Petr Cech (Head injury)

The former Chelsea goalkeeper was involved in a serious collision with Stephen Hunt in 2006. The striker’s knee collided with the towering shot stopper’s head. He was rushed to the hospital due to a suspected blood clot. It was expected that the keeper would miss at least a year as danger persisted, but he miraculously returned, with a helmet, to the team just after three months.

Francesco Totti (Leg injury)

Former Italy international Francesco Totti broke his leg while playing in the Serie A game against Empoli and after a challenge from the defender he fell really awkwardly which resulted in interconnecting ligaments. He broke his leg around ankle area.

The great AS Roma legend has had an illustrious career for both, the national team and AS Roma and he has a lot of goal scoring records to his name.

Aaron Ramsey (Leg injury)

Aaron Ramsey is one of the best players in the Premier League at the moment. But, he suffered a career-threatening injury in 2010, when Ryan Shawcross recklessly tackled him. Ramsey missed nine months after that and has now become injury prone. Ramsey’s brilliance in the first half of last season gave Arsenal the best start possible and they were at the top of the league in December.

It would be interesting to see how if Ramsey wins trophies alongside the great midfield that Arsene Wenger has accumulated. With a little bit of more effort and consistency, Ramsey might be ranked among the best players on the planet.

Eduardo da Silva (Leg injury)

English Premier League is one of the most physical leagues in the world and injuries. Eduardo was yet another Arsenal player who suffered greatly with injuries. In a league match against Birmingham City, Martin Taylor put in a malicious tackle on him, thereby breaking his leg. Eduardo’s foot was planted in the ground and thus, the impact was a lot stronger. He left the Gunners in 2010 and made Shakhtar Donetsk his new club.

David Busst (Leg injury)

Former English footballer, David Busst’s playing career came to an end on 8 April 1996, whilst playing for Coventry City against Manchester United. Two minutes into the match, Busst collided with United players Denis Irwin and Brian McClair, resulting in extensive compound fractures to both the tibia and fibula of his right leg.

Yet, the injury didn’t end his playing career. It was the infections he suffered afterwards.

The match was delayed for 12 minutes while the blood was cleaned off the pitch. It is reported that Manchester United’s goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel vomited on the pitch upon seeing the injury and had to have counselling afterwards, along with a number of other players. The injury is cited as one of the worst in the history of football.

