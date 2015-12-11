Click to read the full story: Week 14 NFL Fantasy Outliers for DraftKings

Get ready for week 14 with a list of my favorite outliers for every single NFL game for week 14. Yes, it’s a lot of info. No, I don’t have a lot of free time. I just forgo sleep in order to help you all have a better shot at winning a big money tournament on DraftKings or the site of your choice.

So if you see Randy Moss or Marshall Faulk as one of my fantasy picks below, you’ll know I’m running on just four hours of sleep or on eight plus beers.

These picks are most likely to bottom out or hit their ceiling in terms of fantasy points. We’re not looking for consistency in a GPP. We want a player that isn’t owned by many other fantasy players but has a chance to get off in a big way. That said, you have to mix in the players that are on the radar of everyone else too. A lineup with too many outliers and you’ll just be out your entry fees for the week.

Thursday Night Football:

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals 8:25

Take Michael Floyd of the Cardinals as a cheap receiver. Arizona may get a big lead early so they can rest several starters after having to play TNF.

Sunday games:

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 1

Matt Ryan stinks. I can’t spin it any other way. That said, Atlanta will likely get way behind in this game in a hurry, giving Ryan and Julio a chance at some garbage time fantasy points.

Washington Redskins at Chicago Bears 1

Pierre Garcon was owned by less than one percent of fantasy gurus last week. Chicago ranks 13th against receivers in fantasy points allowed according to Pro-Football Reference. Not bad, but Washington is in a must win the game on a weekly basis the rest of the way so Cousins will be slinging it around.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1

Easy to get with Pittsburgh after they slaughtered the Colts on SNF. However, you should take AJ Green over the Steelers receiving corps. Why? Because all of America was talking about the Steelers while Cincinnati quietly racked up amazing numbers on offense in week 13 as well.

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns 1

Nobody believes in Blaine Gabbert. I sure don’t. I just know he’s cheap ($5000), and no one else will be taking him even though he has been impressive the past couple weeks, scoring 25 fantasy points last week against Chicago.

New England Patriots at Houston Texans 1

I get it. We can’t trust the Patriots to commit to one running back from week to week. But we can’t trust the Texans defense to be dominant after their week 13 let down against Buffalo. James White is coming off a 30 point game for the Pats at less than one percent ownership on DK. Players will be somewhat off Brady too with Gronk still down.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1

Frank Gore has not won any fantasy awards this season, but with Matt Hasselbeck banged up the Colts must get the running game going against the Jags to protect what’s left of their QB lineup.

San Diego Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 1

Philip Rivers had just seven points on DK last week. Look for him to bounce back this week. He is still in the top ten fantasy players League wide, second in QBs, and is $1400 cheaper than the top fantasy QB, Mr. Tom Brady.

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets 1

Marcus Mariota is coming off a huge game against Jacksonville. The Jets aren’t the Jags, but their defense isn’t playing like they were early in the year. Mariota was only owned by three percent of players on DK last week.

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles 1

Tyrod will see more ownership than just 30 percent (yes .30!) like last week, but he will still be barely used compared to the mainstream QBs.

Detroit Lions at St. Louis Rams

Todd Gurley has to get more touches. Jeff Fisher is finally feeling a little heat. So look for Gurley to get 30 plus touches no matter the score.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1

Look for Jameis Winston to have an off game. Why? Divisional games, especially the second of the year, are easier for a defense to scout. I know. New Orleans’ defense is horrendous. But they are nearly free on DK and will save you plenty of cap space elsewhere on the roster.

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:05

Neither QB in this one since it’s a division game as well. Oakland’s defense would be fine as a longshot in a tournament since Osweiler is still basically a rookie.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers 4:25

John Crockett is no household name. Dude was on the scout team just weeks ago. Thanks to Eddie Lacy’s attempts to appear on The Biggest Loser and James Starks being no more than a change of pace back, Crockett will get more opportunities this week.

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens 8:30

This will be your last week to get a deal on Javorius Allen. Seattle reduced Adrian Peterson to below average last week so who in their right mind would take a running back against their defense in week 14? Someone who wants to stand out among 383,000 opponents.

Monday Night Football:

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins 8:30

Look for the Giants defense to handle a Miami team that has lost any and all motivation. At around $2500, the Giants are worth the risk at “D.”

