Tyga surprised some people when he was supportive of Blac Chyna’s engagement to Rob Kardashian, and Janet Jackson chose doing some planned parenthood over her tour, so that’s been canceled. Tisha Campbell-Martin’s bankruptcy news has got some claiming she’s got money hidden away hoping the IRS won’t notice. Now they will.

Tyga Has Surprising Response to Chyna and Rob Kardashian Engagement

Well, who would have known that little ole Tyga could be so gracious? We all thought that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s relationship was a hoax or at least a ploy to get back at his sisters. But it looks like these two are really in love, especially since they are now engaged. Some of the people in Rob’s life look to be coming around (or something like that). Tyga, who not only dates Rob’s youngest sister, Kylie but also has a baby with Chyna, actually sent well wishes to his baby momma via Twitter after hearing the news.

“Everybody deserves 2 be happy. What some1 does for their happiness is not my concern, as long as it’s not interfering wit my happiness… It makes me happy to see the mother of my son happy. My only concern in this situation is my son. I want him in happy environments.”

While the rapper seems to be okay with the impending marriage, Rob’s sisters reportedly don’t believe his proposal is real. According to TMZ, they didn’t know about the engagement and are “offended” that their little brother didn’t give them a heads-up before he popped the question. I guess they feel since he’s proclaimed his love for other celebrities- Adrienna Bailon and Rita Ora– they’ll believe it when the two are standing at the altar.

I imagine their response to his engagement and lack of acceptance of his relationship with Chyna only deepens the resentment he feels toward them.

Janet Jackson ends Tour Early, Ready to Start a Family

If you’ve wondered what’s going on with Janet Jackson and her Unbreakable world tour, wonder no more. The singer announced that she is ending said tour early so that she can focus on starting a family with her billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana. She made the announcement via a video posted to Twitter.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change… My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour. Please, if you can try to understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor’s orders. But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue to tour as soon as I possibly can.”

There has been a lot of talk about the health of her voice, and while she stays positive in her announcement, her decision is probably largely ALSO based on the fact that she is having issues being able to sing. But that’s just my two cents.

The couple didn’t make it clear if they are expecting, trying or adopting, but either way, more power to them.

Tisha Campbell-Martin Hiding Money?

Sometimes when you are in a pickle, you do things that end up not working out for you in the long run. It looks like in an attempt to salvage as much money as they can, Tisha Campbell-Martin and her husband have plunged themselves deeper into debt… and trouble.

We reported earlier this week that the couple filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Now reports are swirling that they are hiding money, namely $200,000, from a bankruptcy trustee. As a result, on top of their filing, the trustee has filed a federal lawsuit against them. Bankruptcy law clearly states that debtors must list all assets and liabilities under penalty of perjury, which they did not.

The lawsuit highlights that the Martins hold 100% interest in XE Visions, a production company that produces music and videos of Tisha’s gigs/performances. The company contracts with studios that she works for and gets paid for said work. As the story goes, XE Visions has a contract with one of Sony’s affiliate companies, which pays Campbell-Martin $45,000 an episode for her work on Dr. Ken.

The trustee further points out that Tisha started another company called Won Hundred, two days after she and her husband filed for bankruptcy. Reportedly, it is another means of funneling her earnings unnoticed.

There’s so much to this story and in all honesty, can you blame Tisha and Duane for trying to salvage as much as they can?

Looking to explain her side of the story, Tisha posted to Twitter (the tweets have been deleted) to let her fans know that the situation is not as dire as the media is making it out to be.

“Yeah guys it’s not like what’s being reported at ALL, but it’s funny tho.”

It never is Tisha. It never is.

