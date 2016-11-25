Click to read the full story: Watch all the Joker scenes left out of ‘Suicide Squad’ extended cut

If “Suicide Squad” left you wanting more, then last week’s release of the extended cut which gave you thirteen more minutes of footage might have satisfied some of you. One of the characters that fans felt were cheated in the movie aka the Joker still got shorted some footage even in the extended cut.

In interviews, both Jared Leto and director David Ayer have admitted that much of the Joker’s scenes wound up cluttering the cutting room floor, and fans have commented how little of that footage actually wound up making into the extended cut version. Once again, some “Suicide Squad” super fans have felt that the Joker got the short end of the stick.

So, they have taken it into their own hands to compile a just over two-minute video showing all the Joker material left out of the final film. This was footage that was used in teaser spots, tv spots and b-roll not included either in the theatrical version or the extended edition.

What makes the Joker situation stand out is that Leto’s version was so much of the focus for “Suicide Squad’s” marketing. It was very surprising or more like shocking that when the movie hit, there was barely anything of him in it. It was like thinking you’re going to a Kanye West concert and having him talk the whole way through ranting and raving and not performing. Yes, I know, but those fans were pretty pissed so thus the comparison.

I felt that way when I went to the L.A. screening of “Suicide Squad,” and as a huge fan, I have to admit I was pretty pissed, so when this video was sent to me, I had to add my voice to those frustrated people.

We weren’t alone as even Jared Leto was none too happy that he was barely in the movie. In interviews, he commented that he had ‘brought so much to the table in every scene,’ that there was ‘probably enough footage for a standalone Joker movie.’

As we know, if Hollywood felt there was enough money to do so, they’d be all over it, but I don’t see that happening any time soon. So enjoy those deleted Joker scene from ‘Suicide Squad.’ Hey, it’s better than being out with all those crazy Black Friday shoppers.

The DVD and Blu-ray will be hitting on Dec 13 and this will include 13 extra minutes of the movie, in addition to a gag reel and featurettes (one diving into the story of Joker and Harley’s relationship). The theater version felt like it was trying to romanticize this villainous relationship, which is messed up when you consider Joker’s on going abuse of Harley in the comics.

Directed by David Ayer, the film also features Will Smith as Deadshot, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Cara Delevingne as Enchantress, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Karen Fukuhara as Katana, Adele Akkinuoye-Agbaje as Killer Croc, Jay Hernandez as El Diablo, Adam Beach as Slipknot, and even a brief cameo from Ezra Miller’s The Flash.

The DC Extended Universe will continue to expand next year with Wonder Womanand Justice League.

The post Watch all the Joker scenes left out of 'Suicide Squad' extended cut appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando