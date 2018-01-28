Click to read the full story: Valentine’s Day 2018: Hottest tech gift ideas for that special tech geek

While Valentine’s Day may be known more for chocolates, flowers, and Hallmark Cards, some of us are more inclined to get tech gadgets as the V-Day gift that lasts much longer and has much more use.

No, it may not be seen as the most romantic of gifts, but to us tech geeks, romance can be found deep in our gadgets. Plus it shows that our partner or loved one actually put some real thought into it. I’ve been known to panic buy a card, cheap flowers or half price chocolates when needed on Valentine’s Day (I’m not a big celebrator and choose to avoid getting into something new around this time since experience has taught me you’re more apt to land a co-dependent mate around this time), but when I’ve been with someone I really like, they can tell by what I get them as gifts.

I’ll probably get in trouble as I sometimes find touching small items to give that cost virtually nothing, but there’s something meaningful to them, but when someone gives you the customary gift on certain ‘special days’ you can tell it’s just going through the motions.

So, if your idea of Valentine’s Day is rose petals falling from the sky into your bedroom or mouthwatering Lindt chocolate truffles being fed to you from your partner’s mouth, this list won’t be for you. If you love the latest tech gadgets and want a gift that will last longer than most of your dates in the past year plus won’t make you rush to the gym, this is the perfect guide for you.

So, now that I’ve put that thought in your head, here’s a great guide of my Top 10 personal tech gadget favorites for that man or woman in your life. As usual, there’s a couple extra since I like to pack more into my 10.

ZeeQ Smart Pillow

Is there a special someone in your life that has a snoring problem or simply likes to fall asleep to music while you need to doze off in peace and quiet? If so, then the ZeeQ Smart Pillow may make a great gift for that special Valentine or someone on your shopping list.

The ZeeQ Smart pillow is designed to help stop snoring and functions as a sleep tracker, alarm clock, and allows you to use the ZeeQ app to listen to sleep music as you gently fall asleep.

This smart pillow helps stop you from snoring by gently vibrating causing you to change position, without waking you up. The pillow also wirelessly plays music or other audio soundtracks to gently lure you to sleep. You can even use the pillow to tailor your wake-up time to best suit your sleep cycle so you can wake up refreshed.

In addition, this pillow will give you details about your sleep habits including the duration of sleep and the amount of rest you actually get.

This pillow has a Tencel Botanic Fabric pillow cover that regulates temperatures and wicks away moisture.

It connects to both iPhones and Android phones and uses a rechargeable Ion s.7v battery.

Likes

Users like that you can adjust the firmness of this pillow and find that it really does help prevent or stop their snoring. Users also like that they can listen to music without disturbing their partner, and many find that they get a more restful sleep using this pillow. Others really like the fact that they can track their sleep habits and make the adjustments they need.

Dislikes

There are some things that a few people didn’t like about this smart pillow, including that they found the pillow uncomfortable. A few even commented that the pillow gave them a headache. A few other people found it difficult to get their phone app synchronized with the smart pillow itself.

Conclusion

While a few people didn’t like the ZeeQ Smart Pillow for various reasons, the majority of users found this pillow helpful for preventing their snoring and liked listening to music and tracking their sleep cycle. They like that they were able to add or remove stuffing from the pillow for a more customized fit and to make the pillow more or less firm. This pillow makes a great gift for people who have difficulty sleeping or waking up, and you can check it out here for the best price.

Sound Oasis Illumy-NASA Technology Night Mask

Does someone you care about have difficulty falling asleep or waking up in the morning? Is the lack of sleep causing that special someone to be irritable and lacking energy? If so, then the Sound Oasis Illumy-NASA Technology Night Mask may be just what your special someone needs to get a restful night’s sleep and wake up in the morning feeling refreshed.

This sleep mask works with a smartphone app and uses light to help you fall asleep and wake up. It uses the same technology as NASA does to help induce natural sleep cycles so that the user of the mask gets a better night’s rest. You simply set an alarm time, turn on the silent setting, and the mask uses light to gently help you fall asleep and wake up.

This mask comes with a micro USB charger and a washable cover. It charges in about 96 minutes making it ready to use quickly.

Likes

People who have used this mask state that it is easy to use and easy to program. The majority of users said that it helps them to fall asleep and helps them wake up. They like waking up gently without the jarring of a loud alarm. They feel they get a much better night’s sleep and wake up feeling much more refreshed.

Dislikes

While there are no specific complaints regarding this night mask, some users did state that this mask did not work for them. While not every product works for everyone, it may take some time for this mask and the light to induce your natural sleep and wake cycles since changing your sleep patterns may take some time.

Conclusion

While the Illumy Technology Night Mask doesn’t work for everyone, for the vast majority of users this mask did help them fall asleep and wake up more naturally. As a result, they felt more refreshed and ready to face the day. The mask makes a great gift for anyone on your shopping list who needs to get a more restful night’s sleep. You can check here for the best prices.

Amazon Echo 2

Tired of your partner or loved one always ordering you about? Then why not given them Amazon’s Echo 2 to bark orders at when they are in high maintenance mode? Most people know what this device can do, which is all the things you really don’t feel like doing.

The Amazon Echo is a hands-free, voice-activated speaker that uses Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant to play music, check the weather, turn on the lights, and much, much more. Alexa can answer your questions, as well as giving you a news and weather briefing. You can also ask Alexa to dim your Philips Hue lights or turn up the temperature on your Nest thermostat, so clothes start coming off a little faster.

Music is one of Alexa’s specialties. As well as playing tracks you’ve uploaded to your Amazon account, she can also play from Prime Music or Spotify (assuming you have a subscription to such services). If you request a track and it isn’t in your personal library, she will try Prime Music.

While you can control smart home gadgets with your voice, or get a weather forecast or train times don’t forget to actually talk to your partner as well on Valentine’s Day. Otherwise, you and Alexa will not be as popular as you’d hoped. Check here for the best prices on the Amazon Echo 2.

Echo Spot by Amazon

If you know someone who loves Alexa but wishes there was a visual aspect to the device, or if you know someone who just loves owning the latest gadgets, then you’re going to be thrilled with the Echo Spot as a great Valentine gift for your loved one.

The Echo Spot comes in your choice of white or black, and when connected to Alexa, it allows you to view music lyrics, listen to audio books, function as a clock complete with a wake-up call, and even allows you to see the live camera feed.

Echo Spot will also allow you to view your checklists, turn lights on and off, and make calls hands free.

You can also use the built-in Echo Spot speaker, or you can connect to a blue tooth speaker.

The Echo Spot is a great way to customize Alexa to better meet your needs.

Smaller Version of the Echo Show

The Echo Spot is a smaller and cuter version of the Echo Show, which makes it perfect for people who have limited space but want the features and functions of the Echo Show. The Echo Spot does everything that the Echo Show does, just in a smaller version.

In fact, it has been described as an Echo Show with the addition of an alarm clock. The front-facing camera allows for video calling, and the size makes it perfect for sitting on a bedside table or a bookshelf.

It has a second generation, far field microphone so the Echo Spot can better understand commands you give, even if you are clear across the room from the Spot.

Since the Echo Spot was brand new in December 2017, there are no reviews on how well this gadget actually works. However, it is expected to be a useful device for those who want their Alexa to be more visual.

Conclusion

If you or someone you know owns Alexa and you want to give them a companion for their Alexa that will allow them more hands-free activities, as well as visual viewing of many different things such as video calling, lists, weather, live camera feeds, music lyrics, and which tells the time and wakes you in the morning, the Echo Spot is a handy little addition that can help make your life more convenient and fun. It should make a great gift for Valentine’s, birthday, or Christmas for any tech-savvy person on your shopping list.

Hover Camera Passport Self-Flying Drone

If you know someone who loves taking selfies of all of their activities, then this Hover Camera Passport Self-Flying Camera is likely to be the perfect gift.

The Hover Camera Passport Self-Flying drone uses face and body detection technology to allow for hands-free video recording and photo taking, while you engage in various activities such as running, biking, skiing, or a number of other fun activities.

This drone will fly as soon as you take it out of the box, and you don’t need any FAA registration in order to fly the drone.

