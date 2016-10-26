Click to read the full story: ‘The Walking Dead’ Maggie death scene hits

Sunday’s premiere of “The Walking Dead” was quite a brutal one to get through and left fans divided between loving it or thinking the show had gone too far.

As we reported on Saturday, Abraham Ford (Michael Cutlitz) and Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) were the ones who wound up on the bloody end of Negan’s Lucille. It was a tough scene to watch, especially Glenn’s death, but fans that saw the leaked clip before the premiere hit were already in an uproar. It was a very different victim or actually two victims in one.

[springboard type=”video” id=”1664493″ player=”mtvt006″ width=”480″ height=”400″ ]

In a blurry video, you can see that Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohen) is the first one to get two brutal blows to the head. The clip shows Glenn crying out to his pregnant wife before being knocked out.

After seeing the gripping episode, it’s easy to tell that the producers shot every character’s death which was used when Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was envisioning each one of their deaths.

In the video above, you can see that Negan’s dialogue is exactly the same as what aired. “Ooh, look at that,” he proclaims. “Taking it like a champ.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, told Interview Magazine that filming the all the alternate scenes was difficult. “Look, that whole episode was hard, and also because I did go through and smack everybody with Lucille at a certain point,” he explained. “Everybody took a hit. All of that was hard.”

Like Abraham, Maggie does give a response.

It was a smart move as they could leak out these scenes to confuse fans and throw them off, but our source was right on as usual as to who died, in what order and who’s was more brutal.

Naturally, AMC gave no comment on the leaked “The Walking Dead” scene, but it did throw some people off.

The post ‘The Walking Dead’ Maggie death scene hits appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando