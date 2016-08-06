Click to read the full story: Watch Bear Grylls give Nick Jonas an armpit massage and Daisy Ridley feels gun control

NBC is certainly pairing Bear Grylls up with some of the hottest men on the planet for his Running Wild with Bear Grylls show.

First, they had him with Jake Gyllenhaal going out in the wild where many of the men wind up having to take off most of their clothes to survive. Definitely my kind of show along with many of you readers, I’m sure. Then he took on Zac Efron.

Now, Grylls got Nick Jonas out in the freezing cold working on his mountain man side titled appropriately enough “What Am I Trying To Prove Here.”

[springboard type=”video” id=”1647183″ player=”mtvt006″ width=”480″ height=”400″ ]

As you can see in the images and video, it winds up with Nick and Bear Grylls stripped down to their black tight Calvin Kleins (I can’t figure out how Grylls got his torn in the back, but I’m sure some of you will have a comment on that) and head out into the freezing water.

Here’re a few more images to make your weekend brighter. We kept the images big for better learning how to survive in the cold wild with just your sexy Calvins.

Grylls guides Nick through the ice cold water to the other side and gives him what I guess you would have to call it an armpit foot warmer massage. Check out the rather sexy video of two he-men giving each other a hand.

The debate over gun control continues to be very prominent all across America. From comedian Amy Schumer to action star Matt Damon, countless stars have come forward to express their opinion on what they feel should be changing in regards to gun control in America. While most stars have been able to talk candidly about their feelings, Star Wars starlet Daisy Ridley faced ample backlash after she chimed in on the hot topic.

Following the 2016 Teen Choice Awards, where Ne-Yo and Jessica Alba gave an emotional presentation on families who have been negatively affected by gun violence, Daisy took to her Instagram to state her view on America’s issues with firearms. While the post has since been deleted, it formerly read:

“Thinking about how luck I am like…serious bit: as I sat in the audience [of the Teen Choice Awards] yesterday tears were streaming down my face at the tribute to those that have been lost to gun violence. I didn’t get a great picture of the incredible group that came on stage, but they were so brave. It was a true moment of togetherness. We must #stoptheviolence.”

Immediately after Daisy made the social media post, followers flooded her comment section with harsh criticism. Many of them complained that Daisy was being hypocritical, based on the fact that she starred in a movie (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) where she was frequently using a gun-like weapon.

Shortly after, Daisy decided to take a break from the picture-sharing platform and proceeded to suspend her Instagram account. She later put up a post explaining her hiatus from Insta, stating that she was going to try to be on her phone less and “be more present.”

The post Watch Bear Grylls give Nick Jonas an armpit massage and Daisy Ridley feels gun control appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay