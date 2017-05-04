Click to read the full story: What’s in Republicans health plan on pre-existing conditions?

If you were hoping that Obamacare, or at least the best of the American Care Act (ACA), would stay in place, you don’t have a reason to panic right now. Yes, the Republicans in Congress pass their third and latest attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, but it now has to go to the Senate where it will likely whither on the vine.

Just because it passed in the house doesn’t mean that Obamacare is over. If you’re happy with your insurance right now, it’s safe while the bill gets kicked around in the Senate.

It was a tight vote of 217-213 on Thursday. President Donald Trump had a real nail biter, but he was very vocal that he wanted/needed a big win to celebrate in the Rose Garden which he promptly did after learning the results.

There were 20 Republican representatives who voted against the act, and hopefully, the voters in their districts will remember this next year when they’re campaigning.

The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived this week in Congress by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health problems.

The change helped get the bill through the House of Representatives in a tight vote Thursday, but experts say it may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for these patients.

The bill proposes setting aside an additional $8 billion over five years to help states cover those who may be subject to higher insurance rates because they’ve had a lapse in coverage. That’s on top of about $100 billion over a decade for states to help people afford coverage and stabilize insurance markets.

The problem, experts say, is that the money is unlikely to guarantee an affordable alternative for those who get coverage under a popular provision of the Affordable Care Act that prevents insurers from rejecting people or charging higher rates based on their health.

“Many people with pre-existing conditions will have a hard time maintaining coverage because it just won’t be affordable,” said Larry Levitt, a health insurance expert with the Kaiser Family Foundation, which studies health care issues.

The ultimate impact on those with pre-existing conditions remains unknown. The bill now heads for the Senate, where it is expected to change, and the plan leaves many important coverage decisions up to the states. Still, it is making some who are now covered by the Affordable Care Act nervous.

John S. Williams, an attorney in New Orleans whose multiple sclerosis medication costs $70,000 a year, buys insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. Without protections for pre-existing conditions he fears he would have to close his law practice and find a job with that offers a group insurance plan.

“We always hear about job growth and business creation – being able to have affordable health care drives that,” Williams said. “I have tremendous satisfaction with owning a business, but I know that if I can’t get coverage, I would be forced to get a different job. I can’t not have coverage for my multiple sclerosis.”

Here’s how coverage may change for those with pre-existing conditions under the plan:

WHAT CHANGES?

States will be able to get federal waivers allowing insurers to charge higher premiums to people with pre-existing illnesses who have let their coverage lapse. States can then use federal money to fund government-operated insurance programs for expensive patients called “high-risk pools.”

HOW DO THESE POOLS OPERATE?

Patients who couldn’t get or afford insurance could apply for coverage through these high risk pools, which existed before the Affordable Care Act was passed. Even though they were charged far higher rates, up to double the amount paid by consumers with no serious ailments, care for these patients is so expensive that government money was needed to fund the programs.

DO THEY WORK?

In the more than 30 states that had high-risk pools, net losses piled up to more than $1.2 billion in 2011, the high point of the pools before the Affordable Care Act took full effect. Medical expenses outpaced premiums collected, and losses averaged $5,500 per person enrolled. States used fees and taxes to make up the difference, and states sometimes made it more difficult to some to qualify for care.

IS THE FEDERAL MONEY ENOUGH?

An analysis by the health care consulting firm Avalere found that the money would only be enough to fund high-risk pools in a few small states. High-risk pools could fill up fast with patients who have a lapse in coverage.

People with pre-existing conditions could lose their insurance if they can no longer work due to their health. The Republican health plan also is expected to raise premiums for older people, who are more likely to have a pre-existing condition.

“This gets complicated fast,” Avalere President Dan Mendelson said.

About 2.2 million people in the individual insurance market have some sort of pre-existing chronic condition, according to Avalere.

WHAT MIGHT THIS MEAN FOR PATIENTS?

Because the bill is expected to change, and because it leaves big decisions up to the states, it’s hard to say now what it would mean. Also, federal auditors have not had time to analyze the plan.

Proponents of the bill note that people in poor health would still be protected as long as they maintain coverage. If they don’t, the higher premiums they are charged would revert back to standard rates after 12 months, assuming the customer could afford to keep paying.

In the past, risk pools have not guaranteed coverage. States have established waiting lists to get into their risk pools or restricted admission to the pools, since they ultimately have to balance their budget and they have no way to predict how high costs will climb.

“There is no guarantee in the law that people with pre-existing conditions would get access to affordable coverage,” said Kaiser’s Levitt.

Adrienne Standley, the operations director at a start-up apparel business in Philadelphia, is not waiting to find out. Her plan through the Affordable Care Act covers treatment for her asthma and attention deficit disorder, but she’s afraid the Republican plan will mean she can no longer afford doctor’s visits and medication.

“I’m looking at stockpiling, making sure I have an inhaler,” she said. “I’m pretty scared to lose coverage.”

So just who did vote for this latest version? Here’s the list broken down by state and district for you voters wanting to make a decision early for their re-election campaign.

AL-1 Bradley Byrne

AL-2 Martha Roby

AL-3 Mike D. Rogers

AL-4 Robert B. Aderholt

AL-5 Mo Brooks

AL-6 Gary Palmer

AR-2 French Hill

AR-3 Steve Womack

AR-4 Bruce Westerman

AZ-2 Martha E. McSally

AZ-4 Paul Gosar

AZ-6 David Schweikert

AZ-8 Trent Franks

CA-4 Tom McClintock

CA-22 Devin Nunes

CA-23 Kevin McCarthy

CA-45 Mimi Walters

CA-48 Dana Rohrabacher

CA-50 Duncan Hunter

CO-4 Ken Buck

FL-1 Matt Gaetz

FL-3 Ted Yoho

FL-4 John Rutherford

FL-11 Daniel Webster

FL-12 Gus Bilirakis

FL-15 Dennis A. Ross

FL-16 Vern Buchanan

FL-17 Tom Rooney

FL-18 Brian Mast

FL-19 Francis Rooney

GA-1 Earl L. “Buddy” Carter

GA-3Drew Ferguson

GA-7Rob Woodall

GA-9Doug Collins

GA-10Jody B. Hice

GA-11Barry Loudermilk

GA-12Rick W. Allen

GA-14Tom Graves

IA-4Steve King

IL-13Rodney Davis

IL-15John Shimkus

IL-18Darin M. LaHood

IN-2Jackie Walorski

IN-3Jim Banks

IN-4Todd Rokita

IN-6Luke Messer

IN-8Larry Bucshon

KS-1Roger Marshall

KS-2Lynn Jenkins

KS-4Ron Estes

KY-1James Comer

KY-2Brett Guthrie

KY-6Andy Barr

LA-1Steve Scalise

LA-3Clay Higgins

LA-5Ralph Abraham

MD-1Andy Harris

MI-1Jack Bergman

MI-2Bill Huizenga

MI-4John Moolenaar

MI-6Fred Upton

MI-7Tim Walberg

MI-8Mike Bishop

MI-10Paul Mitchell

MI-11Dave Trott

MN-2Jason Lewis

MO-2Ann Wagner

MO-3Blaine Luetkemeyer

MO-4Vicky Hartzler

MO-6Sam Graves

MO-7Billy Long

MO-8Jason Smith

MS-3Gregg Harper

MS-4Steven M. Palazzo

NC-2George Holding

NC-5Virginia Foxx

NC-6Mark Walker

NC-7David Rouzer

NC-8Richard Hudson

NC-9Robert Pittenger

NC-10Patrick T. McHenry

NC-11Mark Meadows

NC-13Ted Budd

ND-1Kevin Cramer

NE-2Don Bacon

NE-3Adrian Smith

NJ-3Tom MacArthur

NV-2Mark Amodei

NY-1Lee Zeldin

NY-2Peter T. King

NY-19John J. Faso

NY-21Elise Stefanik

NY-23Tom Reed

NY-27Chris Collins

OH-1Steve Chabot

OH-4Jim Jordan

OH-5Bob Latta

OH-6Bill Johnson

OH-8Warren Davidson

OH-12Pat Tiberi

OH-15Steve Stivers

OH-16James B. Renacci

OK-1Jim Bridenstine

OK-2Markwayne Mullin

OK-3Frank D. Lucas

OK-4Tom Cole

OK-5Steve Russell

OR-2Greg Walden

PA-3Mike Kelly

PA-4Scott Perry

PA-5Glenn Thompson

PA-9Bill Shuster

PA-10Tom Marino

PA-11Lou Barletta

PA-16Lloyd K. Smucker

PA-18Tim Murphy

SC-1Mark Sanford

SC-2Joe Wilson

SC-4Trey Gowdy

SC-7Tom Rice

SD-1Kristi Noem

TN-1Phil Roe

TN-2John J. Duncan Jr.

TN-3Chuck Fleischmann

TN-4Scott DesJarlais

TN-6Diane Black

TN-7Marsha Blackburn

TN-8David Kustoff

TX-1Louie Gohmert

TX-2Ted Poe

TX-3Sam Johnson

TX-4John Ratcliffe

TX-5Jeb Hensarling

TX-6Joe L. Barton

TX-7John Culberson

TX-8Kevin Brady

TX-10Michael McCaul

TX-11K. Michael Conaway

TX-12Kay Granger

TX-13Mac Thornberry

TX-14Randy Weber

TX-17Bill Flores

TX-19Jodey Arrington

TX-21Lamar Smith

TX-22Pete Olson

TX-24Kenny Marchant

TX-25Roger Williams

TX-26Michael C. Burgess

TX-27Blake Farenthold

TX-31John Carter

TX-32Pete Sessions

TX-36Brian Babin

UT-1Rob Bishop

UT-2Chris Stewart

UT-3Jason Chaffetz

UT-4Mia Love

VA-1Rob Wittman

VA-2Scott Taylor

VA-5Tom Garrett

VA-6Robert W. Goodlatte

VA-7Dave Brat

VA-9Morgan Griffith

WA-4Dan Newhouse

WA-5Cathy McMorris Rodgers

WI-1Paul D. Ryan

WI-5Jim Sensenbrenner

WI-6Glenn Grothman

WI-7Sean P. Duffy

WY-1Liz Cheney

