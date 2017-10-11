Click to read the full story: Ultimate holiday luxury beauty gift guide for him and her

Giving someone a luxury beauty gift is giving someone the gift of great skin, healthy hair, and radiant beauty. There are all sorts of things that you can get. You can find travel-sized beauty items or regular size.

You can get them with or without SPF-ranging from 10 all the way to 50 or higher. There’s something for every budget, too. You can find gifts that are priced for under $25 or for $200 or more.

At this time of year, there are also many gift bundles that you can purchase – such as those that include perfume, lotion, and shampoo with the same scent. Or shaving sets for men with after-shave, cologne, and shaving brushes and razors included.

Makeup Gifts

One of the categories that you’ll be able to find great gifts in is makeup. Makeup items make a great present for someone – especially luxury ones – because it helps people feel good about themselves.

You give them an emotional boost when you give the gift of makeup. In this department, you’ll find products for the entire body – not just the face. But you can also find specific, narrow items such as eye makeup.

In this category, you can get products like individual eyeshadow colors that are neutral – or darker hues, a package with a few different colors, or one of the larger palette products that contain eye shadow in several different choices.

You’ll also find eyeliner, under eye makeup to hide bags or dark circles, and mascara. You can get waterproof mascara and you can also find ones that have specialty brushes within that lengthen eyelashes.

One of the newest and most popular mascara choices for the year is the Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Mascara. It’s a little on the pricey side, but that’s because it’s a good product. This one is on many wish lists.

Besides mascaras, there are foundations in a range of colors that can suit not only a specific skin tone, but can cater to skin types as well – such as dry, oily, or combination skin.

Lip makeup also makes a great gift idea. You can find things like lip gloss, lipstick, or natural coatings that make lips look fuller. You can find great gift sets that contain several similar, but not identical shades.

If you wanted to go with kind of an all over makeup gift, then you’d want to look for makeup sets. These have a little bit of everything in them. Some even have nailcare items, but some don’t – depending on the set that you choose.

One of them, the Bare Minerals Holiday Countdown to Gorgeous is for moms, college students, or high school students. It has 24 different makeup items and it’s travel size, so it makes a great “on the go” gift.

Nail care items are pretty popular as a luxury makeup gift. You can buy individual nail polish colors or you can buy these as a set. Makeup makes a great gift for anyone who wears it. Moms, teenagers, and even girls who are just now experimenting with makeup and need to try a variety of colors and styles.

It’s also a great gift for those who might have trouble with their skin if they use regular makeup, because many of the makeup items will be listed as hypoallergenic.

Skincare Gifts

Taking care of your skin is one of the most important health benefits that you can give your body. Most people know this, and they take the time and spend the money necessary to care for their skin.

This routine starts when you’re young, which is why skincare products are a great gift idea for people who are young, or for those who are middle-aged and beyond. You’ll have plenty of gift options because every area of the body can benefit from skincare products.

You can get items in categories for the body, face, eyes, lips, hands, and nails. You can get these products for different skin types such as combination, dry, oily, normal, or for those with sensitive skin.

One of the hottest and most wanted skincare products on many lists this year is the Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Cream for the Face and Eye Area. The ingredients in the product can help your skin retain its youthful appearance or help you reverse the aging process that’s already showing up.

Both men and women enjoy using this skincare product. Using products for anti-wrinkles and to correct fine lines is something that is also on many lists this year, and one of the newest arrivals in that department is the La Roche-Posay Active C10 Dermatological Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate Vitamin C Serum.

One of the reasons for its popularity is because anti-wrinkle creams that contain Vitamin C can boost collagen production, which makes your skin look softer because it plumps it up and tightens at the same time.

Products like this, which have Vitamin C, can also fight free radicals – which can cause damage to your skin – including making you look older than you really are. When it comes to skincare products, you want to pay attention to what’s contained in the gifts that you buy for others.

If you’re buying products for the hands, you’ll want to make sure that they contain sunscreen. But keep in mind that many products that contain sunscreen can cause nail polish to dissolve

So, you might want to think about getting hand skincare products that are not only good for the skin but are easy on the nails as well. If you’re wondering what you could give in the skincare line to someone who’s pregnant, you can look for products that are safe for them that can also work to prevent stretch marks.

These will be products like oils, creams, or rubs that specifically state they’re for use during pregnancy or while nursing. If you’re not sure what kind of skincare product the person that you’re buying for would appreciate getting, you can also go with a skincare gift set.

