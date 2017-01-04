Click to read the full story: Will 2017 Be a Good Year for Film?

It’s a wonderful time to be comic book fan as our favorite heroes come to life one by one on the big screen. 2016 gave us Deadpool, the Suicide Squad, and Doctor Strange and a new incarnation of Batman for the DCEU. Harley Quinn became a household name and Ghost Rider got a proper treatment on TV and Spider-Man debuted in the MCU in a pretty big way. Favorite sci-fi franchises like Star Trek and Star Wars also made a big splash in the box office with Star Trek Beyond and Rogue One. 2017 promises to be a similar year for us geeks as well as the general public as both DC and Marvel have several offerings. This year, Marvel has three. Rogue One was stunning in IMAX. So save up to watch your favorite franchises in the best way possible in IMAX or in 3D. 2017 will be quite a ride. Here are the most anticipated films for 2017.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – January 2017 – this film is anticipated by both Resident Evil fans and the general public as this is the final chapter of the long-running series of Resident Evil films starring Milla Jovovich. Is Wesker really actually a good guy? What happens to Alice, and the rest of the remaining human survivors on an earth taken over by the undead? Can the earth still be cleansed of the T-virus? We’ll find out very soon.

Logan – March 2017 – This could very well be Hugh Jackman’s final appearance as Wolverine on the big screen as he has held on to the character for over a decade and he’s not getting any younger. It’s been that long already? This will be an adaptation of Marvel Comics’ Old Man Logan storyline but without anyone else in the Marvel universe. This film somehow follows the disappointing X-Men: Apocalypse as Fox seems to have something against the chronology of X-Men stories. For their sake, hopefully, this redeems the X-Men franchise as not even Deadpool can hold everyone up. Maybe he could and teach Fox the merits of following source material instead of egos. The plot is something like Lone Wolf and Cub as Logan travels the country in a post-apocalyptic future. Tagging along is a young incarnation of X-23 and an old Charles Xavier which also marks Patrick Stewart’s final portrayal of the character.

Power Rangers – March 2017 – this is basically a wait-and-see film for fans of the Power Rangers franchise. This film takes some liberties with the kid-friendly version of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The trailer and toy reveals have so far been disappointing, but hopefully, this film will surprise us like some films of 2016. Hopefully.

Beauty and the Beast – March 2017. While not a comic book or sci-fi film, we always love to anticipate the almost yearly fairy tale offerings from Walt Disney or Pixar. Beauty and the Beast is another live-action remake of Disney’s animation classics following Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty), Cinderella and The Jungle Book. Beauty and the Beast will star Emma Watson as Belle and like the animated musical, will also have the same musical score and possibly a few new twists.

Kong: Skull Island – March 2017 – Legendary Films is building its own shared universe after Gareth Edwards’ 2014 Godzilla. King Kong will be remade in a very big way. He will be much more colossal in order to be able to kick ass against or along with Godzilla in the future. The cast is equally colossal with Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman and Brie Larson.

Ghost in The Shell – March 2017 – is a live-action film based on the beloved sci-fi cyberpunk anime classic of Masamune Shirow. This film is controversial as the lead role was given to Caucasian Scarlett Johansson since the lead character was supposedly Asian given her name but is surprisingly okay with Japanese fans as their characters may be ambiguous when it comes to race or nationality. Fans of the anime are hopeful that the film will do the anime justice and that the film will be good enough to pass the casting issues like in Doctor Strange.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 – May 2017 – is the long-anticipated follow-up to the highly successful film of the formerly highly obscure team of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The whole gang returns including Vin Diesel to voice the adorable Baby Groot. Guess he’ll grow up by the end of the film. This film will feature the return of Nebula, the debut of Mantis as well as Ego, the Living Planet. If it’s any indication, the trailer alone suggests this adventure will be a fun ride. Plus, we’re excited to hear the contents of Peter Quill’s new mixtape.

Alien: Covenant – May 2017 – Director Ridley Scott returns to helm his most famous creation, this time giving us a less ambiguous prequel to our beloved space horror franchise. This film will follow the events of Prometheus but will now feature the familiar xenomorphs of the Alien franchise. Naomi Rapace and Michael Fassbender will reprise their previous roles as Shaw and the android David respectively. Fassbender will also take on the role of a newer android named Walter and Katherine Waterston is cast as Daniels as the other lead character akin to Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley.

The Mummy – June 2017 – is an anticipated reboot of Brendan Fraser’s action-horror franchise. This time, Tom Cruise takes over for Fraser while the gorgeous Sofia Boutella (Kingsman, Star Trek: Beyond) takes on the titular role.

Wonder Woman – June 2017 – could probably be the DCEU’s saving grace after Batman V Superman. Wonder Woman’s appearance near the end was one of the film’s highlights and though some fans voiced their objections to the casting of Gal Gadot, she carried the character very well. Like Captain America: The First Avenger, this film will be the DCEU’s period piece. Has everyone noticed she’s been carrying a shield a lot recently? From the look of the trailer, this could be good. It’s another historic moment ad this will be her first solo film on the big screen.

Transformers: The Last Knight – June 2017 – Optimus Prime and Megatron return in another installment of the Michael Bay Transformers franchise. This picks up from the events of Transformers: Age of Extinction. Though the Transformers franchise is generally panned by critics and Transformers diehards, this franchise continues to rake in profits and let’s face it. We geeks love giant robots duking it out even though we can’t discern what’s happening when they come in contact. We remain suckers for what happens next in this franchise.

Spider-Man: Homecoming – July 2017 – this will be Spider-Man’s first solo film since his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was already great in Civil War, and with RDJ and Iron Man as support, this film could turn out to be more than amazing. Michael Keaton again plays a winged character in the form of The Vulture. It’s a logical choice as he predates The Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and The Lizard. Some fans can’t wait to see younger upbeat Aunt May again.

Thor: Ragnarok – November 2017 – The Mighty Thor returns in the third installment of his own franchise. This film will pick up after the events of Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Doctor Strange as we seek to discover what happened to Odin as well as the whereabouts of the Hulk. This film will feature an adaptation of Marvel Comics’ popular Planet Hulk storyline and we’ll be treated to an appearance of Doctor Strange as he will help Thor and Loki locate Odin.

Star Wars Episode VIII – December 2017 – there seems to be no stopping Disney in giving us new Star Wars stories every December. This decade is a new heyday for Star Wars fans as more and more Star Wars films are expected to come out after the success of The Force Awakens and Rogue One. We expect this film to pick up where Episode VII left off with Rey and Luke Skywalker and the fates of Finn and Kylo Ren.

Justice League – December 2017 – DC’s own efforts at an extended universe will finally come to a head this upcoming December with the release of their Justice League film. Much like with the Avengers going against Loki and the Chitauri, the newly-formed Justice League will likely go against an initial attack from the Parademon forces of Darkseid from Apokolips which will be led by Steppenwolf. The film will also feature the return of the Man of Steel. Again this will be a first for the big screen bringing together DCs core team of superheroes.

Other films to watch out for – Underworld Blood Wars, Jeepers Creepers 3, Despicable Me 3, Pirates of the Caribbean 3: Dead Men Tell No Tales, War for the Planet of the Apes, Pitch Perfect 3, The LEGO Batman Movie, Cars 3, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Fate of the Furious, Stephen King’s It.

The post Will 2017 Be a Good Year for Film? appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Marius Manuella