What was meant to be a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway for young Hollywood couple Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, unfortunately turned into a legal scandal that has now resulted in a hefty price tag. Back in February, former High School Musical star Vanessa and her boyfriend Austin decided to trek out to Sedona, Arizona for a day of hiking and relaxation.

Later in the day, Vanessa decided to share some of her V-day adventures with fans by posting a picture on Instagram of a rock with her and Austin’s names carved into it. While the post is now deleted, it was up long enough for local authorities in the area to be notified of the picture, which clearly showed evidence that the celebrity duo had “[damaged] natural surfaces and property of the United States.”

Fast forward a few months and publications are just now reporting that Vanessa has finally received her punishment for her unintended act of vandalism. Media outlet Page Six claims that Vanessa has been fined $1,000 for defacing the rock. The money collected from the former Disney star will be given to volunteer group “Friends of the Forest,” who will be scrubbing and sanding the rock wall to remove the carving.

While $1,000 seems like a steep price to pay for what was meant to be an expression of Vanessa and Austin’s love for one another, it could have been significantly worse. In fact, damaging a natural feature in the United States is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

As hard as it is to believe, even some supermodels have been bullied about their looks while growing up. Although highly successful fashion model Gisele Bündchen is now known for being the highest-paid model in the world, she hasn’t always felt so successful and well embraced. On Saturday, The New York Times posted an article in which Gisele talks candidly about her previous experience with bullying.

The 35-year-old model tells the publication, “even before I got into the business, I was used to being bullied because I was always tall and skinny and stuck out. I got really red all the time from playing volleyball, red like a pepper. So I thought bullying was just the way life is.” Giselle went on to explain, “I was 5’11” at 14. It wasn’t fun. Like everybody made fun of me. Every time I [went to a slow dance] like nobody wanted to dance with me. Seriously, I was [so much] taller than everyone in my class, you know.”

Gisele, who reportedly earns an average of $44 million a year, told The New York Times that she used to be called “Olive Oyl,” due to her physical similarities with Popeye’s incredibly slim girlfriend (of the same name). She stated, “It was really mean. And when you are young, you feel really awkward, right. You are 14 years old. You don’t need any help feeling awkward.”

Although Gisele initially thought she was going to use her height to her advantage by pursuing a career in volleyball, she eventually got scooted by a modeling agency while on a school trip at a local Sao Paulo mall. Inevitably, this launched her long and prosperous modeling career as she traveled the world appearing in countless ads, fashion shows and television spots. Now that’s how you get back at your bullies!

