Click to read the full story: ‘Walking Dead’s’ Norman Reedus Bitten By Rabid Fan & Iggy Azalea Problems

The phrase “life imitates art” couldn’t be truer when it comes to the Walker Stalker event that happened over the weekend. Numerous stars of the AMC hit series The Walking Dead attended the event to connect with some of the most diehard fans out there.

Unfortunately, star Norman Reedus – aka Daryl Dixon – had more of a zombie experience than he was bargaining for at the event. During a photo session, a female fan was getting ready to be photographed with Norman and his co-star Michael Rooker (who played Norman’s brother on the show). Suddenly, the fan decided to get more than just a photo souvenir from Norman, as she dived in and attempted to take a bite out of his chest.

Fortunately, police and security guards were nearby and able to stop the “attack” in its tracks. The woman has since been banned from all Walker Stalker conventions and events where Norman is present.

Like the nice guy he is, Norman declined to press charges against the woman, as he reportedly claimed it was “only a nibble.”

While the fan is banned from events, she took to Instagram to defend her actions. In a post she explained, “Finally meet the love of my life, and get banned from the rest of the CON and lose two more $100 photo ops with him because I lost my mind…got so excited standing beside him…& just turned my head and bit him.”

Fan, Instagram post:

Norman also took to social media to address the situation. The star jokingly posted a picture of him wearing a shirt that states “do not bite me.”

Norman Reedus, Instagram post:

Rapper Iggy Azalea has once again found herself in the midst of a feud. Since stepping into the spotlight, Iggy has ended up in numerous feuds, including one with Snoop Dogg, Lorde, and Azealia Banks. This time around, although she didn’t initiate it, Iggy found herself in some drama with singer Erykah Badu.

At the 2015 Soul Train Awards, Badu played out a skit that made fun of Iggy and her “rapping” abilities. After the skit made waves on the Internet, Badu decided to apologize – somewhat – to the “Fancy” singer. In a video posted to her twitter, Badu explained, “I want to do this for my daughters. I want to apologize to Iggy Azalea because she’s one of their favorite artists and they listen to her all the time and it’s for them.” However, Badu then went on a rant of how her kids should go rely on Iggy if they are so supportive of her.

Badu, Twitter post:

Fortunately, Iggy decided to take the high road and accepted Badu’s “apology.” In a statement, Iggy said, “Tell the kids I’m a big fan of mom, even if we don’t agree where to file my music in their iTunes folders. I’m going to announce a new tour soon, if they do great in class there is officially an open invitation extended to them and friends with good report cards to come and enjoy a show anytime. I am 100% a woman of my word, and I appreciate the apology.”

The post ‘Walking Dead’s’ Norman Reedus Bitten By Rabid Fan & Iggy Azalea Problems appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay