Now that the latest installment of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is tearing it up in the theaters, what better time to give you some ideas on what to get that Star Wars fan who has everything. Movie geeks can be hard to please, but these special holiday gift ideas will bring a smile to every fan.

With the revival of the Star Wars saga, many of us have become excited to share the fandom with our children. This means that not only do we have adults collecting memorabilia from their favorite films, but we also have kids wanting to have toys they can actively play with from the same films. This gives us a lot of room for overlap, where the entire family may want to play with and enjoy merchandise from the Star Wars franchise. We have had a look at what is available and these are our top ten picks for family-friendly Star Wars toys.

Revell 85-1636 Star Wars Snaptite Build and Play Imperial AT-AT Cargo Walker Building Kit – product link

If your family are crafty, or fond of assembling maquettes and models, then this may be perfect for you. This iconic AT-AT Walker can be built from scratch at home by adults, teenagers, and older children. The end result is a reasonably play-friendly toy that all can enjoy.

Revell SnapTite Build & Play Imperial Star Destroyer Building Kit – product link

Another kit the family can enjoy. This kit allows teens and adults from the family to build their very own imperial star destroyer from scratch. The end result is highly playable and very attractive, although not really recommended for children that are very young, due to its small parts. It makes a great display piece.

Bandai Hobby Star Wars 1/72 Tie Fighter Building Kit – product link

Tie fighters are another iconic part of the Star Wars universe, and your family can build one together then you can play with. Bandai is known for producing high-quality merchandise, too, so you can rest assured you’re getting a great model with amazing detail.

Fascinations Metal Earth Star Wars X-Wing – product link

Another great addition to your collection, this X-Wing model is easy for most of the family to assemble, and absolutely stunning when done. It is not really recommended for playing with, though, as this model is a bit more fragile than the others.

Perplexus Star Wars Death Star – product link

Want to own your very own Death Star so you can re-enact and re-imagine your favorite Star Wars scenes? This Death Star is a clear-walled maze that you need to navigate to destroy the Death Star itself. The puzzle is challenging, and great fun for older kids to complete on their own or together.

LEGO Star Wars Resistance X-Wing Fighter 75125 – product link

If Lego and active, the rowdy play is more your family’s style, this kit is just right for you. It allows you to assemble your own X-Wing, but one you can play with and create big battles with. It still looks lovely on a shelf, but there is no harm done if the kids want to play with it either.

LEGO Star Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter 75168 Star Wars Toy – product link

Another great Star Wars product from Lego, this one features folding wings, a mini-figure cockpit, enough space for R2D2 to fit in, laser cannons, and spring-loaded shooters, for active play and scene re-enactment. It also includes Yoda and R2D2 mini-figures to play with, as well as a lightsaber and ammo for your shooters.

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Walker 75153 Star Wars Toy – product link

This AT-ST Walker is made for Lego war. It has posable legs, a wheel-activated turning top, and a cockpit and hatches that open, with detailed interiors for your three mini-figures. It features spring-loaded shooters and front guns, as well as weapons for the mini-figures.

Star Wars Bop It Game – product link

Fancy playing a fun game of Bop It with R2D2? Of course you do! This new twist on an old game makes for a fun evening for all the family. It is also a great game for kids’ and teens’ parties.

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes Millennium Falcon and Figures – product link

This portable Millennium Falcon is great fun for the whole family to play with. You can play at making it fly, recreate the Episode IV escape scene, and have fun. It includes Han Solo and Chewbacca, as well as R2D2 and several attachments.

Bonus Idea for the Star Wars Fan Who Has Everything

Miracle Star Wars Last Jedi Sweaters – Star Wars Holiday Darth Vader Storm Trooper – product link

Just in time for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hitting theaters.

