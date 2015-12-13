Click to read the full story: Warren Sapp Has ‘No Problem’ With New England Patriots Cheating

Between Spygate and Deflategate, no one can deny that the New England Patriots cheat. You can’t get caught twice and still claim fair play. Hell, the majority of the nation would even throw the “Tuck Rule” under the category of shading dealings in the Bill Belichick-era.

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp reminded the world of the asterisks next to the Pats’ Super Bowl rings recently by pointing to even more examples from the team’s sketchy past.

“How do you explain that?” said Sapp referring to the headset problems the Pittsburgh Steelers faced Week One in Foxborough. “And then they tell people it was raining, and it wasn’t raining at that point, you know that, right? At the beginning of the game, it wasn’t raining, and that was the narrative that came out the next morning. I remember Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth because I’ve worked with Cris. I remember his face going, ‘Well, how do you explain this?’ Tomorrow morning we’ll put a spin on it. We will tell you it was raining, the communication and something went wrong.”

It was a convenient excuse. The media defends them time and time again. They’ll talk about the dynasty, but they won’t mention the dirty methods that made it all happen. You’d think getting caught once would be enough to make people question this franchise, but it’s been twice now. And those are just the times they’ve been caught.

Sapp is saying what we should all be thinking. The only problem is his comments which followed only make me suspicious of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory in Super Bowl XXXVII.

“Listen, man, I don’t have any problem with Belichick and anything they are doing up there. They are winning. I believe in cheating. If you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying to win.”

That’s right, kids, always remember cheating is part of lif…wait what?!

Are you kidding me? I guess the other 31 teams need to go ahead and throw their NFL Rule Books out the window. Not like any of the refs has a copy anyways.

The Bucs 2002 Super Bowl broke up the Patriots 2001, 2003, and 2004 wins. Maybe all four of them need to be wiped from the record book.

