Click to read the full story: Windows phones has that vengeance with or without Pokemon Go

The Windows Phone or Windows 10 Mobile platform is not dead yet; that’s for sure. Even at below two percent market share and suffering a debilitating app gap, Windows Phone still has a place in the industry as a third option for smartphone users. Then again, that small percentage could just be enough because Windows Phone is currently being promoted as a platform for business and productivity. Pokemon GO be damned, as Windows Phone has its own loyal set of users, but it wouldn’t hurt Nintendo and Niantic to give them a chance (after they catch up with the sudden explosive demand of the game). Besides, some major manufacturers have just released some killer phones and more along the way.

Microsoft is currently busy developing its new flagship Surface Phone after the lukewarm reception of their ‘flagship’ Lumia 950. Microsoft is hoping the Surface brand will help with the phone’s popularity given that their units are already good in the specs department. Consumers just aren’t biting despite modest to great features and performance of Windows Phones and despite the wonderful testimonials of those that did. What Microsoft needs for the Surface brand to work is a Surface Phone with specs comparable or better than the following phones:

Acer Liquid Jade Primo

Without much fanfare, Acer released its killer Windows Phone unit in the US for sale at Microsoft Stores. Acer’s Liquid Jade Primo encourages users to use Windows 10’s Continuum feature that allows the phone to be used as a PC. The Acer Jade Primo package includes a supplementary dock, a keyboard and mouse. Continuum is one of the major selling points for Windows 10 Mobile, allowing users to carry their work on just one computing and communications device.

Processor: Qualcomm 808 Hexacore processor

Screen: 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1920×1280 resolution

RAM: 3GB of RAM

Storage: 32GB expandable via MicroSD

Rear Camera: 21 Megapixel

Front Camera: 8 Megapixel

SIM Slots: Dual

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio, USB Type-C connector

The Acer Liquid Jade Primo is priced at 649 dollars at Microsoft stores which is a great deal considering the specs, the dock, the keyboard and mouse. If they throw in a small screen for a hundred, it will surely be a steal.

HP Elite X3

HP earlier announced its own re-entry into the smartphone market with the HP Elite X3. But instead of Android, the company bet on Windows 10 Mobile hoping to dip its toes lightly but manage to float on the water. Priced at a hefty 699 dollars unlocked, HP is targeting mainly business users more interested in productivity than catching imaginary monsters. The HP Elite X3 will be available in the US this August. The HP Elite X3 is heftier in specs than the Liquid Jade and features the following:

Processor: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 chip

Screen: 5.96-inch AMOLED screen that can display images at a 2560 x 1440 pixels

SIM Slots: Dual

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB expandable via MicroSD

Rear Camera: 16 Megapixel

Front Camera: 8 Megapixel

Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C connector

Removable 4150 mAh battery

Unlike the Acer Liquid Jade Primo, at 699, the HP Elite X3 doesn’t come with a mouse, keyboard and dock. The HP Desk dock is sold separately or bundled with the phone for 799 dollars. There will also be an Elite X3 Lap Dock, which, like the Nexdock, functions like a laptop shell complete with screen, touchpad and keyboard and an extra battery life. But unlike the Acer Liquid Jade, HP will also add the ability to run x86 programs through an included virtualization suite.

While these phones may not be able to catch Pokemon (yet), users will be able to catch up with their work and be the envy of colleagues once they see the possibilities of Continuum technology.

The post Windows phones has that vengeance with or without Pokemon Go appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Marius Manuella