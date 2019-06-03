Click to read the full story: Turtle Beach Recon 70: Best bang for your buck plus a great Father’s Day gift for gaming daddies

Turtle Beach is easily recognized for having the best bang for your buck gaming headsets that will more than satisfy everyone’s needs. Whether you’re a novice gamer or hardcore player, Turtle Beach has you covered. I’ve tested so many of their models in all price ranges, including the Ear Force Stealth 600, so it was great to see that they had taken some of the best features of that gaming audio headset and put it into their new Recon 70.

Before the Stealth 600 entered my life, I was one of those gamers that just used the cheap headsets that came with the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X consoles thinking that they would never send include an inferior product with such superior ones. Lesson learned, and since then, I’ve been a Turtle Beach headsetter ever since.

What’s To Like

One of the great aspects of the Recon 70 is that it works with all major consoles like Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One (and X) along with PCs and mobile devices. Gone are the days of having to have a different headset for each console. Turtle Beach has truly helped me clean up my gaming area which had gotten out of control with wires strewn everywhere.

Just to give you an idea. The setup in our gaming media center has an 8K 88″ LG Z9 TV, 3D 7.1 Channel sound system, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and an Xbox One X so you can picture how many yards of cords we have snaking everywhere. It comes with a 3.5 mm connector so you’re able to easily swap back and forth between devices. They definitely have listened to what customers want, and it’s less clutter in the gaming area.

For less than $40, the Recon 70 includes some specifications that make it a budget worthy choice against other headsets that are more expensive. This is where they win hands down for most bang for your buck.

Here are just some of the basic specs you get:

Current Price: $34.99

Audio Connection: 3.5mm

Speaker Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz

Speaker Size: 40mm with Neodymium Magnets

Onboard Controls: Master Volume Wheel, Mic Mute

Microphone: Fixed Omni-Directional Flip-to-Mute Microphone

Headband Material: Synthetic Leather with Foam Cushioning

Ear Cushion: Over-Ear, Synthetic Leather with Foam Cushioning

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Design & Features

When I pulled the Recon 70 out of the box, I immediately thought it was the Stealth 600 sent by mistake as it has a strong resemblance to it, but when you look closer, you can see a few slight differences. These differences make for a noticeably lighter headset, which we all love when wearing them for hours on end. The headband padding and oval ear cups feel different, but it’s far from a deal breaker. Whereas the 600 is leather, the Recon 70 feels more like synthetic leather, but not the cheap kind. Plus, it feels just as durable so there’s no worry of it breaking.

Just like the more expensive Recon 200 series the Recon 70 connects with a 3.5mm universal jack and houses a set of 40mm drivers which gives you your amazing gaming sound. The drivers are fully configured to work with Windows Sonic for Headphones, giving gamers a surround sound experience out of the box when using a compatible Xbox One controller or Windows 10 PC. Despite the emphasis on value, the sound from these speakers is well above average for an inexpensive device. The Recon 70 series is not the most powerful pair of headphones I’ve encountered but I have been spoiled using a rocking a set of 50mm drivers. The Recon 70, however, still provides a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

Sound Quality

When gaming, they provide decent fidelity with a slightly bass heavy sound. Shots ring true, explosions were full, and team chatter comes through without any issue. This tuning means that the Recon 70 is a dedicated weapon. It does not give a stellar performance outside of video games and is not always sensitive enough to pick out the footsteps of your nearest rivals as they rustle around the grasslands. If you need that level of accuracy, then the Turtle Beach Elite Pro Series is a better bet.

The simplicity of the Recon 70 design is to its advantage. Anybody who wants a set of headphones that simply plug in and play will find the Recon 70 headset fantastic. Even turning on Windows Sonic takes a few clicks. The universal 3.5mm audio jack is an excellent choice and maintains a solid connection when gaming. It also makes the device compatible with a variety of other gaming controllers or Nintendo’s Switch. This flexibility allows anybody on a budget to save a few dollars based on the Recon 70’s sheer flexibility.

A volume dial on the left side controls the output, while the expected Recon flip-down mic comes with this version, thankfully. It’s something I really love even though it’s not detachable.

Performance

The microphone on the Recon 70 also feels slightly sub-par, but this is what you get with a cheaper model. While I appreciated the flip down orientation, it does a just good enough job while capturing audio. The 3.5mm connection ensures that incoming audio never dropped, but overall recordings lack the warmth or range of tone that a dedicated mic would produce.

Turtle Beach’s audio tuning accentuates the highs, where tactical audio cues often sit, for things like footsteps and so on. Coupled with Dolby Atmos, the headset provides a high degree of positional awareness, which can bring advantages in competitive games. Unlike some 3.5mm headsets I’ve tried out with my Xbox One X, the Recon 70 doesn’t echo back to those in party chat with you, even when you have everything on maximum volume.

One thing I truly appreciate with Turtle Beach is the microphone is automatically muted when you flip it up which should be an industry standard. If you play a lot of PS4 games with voice chat, this is a must-have feature.

There’s no mic monitoring, and given the relatively isolating nature of the earcups, you might find yourself accidentally yelling since you’re unable to hear your own voice while using them.

Additionally, while the sound quality is good, the highs are a little too aggressive and often drown out sounds that I feel should have a bit more pep. I shouldn’t be able to hear footsteps more loudly than a booming explosion on the low end, for example. Footsteps might be more tactical, sure, but the result is a less-than-natural-sounding experience that is handled better on some of Turtle Beach’s more expensive options.

It might take a little longer to find the perfect angle of comfort, but once you find it (we all have different sized heads so no company can make one size fits perfect on all) you can play for hours without any discomfort. The broad shape of the headband, plus the adjustable earcups makes sure that you’ll be comfortable.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the Turtle Beach 70 is a set of compromises, but thankfully, none are a deal breaker. The Recon 70 is a significant step up from the Recon 50. The enhanced audio features, upgraded padding, and closed back design are wonderful upgrades. If you’re looking for quality audio without dropping too much money, get the Recon 70. From Apex Legends, Fortnite, to Halo, the competition will find it nearly impossible to match the Recon 70’s mix of flexibility and features at that price point. If you are settling in for a long session in the Dark Zone then you will want to get the right adjustment, and you’ll be ready for some mega hours of play. If you want top quality but are living on a budget, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 is the perfect gaming headset for you.

It also can make a killer Father’s Day gift for that gaming daddy. You know who you are! The Recon 70 is out now and available via the official Turtle Beach website.

Pros

Flexible design

Quality audio experience

Relatively inexpensive

Cons

Not a great mic, but it does flip up to mute

Uncomfortable on long sessions until you find the right angle

