Most Disappointing Celebrities of 2015

We are merely days into 2016. Last year was full of some pretty shocking moments in entertainment. While we have seen various celebrities do some incredible things, we have unfortunately also been disappointed by numerous of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

So, as we are beginning the path of 2016, I have compiled a list of the Top 10 Disappointing Celebrities of 2015.

Brian Williams

In March of 2015, Brian Williams was swiftly knocked down from his NBC throne when he admitted to fabricating his experience in Iraq back in 2013. Initially, Brian claimed that he was traveling in an aircraft that was hit by RPG fire. However, soldier Lance Reynolds, who actually was in the hit aircraft called him out, stating, “Sorry dude, I don’t remember you being on my aircraft. I do remember you walking up about an hour after we had landed to ask me what had happened.”

Subsequently, after Lance’s comment caught the public’s attention, Brian issued an on-air apology claiming that he made a mistake in “misremembering” the events back in 2003. He explained, “I want to apologize. I said I was traveling in an aircraft that was hit by RPG fire. I was instead in the following aircraft.” Following this scandal, Brian was rightfully dismissed from his anchor position on NBC news (although he was quickly employed at MSNBC). However, it is disappointing that he felt the need to lie about his experience and only admit to his falsification after he was called out by someone years later. In addition, how the hell did he get away with this lie for over a decade, considering there were numerous fellow NBC crew members with him?!

You may notice that if you start typing “Ariana Grande” into Google, the term “donut” soon follows. This is due to the singer’s now infamous incident at a donut shop in California. Over the July 4th weekend, Ariana was caught on surveillance camera licking a donut that was sitting on display. Afterward, she was also heard stating, “I hate Americans. I hate America.”

While it was Ariana’s reckless behavior that was really at fault, the Wolfee Donut shop had to pay the price, as their health code was temporarily downgraded. However, the really disappointing part of this was that Ariana proceeded to issue an “apology,” which was basically her blaming obesity in America for her actions. The pop star is only 22 years old and could have easily played the “I’m young. I make mistakes, but I am learning” card, but she seemingly refused to take full responsibility for her actions.

Despite all of this, I am not sure what is more disappointing: Ariana’s behavior, or the fact that this incident made international headlines and even earned the title “#DonutGate.”

Although there were countless celebrity splits in 2015, Gwen Stefani’s split from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale definitely sticks out from the pack. Despite many of the separations being rumored to be due to cheating (i.e. Miranda and Blake, Ben and Jen, etc.), Gwen and Gavin’s situation seems to be one of the few where the speculations appear to have some truth behind them.

Back in August, Gwen and Gavin announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage and having three kids together. Following this, it became public that Gavin had cheated on Gwen with their nanny, and she had caught on to it from evidence left on the family iPad. This incident was particularly disappointing, as it seemed like Gavin really did ruin a loving relationship because he had the urge to be unfaithful. Considering their youngest child is barely one year old, he clearly was not acting in the best interest of his children. Undoubtedly his actions will affect his kids for the rest of their lives.

Kelly Osbourne

After the whole Giuliana-Zendaya Fashion Police scandal, I was leaning towards Team Kelly, as she was rightfully upset with Giuliana’s racially charged, off-color joke about Zendaya’s dreadlocks at the Oscars. However, this quickly changed when Kelly appeared as a guest host on The View this year. Unfortunately, Kelly put herself into an arguably worse position when she made some ignorant comments about Donald Trump’s employees.

On August 4th, Kelly joined The View hosts while they began discussing Donald Trump’s controversial remarks about Mexican immigrants and his plan to kick them out of the States. Kelly tried to add to the conversation, but landed herself in hot water when she said, “If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?” Right away she received disapproving feedback from her co-hosts, including Latino Rosie Perez. It was disappointing, as it definitely painted Kelly to be very ignorant and hypocritical.

Raven Simone

While Kelly’s situation was cringe-worthy, it wasn’t the only disappointing moment that occurred on The View in 2015. Another moment took place during their Hot Topics segment when the hosts discussed recent findings that Americans make racist assumptions based on names.

While most of the hosts agreed that this was wrong and shouldn’t be happening, Raven stuck her foot in her mouth when she said, “I’m not about to hire you if your name is Watermelondrea.” She was quickly faced with backlash, as people claimed that she was insinuating she would not hire someone with an Africanized name.