These sets usually contain travel size bottles or containers of a handful of different products that are high in popularity. That will be things like body lotion, moisturizer or hydration cream for the face, a skin purifier, anti-aging cream, and a cleanser. Sometimes, you can find sets that have both day and night creams as well.

Fragrance Gifts

Out of the five senses, the sense of smell is one of the strongest. We learn to associate certain scents with things that make us happy or evoke feelings of nostalgia. Perfumes and colognes make the perfect gift for that reason

Just one whiff of a particular fragrance and we can conjure up the image of the person who wears it. There are plenty of fragrances on the market, and they make the perfect gift for men and women – and some are even unisex in nature

You can get fragrances in different forms such as perfumes or colognes where the person wearing it can choose whether or not they want it in a spray format. You can find them in gift sets and even scents for your home.

If you’re planning to give the gift of fragrance this year, you can give someone a bottle of what they’ve always loved, or you can let them try something new. For the person who hasn’t yet decided what his or her signature fragrance should be, you can often find fragrance sample sets that contain small bottles of different scents to try.

When you’re shopping for fragrances, you’ll often see them listed in different ways. They’ll have labels with words like perfume, Eau de parfum, Eau de Toilette, or eau de cologne.

The difference between these labels has to do with the concentration. The more concentrated a fragrance is, the longer the scent will last throughout the day. Out of all of them, perfume is the most heavily concentrated fragrance while eau de cologne is the least.

Body sprays usually have less concentration as well. One of the newest fragrances for the year is the Calvin Klein Obsessed for Women Eau De Parfum. The company is known for their long line of great fragrances for both men and women.

If you’re looking for some of the most popular ones, look under Burberry, Giorgio, Elizabeth Arden, or Chanel for the different fragrances to choose from. For teenage girls, Juicy Couture perfumes and gift sets are a good idea.

But Princess by Vera Wang is one of the hottest for teens. Though the perfume does say it’s for women, it’s become a must-have among many high school girls. When it comes to fragrance gifts for men, you’ll want to look for some of the most popular brands.

These are what are on the wish lists of men. Look for ones by Kenneth Cole, Versace, Giorgio, or Polo. When you’re shopping for fragrances for men, you’ll notice that many of them will have eau de toilette on the front of the bottle.

This is a term that’s often used along with cologne. They mean pretty much the same thing. The concentration factor of cologne and eau de toilette is a little different but not by much.

It means that whoever uses it will end up putting it on more than once a day depending on the notes in the fragrance because these don’t usually retain their scent throughout the day.

You can also find some cologne gift sets for men that will have anywhere from six to twelve different types of sample colognes in it. This is great for the man in your life who hasn’t yet developed a favorite scent.

Hair Care Gifts

Having a head full of luxurious hair is something that everyone wants. But taking care of your hair takes time and effort. It also takes some quality products and accessories. That’s why hair care gifts are among the top used items that you’ll buy this year for yourself, and they also make great gifts.

Giving someone products that can give them soft, amazing hair is one of the gifts that they’ll truly appreciate. You have a wide variety of stuff that you can choose from too. There are shampoos, and in this category you can get regular shampoo – but you can also get the 3-in-1, which is a body wash, shampoo, and a conditioner all rolled into one.

This makes the perfect gift for men or women. Among those choices, one of the most sought-after brands is the Baebody Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo. This is the top of many lists because it’s used to repair damaged hair.

It also acts as a volumizer plus a moisturizer. Unlike many other combo shampoos, this one can also be used for people who have thick hair, curly hair or have hair that’s been dyed.

You can buy conditioners separately if you know the person likes the shampoo apart from the conditioner. You can also get styling products, styling tools for men, women, or teens, and accessories and hair cutting tools as gifts.

There are specialty hair and scalp products, hair color for men, women, or teens. You can give the gift of hair extension or wigs as well. Experiencing a receding hairline or areas where there are complete hair loss patches is something that many men go through.

What they appreciate as a hair care gift are products that help them to deal with these issues. You can find a number of hair loss products that are suitable and high on many wish lists.

One of these is TOPPIK Hair Building Fibers. What men really like about this product is that it’s made to go on with their natural hair, and blends in the coverage that they already have.

This way, it looks more natural. Women who are struggling with hair loss also love getting this gift. It will vary in price depending on which one you select. If you’re looking specifically for hair care gifts for teen girls, then you’ll want to stick to something like styling tools or accessories.

In this line of products, you’ll find things like hair straighteners or flat irons. Look for ones that have ceramic as part of the description, because these are better for the hair than others.

