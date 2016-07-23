Click to read the full story: Top 6 Pokemon Go secrets being kept quiet

The biggest 6 Pokemon Secrets No One Is Telling You About!

Pokemon Go has become that phenomenon that even your grandparents have heard of. Even if you aren’t one of the millions who don’t play the game, you might have been annoyed at people getting in your way with their phones as they look for creatures. It’s that popular, and this craze is sweeping across the US and the world. It just swept into Japan (who was rather nervous about this) on Friday.

Unlike normal video games, Pokemon Go requires a lot of physical movement and a certain amount of strategy if you wish to do well. If you go in without a plan, you’re probably going to end up exhausted, 20 pounds lighter and still not be at a level that you want.

While losing excess weight is good, you are in it to win. In this article, you’ll learn several secrets that the good players are using to kick you to the dirt. Adopt them and use these tips well.

Playing while moving.

When you’re playing while on the move, it’s crucial that you be fast on the PokeStops. A common problem is that you end up out of range before you have a chance to spin.

When you’re engaged in battle with a Pokemon while you’re moving, you can rest assured that you will always be within range. You will never go out of range, so there is no need to panic and hastily do battle with a wild creature if you’re not ready yet.

Pokemon have a variety of moves.

Unlike most video games where the characters have fixed capabilities and moves, with Pokemon Go, the Pidgeys have different levels of combat power. They also have different moves. So, keep your mind open to the possibilities and don’t let high CP be the only criteria you deem important.

The higher your trainer level, the better.

This is a point many people miss. In order to have a super high CP Pokemon, you absolutely need a high trainer level. Only with this can you boost your chances of finding rare and powerful Pokemon. Do not rely on luck if you want powerful fighters. You MUST level up.

PokeStops refresh constantly.

While everyone is running around in a mad rush looking for PokeStops, one secret you should know is that PokeStops refresh once every 5 minutes. So, if you’re in the vicinity of 4 PokeStops, you can just walk one round, hit them all and collect all the special items.

Get more candies by transferring your duplicate Pokemon.

If you play the game long enough, you will end up with more Pokemons than you need and you’ll run out of space. You really do not need to keep every single one. Just transfer them to the Professor by clicking on the Transfer button and you’ll remove the duplicate Pokemon and also get a monster candy.

Save your battery power

This game seriously drains your phone’s battery power, and since your battery power is crucial to keep playing the game, you need to conserve it wisely. You can do that by downloading the maps to your phone.

This will mean that you don’t need WiFi to play the game. You’ll save battery power and also cut down on your data usage by playing the game offline.

Remember these 6 secrets and use them to gain an advantage over everyone else playing Pokemon Go.