Considering Raven was put on the panel to represent the African-American (although she claims she doesn’t identify as this) community, she definitely was not doing a good job in this role this year. It is disappointing, as initially she seemed like an intelligent woman who had lots of experiences to share (considering she became famous at such a young age), however through her multiple scandals as a host on the show, she has quickly made enemies with the majority of viewers. In fact, there is actually a petition circulating to get her removed from the panel.

Bill Cosby

While he could definitely be higher up on the list, I thought I would follow Raven Simone with Bill Cosby as they were former costars on The Cosby Show. While his big scandal began to unfold in 2014, it has grown more and more unfortunate and disappointing throughout 2015. It felt like every other week there was a new allegation against Cosby, for such misconduct as drugging, sexually abusing and raping countless women throughout his long career in comedy.

It was notably disappointing when it became public that he had gotten numerous prescriptions for Quaaludes over the years, which is a drug often used to sedate victims. So while it is hard to believe that a (formerly) beloved and respected figure of the entertainment industry could commit such heinous things, this year introduced simply too much evidence to believe otherwise.

Scott Disick

Scott Disick is no stranger to scandals. He has been very open about his struggles with substance abuse and reckless behavior over the past few seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, he seemed to be headed in a better direction in terms of his lifestyle up until this summer. On July 2, Scott was photographed cuddling up to his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli while on a “partying bender” in Monte Carlo (this was while Kourtney and Scott were still together).

While Scott has gone through a lot in the past few years (losing both his parents), he has also forced Kourtney and his three children to endure a lot. Kourtney has continually forgiven him, as she tried to keep her family together. However, it seems that Scott is never content with what is right in front of him. Thus, it is disappointing that Scott would allow Kourtney to get so invested in him when it is clear that he doesn’t want to lead the same lifestyle as she does. In addition, he is constantly putting his need for partying, fame and fortune before his three young kids.

Jared Fogle

Despite the numerous celebrities who made headlines this year for misconduct when it comes to sexual relations with minors (i.e. Josh Duggar), Jared Fogle’s case was particularly disappointing.

Jared rose to fame when he became the spokesperson for Subway. Since then, he has started a family (with two young children) and founded a childhood obesity awareness charity. However, while he was traveling around and speaking to youth about healthy eating, he took advantage of his stature and engaged in sexual relations with numerous underage girls. It was even revealed that he had a “the younger the better” mantra when it came to finding a sexual partner. He was also distributing child pornography while maintaining an ongoing relationship with a 17-year-old prostitute. It is so disappointing that he has been able to hold his position for so long, and it was partially aiding him in engaging in such behavior. In addition, I don’t even understand how he could live with himself knowing that he was seen as a role model to many – including some of his victims.

Caitlyn Jenner

Whether you love her or not, I think everyone can agree that Caitlyn Jenner has brought some much-needed awareness to the transgender community over the pat year. After she came out publicly as transgender, Caitlyn has been devoting much of her time to advocating for those who identify as trans.

And while I hate to be one to tear someone down when they are intending to bring a positive change to the world, I couldn’t help but be disappointed by Caitlyn after she appeared on this season’s premiere of Ellen. While on the talk show, Caitlyn basically stated that she doesn’t understand gay marriage and doesn’t necessarily support it either. She explained, “I’m a traditionalist…I’m older than most people in this audience. I kind of like tradition, and it’s always been a man and a woman. I’m thinking, ‘I don’t quite get it.’” This was extremely disappointing, as Caitlyn has been receiving so much support and love from the public for her transition, but refuses to express the same to a fellow LGBTQ community. Ultimately, if Caitlyn wants the world to be more accepting of her lifestyle, she is going to have to show the same understanding for others as well. The excuse that “I’m a traditionalist” no longer cuts it in this day and age.

Donald Trump

No surprises here. Donald Trump has had a big year, as he announced his candidacy for President of the United States. While I was formerly a fan of his show The Celebrity Apprentice, after all of his insane comments and antics this year I find it hard to be supportive of anything the man does.

It really all began when he delivered his kickoff speech back in June. Here, Donald claimed that undocumented Mexican immigrants are “rapists” and that they bring “drugs and crime” to America. Unsurprisingly, this enraged much of the public – especially the Latino community. However, this didn’t stop Donald from alienating even more groups – including Women, Muslims and his fellow Republican candidates. Obviously, Donald is a successful businessman and could definitely bring some good changes to America, but this is heavily outweighed by the ignorant, condescending, irresponsible, and frankly unbelievable behavior he exhibits as a politician. Ultimately, I don’t know what I am more disappointed in: Donald Trump’s destructive ways or the fact that people are continuing to support him enough that he holds the top spot in the GOP polls.

