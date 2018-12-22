Click to read the full story: Top 20 Last Minute Self-Care Holiday Gift Ideas

Self-care is taking care of yourself, and we know how important that is because if you don’t look after yourself, then how can you take care of others? Yes, it sounds super simple, but how often do we actually really take of ourselves?

It is absolutely necessary for your self-preservation, and that means nourishing your body, taking care of your needs, be they personal, physical, medical, mental, or spiritual. When it comes to treating yourself with some real treats, it makes you feel good, uplifted, and good for the body and soul. Plus, we all deserve a treat from time to time.

Self-care is also important because it means you are maintaining a healthy relationship with yourself, inducing positive feelings of self-confidence and self-esteem. We have all heard people say of someone “they have let themselves go”. That doesn’t mean they’ve become so comfortable with themselves they just let it “all hang out”. What it actually means is that the person has lost their self-esteem, their self-confidence, and they are in desperate need of some love, attention, and pampering. Whether they get it from themselves or someone else doesn’t matter. It’s just matters that they get it!

Maybe you yourself have been sitting in your office and have had a busy week at work. You are attending meetings that require a lot of preparation, and when you look at your calendar, it’s just jam packed with stuff you have to take care of. These could be things you need to do, places you need to be; people you need to please.

But the big question is – How are you going to make the time and space to do it all? Sometimes you wonder if you shouldn’t slow down a bit of work, you cancel a few of your own activities, you cancel a few engagements with some of your friends and you even skip a few meals. And to keep up with the fast pace of living, it will often be that there is just no time at all to take care of your own self-care needs. You simply put that on the back burner. It makes no difference how indulgent you think the word, ‘self-care’ sounds, it is absolutely crucial for your wellbeing.

Think about the airplane warning – announcing that when an emergency happens and the masks drop from the ceiling, to first help yourself with your mask and then

help others to put on their masks. That makes perfect sense. If you didn’t grab that mask for yourself first, everyone else, including you. would be up a creek without a paddle.

Here’s why you shouldn’t neglect self-care:

You need to know your worth:

That is why self-care is so important in order to maintain healthy relationships with yourself – healthy foods, physical exercises; these are vital if you are to stay positive and to build your own confidence and self-esteem. You need to remind yourself and others that your person has needs too, and they are important.

You need to maintain a healthy work-life balance:

Some people count being a workaholic as something that is a virtue, but when you overwork and act like you are walking on a tightrope, full of stress and exhaustion that can eventually lead to you being less productive, disorganized, and emotionally unable to communicate properly with others, then it is not a virtue at all. If you love your job with a passion and it makes you feel wonderful and fulfilled, then yes, maybe being a workaholic in that sense can be even beneficial. But don’t let a hectic lifestyle where you never think about your needs rob you of your health and fill you with anxiousness, depression, insomnia and eventually all kinds of diseases.

Manage your stress:

A little bit of stress can be healthy and keep your brain active and your body awake and anticipated, but when it becomes full of stress and anxiety on an ongoing basis, you need to take note and cut back. You need to think of your own needs, like taking breaks and learning how to boost your energy and confidence levels with excellent management of your stress with healthy food, healthy lifestyle, and healthy exercises.

Start living and stop just existing:

Remember that life is such a precious gift; make every day count, spoiling yourself with some of the wonderful experiences that come from nature and Life itself. Read a book, start a hobby, bake something for the old age home, volunteer – these are all self-care activities that give you a purpose in life and give you a new reason for getting up in the morning.

Get your health physically right:

Last, but not least by far – because if you fail to take care of your body and its health and needs, you are going to find your mental health will suffer – which means you need to eat healthfully and mindfully. You have to get your sleep, you have to ‘enjoy’ life and you have to exercise so that you can be of benefit to others and lead a meaningful life.

That means staying calm and pampering yourself and those you love with self-care ideas to propel you into the New Year full of health, peace, love, happiness, zest, and promise! These self-care fit ideas can certainly perk anyone up because they can often speak to the inward needs.

A skin serum that will keep your skin glowing $17.99 – Biossance Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum

This is a fantastic serum, lightweight and highly effective, and small enough to carry around in your bag. It contains bakuchiol which is a plant-based product but is an alternative to using retinol but without sometimes the skin irritations and sensitivity that can often come with using retinol. And it’s suitable for all skin types as well as being non-comedogenic which means it won’t block the skin pores.

A cleansing stick that rejuvenates the skin $16.37 – Elements Cleansing Regimen by H2O

No need to clutter your bag with soaps, cleaners, and creams when you can just toss in your H20 cleansing stick. It comes infused with pearl extract and healing coconut oil to nourish dry skin, gliding onto your face and sinking deep in – all you do is wet your face and massage it over your face in circular movements, and there’s no spilling out in your bag.

2-Sided terra-cotta foot scrubber $16.99

If your feet always feel and look dry and cracked, and they have calluses, you can’t do without this terra-cotta foot scrubber. This will help to keep your feet looking smooth and cared for, no matter what outdoor activities and tough wear and tear you inflict on them. Oprah Magazine rates it as “the best” as far as cleansing, exfoliating and smoothing the skin goes, and it’s so easy to hold as you work your way around your feet. Because it’s hand-formed and been kiln-fired and sun-dried, it will last longer than other pumice stones do.

A hot fabric steamer – Conair Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer

$39.99

It’s sometimes so awkward packing in an ironing board and iron when traveling but now comes Conair with a fabric steamer that eliminates all that. All you do is plug it in and in a matter of 75 seconds; you can literally steam out the wrinkles in your clothes. This particular one is 30% hotter than others as well, killing bed bugs and dust mites too.

A flashlight to use hands free – Tech Tools PI-422 Twist A Lite Hands Free Flexible LED Light $13.60

It’s got flexible arms, and it can last for as long as 10 hours just by charging up once. It comes with 3 different modes of LED lighting – spotlight, spot wide and wide angle. It only weighs 3 ounces, making it easy to take wherever you go. You can hang it around your neck or twist it around anything you need it for. You won’t want to go without this for camping, hiking; in fact for anything.

A cutting board making food preparation so easy – Joseph Joseph 60081 Rinse, Chop & Fold Plus Cutting Board $14.63

Saving you so much time, this cutting board folds out flat to chop vegetables but also folds up to form a kind of chute, easily disposing waste at the one end or if you want to rinse off food, you can use the strainer end. It’s also coated with a non-slip edge so food doesn’t slide over the counter while you are working.

Silicone rings to make breakfast a breeze – Ozera 4 Pack Nonstick Silicone Egg Ring Pancake Mold $7.99

Sometimes when there are a lot of you for breakfast, preparing eggs and pancakes can be pretty messy and exhausting. These flexible rings are the solution because they create a seal to make perfect circles of pancakes and eggs. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone, so they’re pretty safe to use and they don’t scratch and stick to pans either.

A portable razor to take anywhere – Sphynx Razor for Women: All-In-One Travel $17.99

If you are one who travels a lot and likes to stay well-groomed wherever you go, this razor from Sphynx is essential. You just spray water onto your skin with the built-in spritzer, and lather with the pre-shave bar that is included. So convenient for at work, or at the gym, in a backpack – and there are refill packs once things start running out.

A snuggly ‘pedic-pillow – Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $59.99

With this fantastic pillow, you need never toss and turn, trying to find the cool sides. The Snuggle-‘Pedic pillow is hypoallergenic, and it even adjusts to all the positions you take in, conforming to your neck for extra comfort – no need to be constantly fluffing out. I have had two of these pillows for over three years now and they are still in amazing shape. I used to buy new pillows every 7-8 months as they would deflate, and I could never get them back to usable shape so I took a chance with these Bamboo pillows and it’s been the best purchase ever. Seriously, as they form to your head or your legs if you use them between your knees and stick to that. You can also squish it back into its original shape if you want to use it somewhere else. Definitely, a must have gift.

White Noise Machine $19.99

If you have trouble sleeping you will love the White Noise machine. Here you get offered 6 different natural sounds that you will find so helpful in helping you to fall asleep faster, leaving you more energized and ready for whatever the day brings. There’s a handy timer, too, so that it will switch off at the right time.

A Japanese washcloth like no other – SALUX Nylon Japanese Beauty Skin Bath Wash Cloth/Towel $5.87

Some claim they work better than sponges or loofahs. It makes sense seeing as each cloth is made from exfoliating nylon. They are ideal for people who want to achieve a deep cleanse without going overboard on the soap. It’s excellent for helping to rid your skin of dead skin, leaving your skin smooth and glowing.

Compression socks for swelling in legs – AbcoSport High Performance Calf Compression Socks for Men & Women $5.65-$17.40

When your legs and feet ache and swell at the end of a long day, compression socks will come to the rescue. They relieve swelling and provide varicose vein swelling relief, focusing on the foot, the heel and the calf areas. They cut moisture too, so your feet stay nice and dry all the time when wearing them.

Heal your acne with this patch – Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Absorbing Spot Dot $12.99

Got a party to attend and you need to get rid of a pimple fast?! Get this acne patch with hydrocolloid which draws out the impurities, reducing the size of a pimple quickly and speeds up the healing. What’s wonderful it contains no harsh chemicals, so it’s safe for all skin types.

An inhaler containing pure Himalayan salt $16.88

Made from pure Himalayan salt, you will get help with respiratory wellness and coughing relief. This gift comes in a very helpful travel-size salt inhaler, with the salt included – ideal for traveling, which you will want to have with you for years on end. People have been known to say how it opens up the airways, giving natural relief.

A moisturizing mask offering moisture no matter how dry the weather is – $18.04

When you put this LuLuLun face mask on to your face, the results are soft, supple and moisturized skin. These masks fit perfectly on to your skin offering nourishment to your entire face with their infusions of Lipidure for lasting results.

100% French Lavender body

scrub $36

Bring a luxuriating spa for yourself or for someone you care about because of this 100% pure French Lavender Body Scrub. It’s got plant oils, plenty of vitamins and antioxidants to make it the perfect companion for a soak in the tub, and its free from any impure substances. If you really want this product and it is unavailable, you won’t be disappointed with the 100% Pure French Lavender whipped body butter. $26.

Haven & Earth Taupe throw-blanket your body will love $34.95

These throws are absolutely super soft and they are 100% acrylic, offering you nothing short of softness, warmth, and luxury, let alone beauty to your home.

Slippers for nights in –Chilote Adult Wool Slippers $110.95.

You can’t get cozier slippers than these Chilote slippers, which mold to the feet of whoever wears them, for sheer comfort. Crafted with only natural materials, you will wish you could wear them to work!

A jar of pure fragrance from this candle $25.86

For holiday times, you won’t want to go anywhere without this candle with its highly fragranced aromas to make you want to linger longer. It has a natural wooden wick, that makes it sound like a gently crackling fire and this fragranced jar candle can last you for a good 180 hours.

A chunky knit blanket from $25

After an exhausting day, whether it is your couch, your bed, your favorite chair, this knitted blanket from Hygge Lifestyle is the ultimate in comfort, a sheer timeless gift that will stay decorating anyone’s home for years on end.

Clothing and underwear to suit whatever the occasion

It’s is all about sheer relaxation and unwinding during the holidays, and what better way than in such a trendy selection of apparel from Pact Apparel, made from 100% certified organic cotton. Offering plenty of comfort and coziness, you can ease your way into the holidays, or weekends, or evenings wherever you are on holiday. Totally fashionable and fun.

Aromatherapy inhalers $11.39

These are fantastic inhalers and a way to take essential oils with you when you are on the go. Naturally, no one can carry a diffuser around all the time, but a small aromatherapy inhaler will fit in your bag. Usually, a cotton pad comes with the inhaler which is placed inside, with about 15 drops of essential oils on. You can choose whichever essential oils you want to suit your need, whether it is to lift your spirits, to relax or to offer you immune support. For instance, lavender, clary, and sage will help you to sleep and orange and rosemary can help you to focus.

A lava essential necklace $16.75

Most of us have seen those necklaces where you are able to carry your favorite essential oil in, but there are not many where you can actually infuse the jewelry you are wearing with some of your favorite essential oil. This very stylish lava stone necklace in a triangular shape is made from natural lava, making it porous, and allowing you to apply essential oils for the aromatherapy benefits throughout your day. They are ideal for someone needing some TLC.

Self-care is a foundation to build on

This is true, because when we practice self-care on ourselves, it stands us in good stead to better help others, making a positive impact on the world. Here are more self-care ideas that will benefit you, and also the people you love and care for:

Books

Books are just the ideal choice for anyone who is into self-help and self-care. It makes no difference whether your thing is fiction, or natural health, or something spiritual, there’s a book that will meet any need or inspire wonderful ideas. Even audiobooks are ideal for when people who just don’t ‘have the time’ to read.

Courses and classes

Those that want to live their best life and love adventure and finding out about new things will love a self-care class to nourish their soul. There are cookery and music classes, there are art classes and all sort of courses or classes that will help you make the best of yourself, and the situations you find yourself in.

Take care!

Actually, self-care has become one of the real buzzwords of today, but it’s because it has become so important. Heaps of people, and particularly women, spend a lot of their time supporting and helping other people in their families that they often don’t have the time or energy to focus on themselves, and particularly what their body needs, which is so important. Take time to be kind to yourself so that you can serve those whom you love best, not forgetting yourself because that means taking back your power.

