Remember a few years back when Khloe’s major storyline on Keeping Up with the Kardashians was the fact that she was unable to get pregnant? Back when Khloe was still married to former NBA star Lamar Odom, she documented her fertility issues on numerous episodes of the E! network reality show. However, now the star is claiming that, to some extent, her fertility “issues” were self-imposed.

On this week’s all-new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe and Kim pay a visit to fertility doctor Andy Huang. The sisters decide to visit the doctor, as Kim considers having someone (possibly Khloe) be the surrogate for her third child. Earlier in this season, Kim was left devastated when she was told that it would be incredibly dangerous for her to get pregnant again. In this week’s episode, the starlet is seen exploring her other options.

While the two sisters’ visit to the doctors was intended to be a learning experience mainly for Kim (as she contemplates a third child), Khloe ended up talking candidly about her own pregnancy experience. During the visit, Dr. Huang is heard asking Khloe if she has ever tried getting pregnant in the past. Surprisingly the star confessed, “Yes, but I fake tried…I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest. So, I just kept pretending I was doing it.” Later on in confessional, Khloe admits that her decision to seek fertility treatment was “more for Lamar” and that she actually ended up stopping the treatments as she knew there were bigger problems within her marriage that needed to be dealt with.

Fast forward a few years and Khloe and Lamar are no longer together. In fact, Khloe is now dating another NBA star, Tristan Thompson. We will just have to see if kids are in the cards for Khloe and her new beau.

Katy Perry just can’t seem to stop talking about her longtime rival Taylor Swift. In a brand new interview with NME magazine, the 32-year-old pop singer once again addressed her feud with Miss Swift.

While talking about her recent interview with Late Late Show James Corden, in which she openly discussed her beef with Taylor, Katy explained, “Well, [Late Late Show host] James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe. No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides to every story: one, two and the truth.” She then went on to address the fact that she has been very vocal about the tension between her and Taylor lately, saying, “I mean, I’m not Buddha – things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!”

Later on in the interview, Katy revealed that she still remains close (professionally) with song collaborator Max Martin, who just so happened to have worked with Taylor on her hit “Bad Blood” which was reportedly written with Katy in mind. Katy gushed, “I can’t speak for [Max], but he didn’t know [who “Bad Blood” was about]. I’m not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do. I’m very fair; I’m super-duper fair, and I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘You can’t do that because I don’t like that person.’ Just, like, you do you, make your own choices…I’m not his mother, and he was fine before I met him, you know what I’m saying? He’ll be fine continuing.”

Conveniently enough, all of Katy’s blabbing about Taylor Swift comes right at the time in which the songstress is promoting her new album and tour, Witness. However, it seems like Katy is running out of steam when it comes to making tabloid headlines, as her battle with Taylor Swift is definitely getting a bit stale.

Taylor Swift is getting back together with a few of her famous exes, including Spotify and Pandora.

The pop star’s representative confirmed her full catalog will return to all streaming platforms Friday. Her official Instagram fan account, Taylor Nation, posted the news Thursday.

Swift’s five albums, including “1989,” also will be available on Tidal, Amazon and other streaming platforms, her rep said in a statement.

“In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight,” the statement said.

Swift removed her music from Spotify in 2014 around the release of “1989,” a Grammy-winning multi-hit pop album. No streaming service besides Apple Music was able to stream it. Swift allowed Apple to stream it after the music platform decided to pay artists royalties during its free three-month trial.

Swift’s hits include “Shake It Off,” ”We Are Never Getting Back Together” and “You Belong With Me.”

The paparazzi aren’t getting anywhere near them.

Newlywedhoneymooning in the very expensive, very secluded Fiji island of Laucala.

The island, owned by Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, runs from $12,800 to $60,000 per night and features just 25 private villas.

Each villa has its own private infinity pool, which will keep the couple safe from prying eyes.

There are five restaurants, plus golf, kite-surfing, and horseback riding.

When a guest at Coach’s annual High Line party told James Franco, “You look good in a dress!” the actor smiled and said, “Thank you.”

Although Coach spokesmodel Franco was in pants and a leather jacket, the fan was referring to a takeoff of Beyoncé video “Hold Up,” featuring Franco in a wig and yellow ruffled gown.

Images of the actor playing Beyoncé for his AOL and INE Entertainment series “Making A Scene with James Franco” leaked before the Web show returns later this month.

The post Will Tristan Thompson do the trick for Khloe Kardashian plus Katy Perry feud appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay