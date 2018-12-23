Click to read the full story: Top 5 Hottest Kids Toys for Boys 8 to 10 Years Old

Trying to find the perfect gift for an 8 to 10-year-old boy? As trends change seemingly every two minutes, it can be difficult keeping up with what’s hot right now in the world of toys.

It doesn’t help that there are literally thousands of toys available to choose from either. While it’s great kids today have so much choice available to them, it doesn’t make it easy on the parents!

So, if you’re trying desperately to find the perfect gift, here are our top kids picks for boys 8 to 10 years. We’ve tested them out on all of our kids, nephews, neighbors kids and any others we could find to let us know which ones they preferred over all others.

Check out all of our toy reviews and Holiday Gift Guides for everyone in your family.

1 of 3

Kano Harry Potter Coding KitHarry Potter Wand Kano Coding Kit hottest boys toys christmas

Kano Harry Potter Coding KitHarry Potter Wand kit for young boys

Kano Harry Potter Coding KitHarry Potter Wand Coding Kit in action for boys holiday gifts

Give him a magical gift he won’t forget with this awesome Kano Harry potter Coding Kit. Designed to make coding fun, this unique kit enables your child to build their own wand which perfectly responds to their movements.

It is made to be used with a tablet or smartphone through the free Kano app. As you wave the wand, it instantly affects the screen. There are more than 200 different sounds, and there is the option to create a huge range of characters and creatures.

The toy’s main feature, however, is its coding ability. It comes with over 70 coding challenges including causing feathers to fly, making pumpkins glow and multiplying goblets. Plus, there are hours of entertainment to be found through Kano World, including games and Remix art.

This wand coding kit is sure to be a hit with the 8 to 10-year-old in your life, and you can find a huge cut deal here.

Check out our review here.

1 of 4

LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs 31058 Dinosaur Toylego creator mighty dinosaur builder hottest young boys toys

LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs 31058 Dinosaur ToyLego Creator mighty dinosaurs t rex figure for boy toys

LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs 31058 Dinosaur ToyLego Creator mighty dinosaurs triceratops boy toys

LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs 31058 Dinosaur ToyLego Creator mighty dinosaurs pterodactyl for toy toys

If there’s one thing young boys love to do, it’s to build stuff! LEGO has long been one of the leading brands in the building toy industry, and it has outdone itself with this dinosaur building kit.

Your child will have hours of fun putting together this 3-in-1 dinosaur toy. They can create the ferocious T-Rex with bright orange eyes, a Pterodactyl and a Triceratops. There’s a buildable rib cage too to symbolize the dinosaur’s prey.

It comes with posable joints for realistic play and an openable mouth featuring pointy sharp teeth (child-friendly of course!). So, if your little boy is obsessed with LEGO and dinosaurs, this is definitely the perfect gift idea, and you can find a great deal here.

Check out our review here.

1 of 4

Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy Motorized Blaster with Speed-Load Technology, 30-Dart Drum, and 30 Official Nerf Elite Darts for Kids, Teens, and AdultsInfinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy Motorized Blaster with Speed-Load Technology hot boy toys

Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy Motorized Blaster with Speed-Load Technology, 30-Dart Drum, and 30 Official Nerf Elite Darts for Kids, Teens, and AdultsNerf N-Strike Elite Toy Motorized Blaster 30 dart drum hot boy toys

Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy Motorized Blaster with Speed-Load Technology, 30-Dart Drum, and 30 Official Nerf Elite Darts for Kids, Teens, and Adults

By far one of the most popular gifts of the year has to be the Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy. Featuring incredible speed-load technology, the gun automatically loads itself with 30 darts. It is a fully-motorized blaster, shooting the darts quickly for the ultimate attack.

All of the 30 darts included with the gun have been tested and approved for quality and performance. They are made from foam and feature flexible tips, so there’s no risk of injury even in the most intense nerf battles!

The speed load technology is one of the gun’s best features. It enables you to reload the gun without having to remove the barrel. So, no need to stop and take a break while you load up. It’s a super-fun toy that’s sure to keep your 8-10-year-old happy all year round, and you can get it here.

Check out our review here.

1 of 5

Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track SetHot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set hottest boy toys holiday

Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track SetHot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track full size

Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track SetHot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set blaster boy toys

The Hot Wheels collection has long been popular with young boys. This awesome Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set is definitely one of the best kits in the range. Featuring an enormous looping track, your child is going to have hours of fun watching the cars speeding along.

Within the track, there are 3 high-speed boosters, along with 3 crash zones for maximum enjoyment. The high-speed boosters send the car flying around the track. The aim of the game is to avoid crashing, which is pretty tough when you first get started! However, with a little problem solving, your child will soon find ways to avoid those crash zones.

What’s great about this set is that it connects to other Hot Wheels sets. So, if they are an avid Hot Wheels collector, they’ll love having this as part of their set. If you’re looking for a toy, they won’t become bored of quickly, this is a definite winner. You can find a great deal now here.

Check out our review here.

1 of 3

K'NEX Thrill Rides – Cobweb Curse Roller Coaster Building SetK'NEX Thrill Rides – Cobweb Curse Roller Coaster Building Set box boy toys

K'NEX Thrill Rides – Cobweb Curse Roller Coaster Building SetK'NEX Thrill Rides – Cobweb Curse Roller Coaster Building Set boy toys full set

K'NEX Thrill Rides – Cobweb Curse Roller Coaster Building Set

Want a toy that’s going to occupy your 8-10-year-old for hours? This K’NEX Thrill Rides Cobweb Curse Roller Coaster Building Set is just what you need.

Featuring over 470 pieces, once put together the roller coaster actually works, adding to its appeal. It is a motorized toy, which means it comes with a battery-powered motor. It’s pretty simple to put together too thanks to the included detailed instructions. However, you may find you do need to help a little from time to time.

As an additional bonus, there are also instructions for a second roller coaster which can be found online. So, once they get bored of this one, they can take it apart and build a different working model. Considering how affordable the toy is, its building potential is amazing. Find a killer deal on this toy here.

Check out our review here.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it – 5 of the best toys for boys aged 8 to 10. Each of the gifts above is sure to bring a big smile to their face and provide hours of entertainment. There is something to suit everyone; whether he loves to build, race cars or take part in epic nerf battles, there is a toy on the list he’s sure to be happy with.

The post Top 5 Hottest Kids Toys for Boys 8 to 10 Years Old appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner