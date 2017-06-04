Click to read the full story: Top 10 Hottest VR Games of 2017

Virtual Reality aka VR is finally coming into its own in 2017, and with so many headsets out now, you have quite the selection of high-end to budgetware.

Now that we have the PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear VR, Daydream View and budget friendly Cardboard out, VR developers are popping out of the woodwork faster than Kardashians. So, hold on tight, as there’s going to be a huge influx of VR games hitting soon from the gaming industry.

As VR isn’t being given as much attention in the media, there are quite a few games already out that flying under the radar along with some amazing ones we can’t wait to get our hands on.

Here’s our list of the best and brightest of 2017.

Rec Room

This is such a fun multi-player game on the HTC Vive that lands you in a social club where you join other players shooting each other up with paintball or disc golf. The fun customizations and animations will remind you of Wii Sports but even more fun. Plus it’s free, and you can get it on Steam.

Raw Data

This is one to play with a gamer buddy to fight off robots with everything from shotguns to pistols to katanas (giving you a little Michonne feel). You can choose characters and missions in this VR game that’ll get you working up a sweat.

Rather than just being another run of the mill shooter, Raw Data truly stands out with some amazing freedom of movement through a teleport system that feels very intuitive. When the robots swarm, expect your heart rate to kick in. HTC Vive.

Hover Junkers

A great multiplayer flying combat game that looks freaking amazing and makes perfect use of roomscale controls. You get to choose a ship that’s the size of the room you’re playing in. Then you design the defenses and literally get to duck down behind them.

Hover Junkers is just pure fast fun with a Mad Max meets Star Wars type feel. HTC Vive.

I Expect You To Die

This is a really sweet Oculus Rift ‘escape the puzzle room’ game that makes the best use of its Touch controllers. If you have the Rift, this is an absolute must get.

Paranormal Activity Lost Soul

This is one freaky scary VR game based on that franchise that started out really well before they kicked that poor horse one too many times. Rather than rely on any of the films, this one drops you into your own suburban nightmare.

Like with most horror films that are good, this one lets you walk around in an eerily silent room exploring your surroundings. The only thing we’ll tell you is that once you find your flashlight and batteries get ready to pee yourself as the visuals are really great not to mention the scares. HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR.

Resident Evil 7 VR

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is easily one of the best immersive and freaking scary experiences right up there with Paranormal Activity. The game allows you to explore every inch of a cabin in the woods where you must find your long lost love who’s being held by a mysterious family.

See, even a decent but simple plotline as all great horror movies do. You can actually feel a dread in the atmosphere the moment you step into this cabin and is one of the best examples of VR done the way it should.

Be warned, even the most diehard horror fiend (like myself) will find yourself pulling the headset off every so often after a major freak out. Then you’ll tentatively reach again for the headset knowing that you’re a true masochist. HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR.

Final Approach

Ever wondered what those pilots go through? Want to experience all the sweat-induced panic that comes when you’re in control of aircraft going through various airport scenarios?

Then Final Approach is perfect for you. You’ll be up in the sky having to tell the planes where to go, help with airport operations like putting out fires or luggage handling.

This games has some serious challenges while looking pretty amazing. HTC Vive.

Minecraft

Any serious gamer knows Minecraft and exactly what it does. Now you get to really experience it VR style. Yup, it’s still got that blocky world but now you get to wield that diamond sword fighting those baddies in the Nether. Oculus Rift.

The Climb

Scared of heights but enjoy the thrill of roller coasters anyway? The Climb is for you as it’s VR climbing and scaling heights that feel so real your ankles and knees will quickly get the weird tingling when you’re on top of a high building looking up at an even higher one.

They hyper-detailed scenery blends perfectly with the very real feeling immersive thrills. Oculus Rift.

London Heist: Getaway

This is one of my favorite VR games on PlayStation VR, plus it comes free with the Worlds game. The game lets you use your PS Move controller in both hands which will have you truly feeling like you’re involved in a high-speed chase with burly Londoners chasing you down on motorbikes. This is what VR is all about!