Crimpers might look like straighteners, but they’re not the same. These make the hair look wavy, and they’re pretty popular among teenagers. Teens and women alike love hair accessories as gifts.

In this, you’ll find items such as hair ties or headbands. These can be plain, patterned, lace, or made with jewels or beads. Clips or bun makers are pretty popular as well – anything that makes the hairstyle more beautiful or easier to create is a winning gift idea.

Tools and Brush Gifts

Personal grooming care means having the right tools to do the job that makes a person look his or her best. The brushes that come with some of the cosmetic items that you can buy really aren’t quality material.

Most luxury beauty items don’t even include brushes or applicators because it’s assumed the user will have a professional, upscale, or luxury set already on hand. That’s why getting a gift in this category is something that the recipient will love.

Plus, these items are in the top ten on many holiday wish lists this year. These items make great gift ideas for women, men, teenagers, or anyone who’s a fan of makeup. Having the brushes on hand can allow them to experiment with their style.

One of the hottest items that you can buy is the #1 PRO Makeup Brush Set With Gorgeous Designer Case. When it comes to buying brush sets, what you want to look for are specific brushes.

Check them to make sure that they contain a lip brush, a foundation brush, an eyeshadow brush, a power and blush brush combo, and an angled liner brush. You can find these items separately, but you’re better off expense wise and often quality wise getting them as a set.

While it can be tempting to think that you can’t find a decent makeup brush set as a gift on a budget, you absolutely can. You can also find many of these makeup brush sets in travel size as well, and those make great gifts.

If you want to add something extra to the brushes as a gift, then add some brush cleaning solution products to the package. Tools for nail care make great gift ideas for men, women, teenagers, and some children.

One of the hottest and newest items on the market are the gel dryers. These are known as curing lamps, and they became popular because of all the cool gel polishes that are on the market.

What these dryers do is they heat the gel to a certain point. When the gel is heated, it’s considered cured and the color then lasts longer. By doing it this way, the person can keep the polish on for weeks and have it still look good rather than it just lasting days.

One of these lamps is the SUNUV SUN9C 24W LED UV Nail Dryer Curing Lamp. It’s one of the best ones on the market and high on many lists this year. It can be used for both manicures as well as pedicures.

If you’re looking for stocking stuffers, you want to look for things like nail clippers, cuticle pushers, files, and buffers. Makeup mirrors are a great gift idea in this category, and so are organizer bags, and makeup bags for tools.

Men’s Grooming Gifts

A man’s grooming routine is different from a woman’s. But that doesn’t mean that they don’t need a beauty routine just as much as a woman does. A man needs just as many beauty products, and that’s why grooming gifts are one of the best choices you can make to give the men in your life as a gift this holiday season.

From head to toe, you’ll find something a man wants and looks forward to using. Skin care is as important to men as it is to a woman – though it’s not talked about as much. But due to testosterone, a man’s skin can often need a little more care than women do.

For this reason, there’s a line of men’s grooming products, and these items make great gifts. Men also need things like exfoliating products. If you don’t exfoliate, it can make your skin look older than it actually is.

A man can also be more prone to breaking out – especially if he’s in the gym working up a sweat often. For exfoliating products, you’ll find these in soaps and masks as well as lotions that can help to keep the skin smooth and clean.

It’s important that a man keeps his skin hydrated, and many soaps are just too harsh and can dry the skin out. That’s why moisturizing washes are something else that men need and will use.

You can find a variety of these in different brands including ones that are scented or unscented, and ones according to the different skin types. Hair gel and hair care products are must-haves for men along with manicure kits for taking care of their nails.

But one thing that’s not only new but is on the top of many men’s want list is the Proraso After Shave Lotion. This product moisturizes the skin, but it also calms inflammation that can often happen after shaving.

One of the newest items on the market for men is the Philosophy Microdelivery for men’s face and body scrub. This is one of the most wanted items because it does a lot in one product.

It takes care of dead skin cells and also removes dry skin. As a result, men are left with smoother skin that’s softer to the touch. Not only does it help with skin tone and conditioning, but it can also help prevent ingrown hairs that often occur due to shaving.

Some other gift ideas you’ll want to consider for men are conditioners that are known to strengthen hair. You may also want to look for products that are beard washes because these can help a man’s beard to not have that frizzy look.

And consider natural styling gels. You can find these for any style of hair. Grooming kits that contain items for nail care are also great gifts. You can sometimes find these with personalization availability.

