, brought in a few hundred background performers, and the scene is the end of the concert. And I actually play drums, so we went on stage and it was the final bashup, but they had everything live – all the instruments were live — so we started – Rick calls it “doodling” – and we kind of played for a bit, which was great, in front of all these background performers and at the end, I did this drum solo, we get up, do our bow, and I threw my drumsticks out and the scene ends. So Rick and I get off stage, and the background performers, these two girls, come up with these drumsticks that I had thrown out and asked me to autograph them. And I kind of giggled, I looked at Rick and I looked at the girls and go, “Girls, I’m just an actor.” And Rick, kinda hit me and goes, “Hey man, this is the closest you’re ever going to come to be a rock star. Sign the sticks.” It was pretty funny. It was hilarious. Being able to, I mean, I played drums with Rick … on stage, so it was pretty cool.

What’s the funniest thing to ever happen to you on set?

I don’t know if it’s funny, but there’s a couple of quick things … I shot a movie called The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, a Christmas movie, with Henry Winkler, who we all know is the Fonz, and everything else. One day we were going to craft service, we were outside, and it was a neighborhood – we were getting some tea and stuff and this couple came by. Y’know, in their 40s, and the woman sees Henry, and pretty much could barely walk. I tapped Henry and I said, “Henry, I think this woman wants to say hi.” He turned around and the husband and wife came up and she was like shaking. Henry looks at the husband because he’s so polite – Henry Winkler’s like one of the – forget acting – one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met in my whole life. He looks at the husband and he asks, “Would you mind if I gave your wife a hug?” She literally went to her knees, so he gave her a hug and talked to her, gave her a picture and everything else – this woman was shaking – and you know, Henry at this point is in his 60s, this short Jewish man and it was so funny because they left, and I go, “Man, look at these women, these women are all over you.” He goes, “Looks may be deceived, it’s not me, it’s the Fonz.” When I went, “What?” he’s like, “C’mon, look at me, I’m a 60-whatever-old he was, I’m a 65-year-old Jewish man. C’mon. I’m a 5-foot whatever he was, it’s the Fonz.” It made me laugh. Because I mean, still … I asked him about the Fonz and if it’s been hard and he said no, it’s who he is. Did you know that Arthur Fonzarelli’s leather jacket is in the Smithsonian?

No, I didn’t know that.

Yeah. Forget an Oscar, his jacket is in the Smithsonian. Any chance you ever have to meet or see Henry Winkler, see him. He’s an amazing human being.

Do you have any upcoming projects that you’d like to share?

I may be doing a feature after Christmas but I can’t give out the details about that yet because it’s not confirmed. But right now, you know what, it’s Christmas and I’m spending time with my mom. And I’m going to Florida, that’s about it.