The drone is encased in a carbon fiber case, and the camera itself is made from carbon fiber in order to make it more durable.

The owner mode on this drone allows the drone to scan your face and automatically follow and record your actions. You can snap photos of yourself with a simple gesture of your hand.

The drone is portable and requires a lithium-ion battery, which holds a charge for up to 10 minutes. That sounds like a very short time, but it’s a very reasonable time for a drone. It comes with 2 batteries.

Likes

The majority of people who purchased or were gifted with this drone really liked it. One of the things they particularly liked is that the fiber cages protect their fingers from the propellers. The carbon fiber case makes this drone tough, so your drone won’t break easily if it bumps into an object.

It is small, lightweight, and the controls are excellent. The drone folds to a size about the same as a VHS cassette so you can take it anywhere. Most people like the design of this drone and feel it is very user-friendly.

Selfies are great quality, but videos are only fair quality.

Dislikes

Not everyone who used this drone was happy with it. Some users found that the drone lost track of their face and began to follow someone else who was near them.

Other users found that they had some problems getting the drone to function properly. Others complained that the moment they purchased the drone they needed to update the firmware. While only a few people complained about each of these problems they are still worth noting before purchasing this drone.

However, it’s also worth noting that the issue of updating the firmware is actually very good because it means that the company is staying on top of requests and complaints from customers.

Conclusion

This Camera Passport Self-Flying Drone makes a great gift for anyone who loves taking selfies of their own activities. The portability of this camera makes it possible to take this drone everywhere with you, so you can record all of your activities. While some people do experience some problems with this drone, the vast majority of users really enjoyed using it. It doesn’t come cheap (around $300), but it’ll show that special person you really think they’re special. Plus check here as this will be going on sale as V-Day comes closer.

DJI Spark, Portable Mini Drone

Is your Valentine a gadget person or a budding photographer?

Have you figured out what to get that special somebody for Valentine’s Day?

You might think that you’ll never come up with an idea that will please your Valentine. But that’s probably because you haven’t yet thought about buying a drone for your special someone.

If you’re looking for a great gift for that gadget guru or for that budding photographer to take aerial photographs, then the DJI Spark, Portable Mini Drone is well worth considering.

The Spark Mini Drone comes in your choice of alpine white, lava red, meadow green, sky blue, or sunrise yellow. This drone flies well with a Gimbal camera whose angle can be adjusted. The camera on this Mini Drone is high performance, and the video has mechanical Gimbal stabilization.

The Drone lifts off from your hand and comes equipped with face ware software, which recognizes your face. You can even take great photographs using simple hand gestures.

Once you’ve taken your photos, you can edit them and share them on social media.

You can purchase just the Drone or get the Drone and the ‘Fly More’ package, which comes equipped with a remote controller, extra battery, propeller guards, charger (Instead of a USB Port) power cable, battery charging hub, and shoulder bag.

Likes

The majority of people who purchased this mini drone for themselves or received it as a gift really like it. They find that it has a good battery life and is easy to charge. The remote for the ‘Fly More’ package works exceptionally well, or you can fly the drone using your phone. They also state that the hand gestures work well for snapping pictures.

The small size of this drone makes it easy to take anywhere, and it is simple enough to use that it makes a great drone for beginner users.

Dislikes

While the vast majority of people who have used this mini drone really like it, there are some people who have legitimate complaints or concerns about it. A few users stated that their drone would drop out of the sky without warning, causing the drone to either break or the user to lose it.

Other users found that they could not get the batteries to charge on the drone no matter how long they tried to charge it.

While most users did not experience either of these problems, these problems are serious enough to be worth noting.

Conclusion

The DJI Spark, Portable Mini Drone is an easy to use drone that takes fantastic pictures and great videos. Although a few people experienced problems with this drone, the vast majority of users really like and enjoy using it. Check here to find the best prices for this great budget-friendly tech gadget toy.

Mr. Coffee BVMC-ECMP 1106 Café Barista Espresso Maker Machine – Product link

Do you have a special Valentine who complains about paying too much for his or her cappuccinos, espressos, and lattés? If so, then this Mr. Coffee Café Barista Espresso Maker Machine can be the perfect gift. It makes great tasting coffee drinks for a much lower price. In addition, you or your special someone can control the amount of sugar in the drinks.

This Barista Espresso Maker is a 3-in-1 machine allowing a person to make espresso, cappuccinos, and lattés. This machine features a 15-bar pump system, automatic milk frother, and a one-touch control panel. The owner can also make single or double servings of whatever drink is chosen. This machine will make the ideal gift for Valentine’s, Christmas, or a birthday for someone you care about.

Both the water and milk reservoirs are removable, and it comes with a 26-inch cord.

Likes

Users like the ease of use of this espresso maker and state that it looks good sitting on the counter. They also state that the controls on this espresso maker are very user-friendly. In addition, reviewers say that the machine is easy to clean.

Frequent cappuccino and latté drinkers find that this machine pays for itself in a very short time. They like the removable parts, and most users state that their lattés and cappuccinos taste better than the ones they buy at coffee and espresso shops.

Dislikes

While most users really like this machine, and find it makes exceptionally good coffee drinks, some users are unhappy because it stopped working within a few months of purchase. While the company replaced the machines because the warranties were still good, people were unhappy to be without the machine for the time it took to replacement.

Conclusion

This Mr. Coffee Barista Espresso Maker Machine turns making coffee drinks in your home into a simple and easy task, and the products that come from the machine are delicious.

Most people found that this machine pays for itself quickly and was a good investment, but a small portion of users were frustrated when the espresso maker broke within months of purchase.

If you are considering giving this espresso maker as a gift, you can make this gift even more impressive by combining it with a finely ground bag of premium coffee and a couple of cute cups to make a complete espresso, cappuccino, and latté set.

Now if you really want to go all out and have someone who is a true coffee lover, I can’t recommend the Jura Z6 Coffee Maker highly enough. This thing is freaking amazing and truly makes one of the best coffee drinks you’ll ever taste. It is programmed to make everything from a perfect flat white coffee to a cappuccino you’ll think you got at your local Starbucks, Caribou Coffee or Dunn Bros. It’s pricey, but you will never want to go to another coffee shop again after tasting what the Jura Z6 can make so check it out here.

Self Heating Coffee Mug – Product link

For the coffee lover who has nearly everything, including the amazing Jura Z6, this is the perfect accessory because nothing is worse than a cup of joe gone cold. Just pour the beverage in, set it to a preferred temperate via an app on your phone and enjoy warm coffee for as long as it takes to fully caffeinate.

Portable Projector – Product link

Hook the device to the back of your Moto Z phone and project your fave shows home-movie-theater-style (up to 70 inches wide) on any surface. Backyard movie night in anyone’s backyard.

Charging Wallet – Product link

His worn out, threadbare wallet just isn’t cutting it. This slim leather version holds four cards, cash and a full iPhone charge.

Vi Personal Training Headphones – Product link

These Bluetooth headphones contain a personal trainer that monitors heartbeat, offers coaching advice, tracks fitness goals and even helps motivate during the home stretch. Plus, the sound quality is second to none.

Acrylic Turntable with Speakers – Product link

This gorgeous record player gets major home decor points. Plus, your S.O. also has the option to stream music from their phone via Bluetooth.

Liftboard Electric Skateboard – Product link

OK, this one’s mostly because I really want to try it out. It goes up to 16 mph, comes with a wireless remote and lasts up to 16 miles on a single charge.

Mini Travel Iron – Product link

For the travel buff: The world’s smallest portable iron heats up in 15 seconds and removes wrinkles from almost any fabric. Plus, it’s just really cute.

Apple Watch Series 3 – Product link

An Apple Watch is exactly the sort of gratuitous gadget that it’s incredibly hard to justify buying for yourself, but brilliant to be given by someone else.

Even better, because it comes in a variety of versions with different watch colors and straps, it’s a good chance to show off that you know your loved one’s personal style.

Apple AirPods – Product link

If your partner is still carrying around a battered old pair of cheap in-ear headphones, it might be time to get them an upgrade.

So, there’s your true geek gadget lovers Valentine’s Day guide that covers nearly everything you or that special person will want this year, plus check out our 2018 hottest tech and gaming guide.

