Click to read the full story: Treach Not Feeling Kanye West & Samuel Jackson Brings It Back for Donald Trump

It’s Wednesday, a New Year, but the same ole gossip stories with most of the celebrities. Beyonce’s daddy Matthew Knowles has been hit for child support, Naughty By Nature’s Treach has plenty to say about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and Donald Trump has chosen to make quite the adversary in Samuel L. Jackson. Let the games begin.

Matthew Knowles Hit with $71,000 Child Support Order

Things always have a way of catching up to you don’t they? Matthew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and Solange, has been ordered to pay back child support for a daughter born to him in 2010.

As the story goes according to Bossip, he initially paid Taqoya Branscomb $225,000 in hush money to keep her from taking him to court over their daughter Koi. But that and other behaviors are what made a judge order him to pay $70,822 in back child support.

“Mr. Knowles knew of his paternity in September 2009 and apparently sought to avoid the establishment of a support obligation based primarily on the tolling agreement and the payment of monies pursuant to said agreement, which the court can only reasonably conclude was hush money.”

His baby momma first sued the former Destiny’s Child manager in 2014 over Koi’s paternity, and it has been a back and forth battle ever since. The total sum of the money Knowles has to dish out includes another $50,000 in health insurance for the baby and lawyers fees as well as a monthly payment of $1,496.

Treach Comes for Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Some people don’t have any qualms saying how they feel about others, or a situation and Naughty By Nature’s Treach is one of those folks.

After learning about the alleged comments that appeared in a fake article that references a source who says they heard Kanye West say, “Tupac is the most overrated rapper in history,” Treach recently went on a social media rant about Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

“How you gonna go compare my music to 2Pac?” West was overhead saying, before continuing his tirade. “2Pac wasn’t no musician. He was an actor. What was he in? Juice? Above the Rim? He was the most overrated rapper in history and you come up in here comparing him to me? A real rapper… a real star.”

Treach spoke before he knew the truth about the comments written in the 2014 article. Not only did he criticize Kanye and his wife as individuals and as a couple, but he also insinuated that Kim is the one who wears the pants in the relationship.

“‪@triggertreach Fuck Kanye his Opinion & Kims Clothes he wears!!

He went on further to post a slew of memes, one of which shows a lion sitting by a lioness lying next to him who looks exhausted from sexual activity with the caption, “What Kim says after she takes her Strap On Dildo off after Hitting Kanye in the A$$!!”

Oh boy, Treach. That’s a big mistake on your part buddy. I wonder how Kanye will respond, though. That is of course if he responds. It all may be beneath him.

Donald Trump Disses Samuel L. Jackson & Jackson’s poking the bear right back

Does it really surprise anyone that Donald Trump is being an ass? This time around, he totally dissed Samuel L Jackon, who he says, he’s never met and is rather dull.

“I don’t know ‪@SamuelLJackson, to best of my knowledge haven’t played golf w/him & think he does too many TV commercials—boring. Not a fan.”

Despite Donald Trump maintaining that he doesn’t know or has spent any time with the Pulp Fiction star, Jackson tells a different more believable story. He told Seth Myers recently,

“Yeah, I’ve met him a lot… He called me one day…Are you busy today? You want to play golf? … Well, I’m not going to play but I’ve got a friend who wants to play’ … And when I got there it was President Clinton, who can also verify that Donald Trump knows me.”

Jackson posted the bill from Trump on his Instagram account with the caption: “A bill from the guy that doesn’t know me & never golfed with me! I’m gonna Block his a** too!”

Even Blackish star Anthony Anderson called out Trump about his lies adding to the Twitter discussion,

“C’mon @realDonaldTrump you played Golf with @SamuelLJackson and me as well. We also had lunch together! shrimp and hot dogs. Sound familiar?”

“If we can prove that Donald Trump is lying when he says he doesn’t know you, this might be the thing that finally brings down his campaign,” quipped Meyers.

“Let’s get on that,” replied Jackson, who had in a previous interview said Trump’s campaign was based on “hate,” but conceded “there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Trump would not let Jackson have the last word. “I don’t cheat at golf but@SamuelLJackson cheats—with his game he has no choice—and stop doing commercials!” he tweeted Thursday, although it was unclear if was admitting seeing the Oscar-nominated actor play in person. He then tweeted: “Don’t like @SamuelLJackson’s golf swing. Not athletic. I’ve won many club championships. Play him for charity!”

Jackson, who has described himself as “forever a Democrat,” has been a vocal supporter of President Obama in the past, and has made his intention to vote for Hillary Clinton this year public as well (although he “loves” Sen. Bernie Sanders). He also has a social media presence that easily rivals Trump’s. His 5.5 million Twitter followers is roughly on par with Trump’s 5.6 million. Besides being bankable at the box office — he is technically the highest grossing actor of all time — he’s occupied a significant cultural space as an acclaimed actor for more than 20 years, and his irreverence as a public figure has endeared him to legions of fans.

And Jackson is infamous for being a no-nonsense tough guy both on and off-screen. If “Snakes on a Plane” were no match for him, why would Trump be? On a more pragmatic note, voters in early primary states may be troubled by Trump’s delving into a petty squabble with a celebrity at a time when his national security credentials and ability to be viewed as serious potential president are routinely in question.

Clearly, Jackson seems revel in getting under Trump’s skin, and the fracas is only providing more free publicity for his new film “The Hateful Eight,” which is currently playing in theaters nationwide. Meanwhile, Trump, who has claimed to have the “world’s greatest memory,” is sticking by his story, for now.

This situation just adds to how unbelievable it is that someone like Trump has our attention for something as important as choosing the next President of the United States. It is beyond messy that he would pretend not to know Sam Jackson and my big question is “why?” Does he feel he has to distance himself from the actor or what? Sam Jackson doesn’t have any reasons to lie. He’s not trying to kick it.

Whatever it is, it sure doesn’t help his case for diversity. It’s just not a good look.

The post Treach Not Feeling Kanye West & Samuel Jackson Brings It Back for Donald Trump appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: The Curvy Girl Diva