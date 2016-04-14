Click to read the full story: Tyga giving up his Lam and J.J. Watt trying out Kate Hudson

Kicking off today’s celebrity gossip week recap, former Roseanne and Scrubs actress Sarah Chalke is having her second child with husband Jamie. The baby is due in late spring and will join a big brother named Charlie.

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has admitted to his fans that before he was cast in the hit TV show he was planning on living off the money he got paid for 2000 Juicy Fruit commercial. He confessed during an interview with Conan O’Brien that he realized he needed more acting work when the money he made from the commercial was used up after two years of paying bills with it. Aaron has been in many commercials for brands such as Vanilla, Coke, Tombstone Pizza and Corn Pops.

In an Entertainment Tonight interview promoting his new movie, Suicide Squad, Will Smith said that Jada loves the look he’s sporting these days to play his character. Smith said his young male fans are very excited about him starring in the movie.

Kristen Dunst is moving on after her breakup with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. The couple dated for four years after meeting on the set of a movie they did together. Their representatives have not publically commented on their breakup and no reason for the split has been given.

Iggy Azalea will be walking down the aisle in a Giorgio Armani wedding dress when she marries Nick Young. The wedding has been delayed due to Azalea’s touring schedule and recording duties but the couple is still planning to become husband and wife. Azalea has stated that Demi Lovato will be a bridesmaid in the wedding.

Tyga is about to lose his Lamborghini repossessed due to non- payment. Two months ago he also had a Bentley repossessed for the same reason. He has also recently been sued by the landlord of his Egypt Last Kings clothing store. The landlord is claiming the property was destroyed and wants financial compensation for it.

Even though the two aren’t together anymore, Brooke Mueller is determined to gain access to the bank accounts of Charlie Sheen. Allegedly, Sheen owes Mueller close to $90,000 for child support payments. Though the courts appointed him to pay $55,000 in child support every month he has requested that his child support payments are reduced because he can’t afford them. An ex is also suing Sheen for emotional distress and assault; he reportedly slept with her before revealing he is HIV positive.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Amy Schumer sang the praises of new boyfriend, Ben Hanisch. The two have been together since sometime last year and Schumer has stated that she is in love with Ben and even likes his mom.

Lindsay Lohan and boyfriend Egor are now allegedly engaged, according to media reports. The U.K. media has reported that the proposal took place last weekend, and Lohan accepted. She has lashed out against media that has said she is doing much better now that she has Egor, insisting that she made herself better by taking the plunge and moving to the U.K. The actress has lived there since 2014.

JJ Watt and Kate Hudson were recently spotted on a date together. The two went out to dinner and filmed it to post on Snapchat. The video allegedly showed them getting cozy. Despite this posts as well as Instagram posts from JJ Watt that imply he is romancing someone, Kate refuses to speculate on whether she and JJ have become a couple.

After losing her grandmother recently, former Glee star Lea Michele recently got a tattoo. She posted a picture of the tattoo, a small cup of steaming hot coffee, on her Instagram page. This makes the alleged 16th tattoo Michele has gotten. One of her tattoos contains the last words boyfriend Corey Monteith said to her before his death.

Kyle and Eva Amurri Martino have recently announced that their young daughter will have a little brother or sister in the fall. The couple has been together five years and late last year announced that Eva had a miscarriage nine weeks into the pregnancy. They took to social media to thank their fans for the ongoing support they received after that announcement.

Bella Hadid is making amends with her mother after the model took photos of her nearly nude and posted them on the Internet. Older sister Gigi is also a model and has posted nude photos of herself online as well. When Bella shared her photos online, she called the photos a secret project in the caption.

Wrapping up today’s celebrity gossip, Jamie King has publically sung the praises of Jessica Alba and has referred to her as her idol when it comes to motherhood. She credits Jessica with constantly giving her much-needed advice on raising children.

By: Julie Wein