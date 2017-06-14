Click to read the full story: Warriors champagne championship, Diplo plus Selma Hayak on Donald Trump

Now that he is president of the United States, a lot of surprising stories are surfacing about former reality TV host Donald Trump. Late last week, established actress Selma Hayek shared her own story about Mr. Trump while appearing on The Daily Show.

During her Thursday appearance on the show, Selma revealed that the now-President actually asked her on a date once upon a time. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah brought about the story when he asked Selma, “How does Donald Trump ask someone out on a date?” in which Selma replied, “I was at an event with my boyfriend.” The 50-year-old actress went on to explain that Donald started talking to her boyfriend and eventually invited them both to dinner after the event. Following their encounter, Donald wound up calling Selma up (even though he was well aware she had a boyfriend) and asked her out.

Selma went on to gush about what was running through her head at the time Donald asked her out. The actress quipped, “Am I crazy? What about my boyfriend? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend.” According to Selma, Donald proceeded to tell her, “[Your boyfriend is] not good enough for you. He’s not important – He’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.”

Unfortunately for Trump, Selma ended up turning down his offer, and nothing further came about from the weird encounter.

The Golden State Warriors lived it up in San Francisco following their NBA title win, by popping $170,500 in Moët & Chandon at local nightclub Harlot.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the squad tipped back 75 magnums of Nectar Imperial Rosé Luminous at $1,500 a pop, spies said, plus eight bottles of a “Limited Edition Bay Area” number for $3,500 each, and bottles engraved with the Warriors logos for $15,000 apiece.

City National Bank should have noted rapper Azealia Banks’ album title, “Broke with Expensive Taste,” before approving her for two credit cards and a personal line of credit.

The California-based bank is now suing the singer over a $137,000 debt.

Banks first signed up for a Crystal Visa Infinite Credit Card with the financial institution in 2012, according to the Manhattan Supreme Court suit.

She made payments through December 2016 and then fell behind, the suit says.

Banks now owes close to $79,000 on that card.

Then in May 2015, City National gave Banks a second Visa card. She stopped making payments on that card a year later, the suit says. Her balance is currently $8,000.

Banks — who in March copped to third-degree assault in exchange for a deferred no-jail sentence for a bizarre altercation at Up & Down nightclub where she bit a bouncer’s breast — owes over $50,000 for a personal line of credit from 2016, according to court papers.

The consumer credit suit comes as the songstress is facing criminal assault charges for allegedly biting a security guard who threw her out of a club in 2015.

Diplo doesn’t seem to like that he came in third place.

In response to Katy Perry ranking him third when compared to Orlando Bloom and John Mayer in bed, the famed DJ took to Twitter — alluding that the their romp wasn’t great for him either.

“I don’t even remember having sex,” he said without giving any context to Perry’s confession during her recent chat with James Corden.

I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics ? pic.twitter.com/RD2PanuCue — young ric flair ? (@diplo) June 12, 2017

“I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics,” he said in a lighthearted follow-up tweet, acknowledging Perry’s comparison of him to the other hunks.

Perry’s admission was caught on camera in the middle of her three-day livestream while promoting her latest album, as Corden egged her on to reveal who was the best out of her three most recent lovers.

“Diplo is in third, we know that,” the TV host said. “So if Diplo’s a given, not that there’s anything wrong with Diplo, just the other two are clearly exceptional lovers.”

The “Swish Swish” singer eventually gave in and confessed that Mayer came in first place and naked paddle-boarding enthusiast Bloom rated second.

Diplo and Perry dated in 2014.

Horror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked on Twitter.

The author of “Firestarter” and “It” tweeted Tuesday the Republican president has blocked him on the social media website. He says, “I may have to kill myself.”

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

King lives in Bangor, Maine, and uses his Twitter account to criticize Trump regularly. He tweeted in February that Trump “screws up” America’s relationship with Australia. He called Trump “an impulsive, bad-tempered idiot.”

King tweeted a lament in December that Hillary Clinton’s victory in the popular vote was by a margin of millions and Trump was still going to become president.

Lawyers for two Twitter users last week sent the White House a letter demanding they be un-blocked from the @realDonaldTrump account. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment then.

A contestant on “America’s Got Talent” has died at the age of 29.

Dr. Brandon Rogers, who was best known for his Boyz II Men covers, was killed in a car accident in Maryland over the weekend, TMZ reports. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Brandon Rogers, who graced the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage as a contestant. Our thoughts are with his family,” a spokesperson for “America’s Got Talent” told media outlets on Tuesday.



Rogers’ episode was expected to air next month. A source tells us producers will follow the family’s guidance regarding how to best respect his memory in relationship to the episode.

Upon hearing the tragic news, Boys II Men paid tribute to Rogers on its Facebook page.

“Today our hearts are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of Dr. Brandon Rogers in a car accident. A few months back we brought this young man out to the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas to perform with us. He was great all 3 nights! Just a genuinely nice person and a really good singer!” the band shared.

“Gone too young and gone too soon. It hurts to know that the world will never have a chance to witness what his impact on the world could have been as a Doctor and even in the music world. A great spirit and a great voice. Even for the little time we knew you you will be sorely [missed]. May God Bless, keep and comfort your family in this difficult time.”

Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence had a terrifying experience on Saturday. According to numerous media outlets, the star was aboard a private plane that was forced to make a sudden, emergency landing due to an engine failure.

On Saturday, Jennifer was flying out from Louisville, Kentucky, where she was visiting her family. However, while at 31,000 feet, one of her plane’s engines gave out. Scarily enough, another one of the engines reportedly also failed in the midst of the emergency landing. Fortunately, the pilots were able to make a safe landing in Buffalo, New York.

As soon as the plane touched down in Buffalo, several emergency vehicles were on the scene to make sure all passengers and crewmembers were okay, which fortunately they were. Shortly after news of the scary plane emergency surfaced, media outlets reached out to Jennifer’s camp to ensure that the star was okay. According to the Hunger Games heroine’s representative, she came out of the incident unscathed, although a bit shaken up from the whole experience.

Seeing that there was a high profile star on board the plane on Saturday, the FAA released an official statement on Sunday explaining the situation. The Federal Aviation Administration told the public in its statement, “”A Hawker Beechcraft B40 aircraft landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York at about 1:40 pm on Saturday. The crew diverted to Buffalo when they declared an emergency due to engine-related issues. The flight was heading to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey from Louisville, Kentucky.” The Administration went on to reveal that they are looking to “investigate” the situation, as a double engine failure could have very easily had a lot more serious of an outcome.

