Does your child love LEGO and dinosaurs? If so, this LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs kit is just the right gift for them.

Designed for children aged 7-12, this fun kit enables your child to build not one, not two, but three unique dinosaurs. It’s sure to keep them entertained for hours! Check it out here for a killer price.

Create 4 awesome dinosaurs

Although the kit is advertised as 3-in-1, it actually comes with a 4th bonus dinosaur too. How often does that happen? In the pack, you’ll receive instructions on how to create the 4th dinosaur, adding to the great value of the set.

The main three dinosaurs included are the ferocious T-Rex, the fearsome triceratops and the cool Pterodactyl. It’s worth noting that you can only create one dinosaur at a time. If your child wants to create the next dinosaur, they will have to take the first one apart. This is actually a benefit of the kit, as to young boys, taking things apart again simply adds to the fun!

It takes around an hour to put each dinosaur together. So, if they don’t get bored after the first one, this kit could potentially keep them entertained for four hours! That’s a definite bonus for parents.

Featuring posable joints

One of the great features of the dinosaurs is their posable joints. This means, not only can you pose them and use them as ornaments when they’re not being played with, but it also makes them more realistic too.

You can use these dinosaurs to have epic battles, opening their mouth to reveal pointy sharp teeth. The T-Rex also has bright orange eyes, adding to its ferocious appearance. The large claws are also impressive and a feature your little boy is sure to love.

Great size models for fun play

The dinosaurs come with slightly different measurements when they’re built, but all are generously sized. The T-Rex measures 11cm tall (4.3 inches), the Triceratops measures 9cm tall (3.5 inches) and the Pterodactyl measures 4cm tall (1.57 inches) and 25cm wide (9.8 inches).

Dinosaur prey is also included in the form of a buildable rib cage. So, your child can also use the models for role-playing activities.

As you can see, this awesome kit has lots to offer. The fact it comes with the ability to create four different dinosaurs is fantastic. Your child will have hours of fun putting the dinosaurs together, as well as using them to battle against their friends.

So, if you’re looking for the perfect building gift, this LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs is definitely one to consider. It’s been dubbed one of the most fun and best value LEGO Creator kits on the market, and you can get a great deal here.

The post Toys for Boys: LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs 31058 Dinosaur Toy Review appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner