A week ago former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens took the stage to portray Rizzo in Grease: Live. Unfortunately while all of this excitement was going on for the young starlet, she was simultaneously facing a tragedy. She announced last Sunday, hours before the live adaptation of the classic musical was set to air, that her father Greg had passed away after a long battle with stage four cancer.

In a tweet, Vanessa announced, “I am so sad to say that last night my daddy, Greg passed away from stage 4 cancer. Thank you to everyone who kept him in your prayers.”

Vanessa Hudgens, Twitter post:

I am so sad to say that last night my daddy, Greg passed away from stage 4 cancer. Thank you to everyone who kept him in your prayers. — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) January 31, 2016

Admirably Vanessa decided that the show must go on and she proceeded to give a highly praised performance despite all that was going on in her personal life.

Following the airing of Grease: Live many people were in awe of Vanessa’s strength. Meanwhile, Vanessa mainly kept her interaction with the public directed towards the performance rather than the sad news of her father’s passing.

However, Vanessa recently took to Instagram to share a bit of her emotional pain with fans. On Saturday Vanessa posted a picture that read, “I wish heaven had visiting hours” with the caption reading, “If only…”

Vanessa Hudgens, Instagram post:

Despite the unfortunate situation, Vanessa’s demonstration of her strength and talent last Sunday has impressed some of the biggest names in the business. Undoubtedly the star will have plenty of joyful things to look forward to in the future.

On Friday, rapper Tyga shared a rare image of his son King Cairo with fans on his Instagram page. This picture comes just days after King’s mother Blac Chyna was arrested at the Austin airport for intoxication and possession of a controlled substance (which has been revealed to have been Ecstasy tablets).

Tyga, Instagram post:

Following all of Blac Chyna’s legal drama Tyga has begun “seeking legal advisement,” as he no longer feels confident that Blac Chyna is a fit mother for his son. Currently, Tyga has King on the weekends while Chyna has custody of him during the week. However sources close to Tyga claim that he is no longer satisfied with this arrangement and has “already started the process to request for full custody.”

Reportedly, Tyga has not been happy with the custody arrangement for some time now. However, he didn’t feel he had any way of getting it renegotiated in his favor. Therefore, Chyna’s arrest presented Tyga with the perfect opportunity for him to try and gain more time with his 3-year-old son.

Meanwhile, Chyna is enjoying the company of another man in her life. She was recently seen on the beach doing a racy photo shoot while her new boyfriend Rob Kardashian admired her infamous curves. This marks one of the first times that Rob has been seen out-and-about (and not just in a car) in years.

