Trent Richardson Blames Laxer NFL Rules for his Laziness, Weight Gain

Everyone remember Trent Richardson? The former Alabama Crimson Tide running back, No. 3 overall pick, and 2011 Heisman Trophy finalist has yet to find his footing in the NFL. In fact, his entire career has been marred with failure at every stop along the way.

The Baltimore Ravens are the latest in a long line of teams that have attempted to revive a dying professional stint, so now it is up to Richardson to stay in shape, which, according to the running back, is harder than one might expect in a professional sport.

“It’s very easy to get lazy in the NFL—not having everything scheduled and not having everything like at Alabama where it was so structured,” said Richardson. “We had study hall or we had to get a workout in in between classes and had five classes a day. It was just so structured. In the NFL, everything’s on your own.”

I guess a couple million dollars a year to play football isn’t motivation enough to stay in shape. Richardson no longer has classes, he doesn’t need to study anymore, he just needs not to be fat if a team decides to call him.

Apparently even that is too much. Matt Zenitz of AL.com followed the running back after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders, and let’s just say he has made no attempt to compete or stay ready physically.

“Richardson weighed in at 238 in Baltimore after settling for fried chicken at Popeyes the night before and then eating a heavy breakfast that consisted of pancakes, grits, and a breakfast wrap,” wrote Zenitz.

“I didn’t think I was working out,” continued Richardson. “They were like, ‘You ready to go work out?’ I’m like, ‘Work out?’ That was right before the workout, and I got weighed right before that. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

No wonder Richardson hasn’t been able to keep his weight in check, he completely forgot that workouts are a thing in professional sports. Maybe if Nick Saban decides to get back into the NFL Richardson will have a shot.

