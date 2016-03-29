Click to read the full story: Virtual Reality porn party has begun and eJaculator is late again

“Okay… here’s what I want. First, we both get naked… Except… we’re both wearing sailor hats. Then we get into a Jacuzzi filled with Pepto-Bismol, I clip your toenails, and you shave my buttocks,”

— Harold Grisham, Rat Race Movie

Things can get weird with some people regarding their sexual fantasies. Not every partner though would agree to the party described above, except when there’s much cash is involved. But what if the party was programmed for people with unconventional sexual desires and seen completely in private via virtual reality headsets?

Welcome to VR porn. Porn has always been part of computer technology ever since the infamous Custer’s Revenge on the Atari 2600. Now porn is one of the most consumed media on the internet. About 46 percent of American men and 16 percent of American women watch porn weekly. Because of such figures, new technologies are often applied to the porn industry if they thought they could help the market. Porn was influential in the adoption of VHS in the 80s and cable in the 90s. Porn was one of the first industries to adopt online payment and up to now is responsible for a majority of spam email. So it’s inevitable that the newest wave of hi-res virtual reality technology will find its way into porn. Ahh, the possibilities.

During the late 90s, virtual reality also became a trend, but the low-resolution blocky graphics and high cost of hardware prevented the porn industry from taking advantage of it. But now, with the technology and its variations becoming more powerful and more affordable, porn is one of the first industries to adopt the technology aside from gaming. Working together, a new version of Leisure Suite Larry is probably being developed, and many Japanese companies are probably already releasing a ton of eroge (erotic games).

One current VR porn implementation is the IndieGoGo funded Ejaculator VR, which we covered back in October. It’s basically a VR headset similar to Google’s cardboard wherein a mobile phone is inserted plus a tube-like device designed to stimulate the owner’s… what the heck… penis. The Ejaculator VR’s tube has internal motors similar to those in massage chairs that are designed to provide simulated servicing.

The only problem for early investors in that campaign is that this device is giving them a case of ‘blue balls’ like often happens in real life as it was promoted to be shipped out in January 2016 but from the looks of it, it could be summer, fall or even 2017 when other companies will be way beyond their seemingly struggling technology and finding the right Chinese companies to deliver a quality product on time. There has been an American company willing to help them out and maybe that will get this product out to please all those investors that were brought in my both our coverage along with other major news sites.

You can keep track of all their issues here, but from the comments section, it’s obvious some investors are rather peeved at having such a prolonged wait. Our staff was more than ready to test this out for review, but they’ve already moved on to other companies that have products out there now. In today’s world, being the turtle in technology does not win you the race.

Most VR porn implementations are videos shot in 180 degrees to simulate VR when the owner tilts his/her head. Pleasure shots are recorded in the popular POV (point-of-view) style of porn. Headset or VR immersion could heighten the POV experience even more.

Aside from Ejaculator VR, free porn website network Pornhub has also entered the VR business and is giving away 10,000 VR headsets to the first 10,000 of its sixty million viewers upon request.

“Users’ wildest fantasies will come alive as they slip into a world of heightened titillation,”

— Corey Price, Vice President, Pornhub

“After decades of kicks and starts, virtual reality is finally hitting its stride,”

— Todd Glider, chief executive, BaDoinkVR

BaDoinkVR, Pornhub’s adult-movie producing partner , is currently producing VR content for Pornhub and currently has 27 videos of 360-degree porn which immerses the user into the action. Aside from BaDoinkVR, there’s also Naughty America and Sugar DVD, which has been producing VR content since last year.

As earlier stated, it’s not VR per se, and the user doesn’t interact with the actors but are enhanced POV videos. The whole thing, of course, won’t be free in the long run. Once users are satisfied, they’d want more than the free samples.

For a truly virtual experience, imagine a sexy female or a robust gentleman sitting naked inside your living room or kitchen or lying in your own bed. Somewhere out there is a porn developer waiting to get their hands on a 3,000 dollar Microsoft Hololens developer’s kit to bring that 6th Day scene to life.

But not everybody is excited about the sexy possibilities of VR. Samsung Gear VR as well as Oculus refuse to allow their devices to be used in pornography as part of their terms of service. As if that could stop pornographers from taking advantage of their devkits and setting up their own stores. Sony and HTC are mum about their devices if used for porn. In the case of Sony, Japan isn’t as inhibited as the West when it comes to entertainment.

The post Virtual Reality porn party has begun and eJaculator is late again appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Marius Manuella