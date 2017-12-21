Click to read the full story: Top 10 hottest DC Comics Toy Collectibles gift ideas

DC Comics might not be having as much luck on the big screen, as say, Marvel Comics, but DC collectible toys are huge! Fans love them, and we’ve found some great ones that look amazing without breaking the bank.

A lot of kids…and adults (aka big kids) are really into comics and comic book characters. This is even more common now that amazing films are being released featuring these characters. Which means there is a lot of available merchandise for every film franchise.

This can be great, but it is often hard to shop for a specific age range, especially for preteens, tweens, and teens. This is because there are many fun toys for younger kids and babies, and many elaborate collector’s items for adults, but the kids in between often get missed out. They want something elaborate and creative to collect… but also something they can play with in their spare time. These are 10 great DC Comics Toys for kids in that age range.

DC Comics Multiverse Suicide Squad The Joker Figure – product link

If you have a teen or an adult who still acts like one, you have probably not stopped hearing about Suicide Squad. This true-to-movie figurine of the Joker includes all the features of the character’s latest incarnation, including the tattoos. It is fully articulated and fully poseable, meaning great fun can be had playing with it. We would recommend adding a Batman figurine and starting a fight! Older kids may enjoy just displaying this figurine.

Funko POP Movies DC Wonder Woman Movie Wonder Woman Action Figure – product link

Funko POP makes some amazing figurines, and this is no exception. The nuances and detail in this figure are beautiful. It is not intended for full play, as it is more of a collectible and does not pose. That said, responsible children will enjoy playing with her.

Funko POP! Movies: DC Justice League – The Flash Toy Figure – product link

Another Funko POP figurine, this one features The Flash. This figurine is more of a collectible as well, but looks great as a feature in any room, and will withstand some light play or fanart creation, as teens sometimes do.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Batman and Superman Figure 2-pack – product link

If after Batman V Superman you have someone at home who is equally into both of them, this is a good buy. These figures follow a traditional action figure model and their designs are based on the film. They are durable and ready for play, and, having both characters, kids can recreate scenes from the film.

DC Comics Multiverse Justice League Batman Tact Suit Figure, 6″ – product link

For complete possibility and incredible attention to detail, you can’t fault this figure. It is based on the justice league design, and therefore, features his upgraded tact suit. The figure is fully poseable, so kids can play with it if they want to. That said, it still makes an amazing display piece.

DC Comics Multiverse Justice League Superman Action Figure, 6″ – product link

Another solo figure with amazing details and full possibility. The textures and detail are amazing, and the poseable features mean this figure can be played with by younger kids or posed by older kids. Again, it makes an amazing display piece as well as action toy.

DC Comics Multiverse Suicide Squad Deadshot Figure 6″ – product link

If you’re looking for a detailed figurine for a slightly edgier teen, this may be a better purchase. Another fully poseable figurine with amazing detail from the Suicide Squad film. LEGO Super Heroes Batman: Gotham City Cycle Chase 76053 – product link

For kids who want to engage in more detailed play, Lego is a great bet. Some more Suicide Squad inspired works, this Lego set features Batman, Harley Quinn, and Deadshot, along with bikes and weapons, for an active game.

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Dorm 41235 DC Collectible – product link

This toy is a great Lego option for fans of Wonder Woman. It includes her dorm, some orange kryptonite, and a figurine or the heroine herself. There are plenty of options for creating storylines.

DC Wonder Woman Battle-Ready Doll, 12″ – product link

If you have a kid who was inspired by how strong Wonder Woman is, this may be a good figurine for them. She comes with her lasso and her battlefield armor and is fully poseable. The face is detailed, to match Gal Gadot in the film.

The post Top 10 hottest DC Comics Toy Collectibles gift ideas appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner