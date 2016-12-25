Click to read the full story: Top 10 Gifts for Your Pets

With Christmas now here, it is the perfect time to finish up your holiday shopping. While you may already have an idea of what you are going to get your family and friends, you can’t forget your favorite furry companions. As a pet lover myself, I am happy to have compiled a list of the Top 10 Gifts to give your pets this holiday season. So check out the list below and have your dog’s tail wagging and your kitty purring loud!

The nice thing for those of you more cost conscious, after Christmas sales can have some real steals, and your pet will appreciate a gift anytime of the year like most of us!

Pet Peek (Pet Fence Window)

If you have a huge fence in your backyard that restricts your cat or dog from exploring their inner curiosity and checking out what’s going on in the nearby street – this may be the perfect product for you. The Pet Peek is a small circular dome that gives your pet the opportunity to peak outside, without being able to actually run out. While it may seem like a silly thing to us humans, we all know just how long pets can be entertained by even the most mundane of things. However, I would stray away from this item if your dog is an avid barker, especially when there are people passing by – nevertheless, the Pet Peek would make a great gift for homebody cats and dogs, who would love to have just a little bit more exposure to the outside world.

Mucky Pup’s Friendship Collar/Bracelet Set

You may remember from back in grade school when you and your BFF wore matching half-heart necklaces. Well, now you can do the same thing with your furry best friend. The Mucky Pup Friendship Collar/Bracelet Set is just that – a fun way to show your love and everlasting friendship with your pet to the whole world.

Cat’s Meow Interactive Cat Toy

I can personally vouch for this fun toy for your feline, which will have both them and you entertained! The toy is essentially a circular piece of yellow fabric that has a rubbery peak-a-boo wand, which randomly moves around it. The erratic movement of the wand mimics a mouse-tail and keeps your kitty guessing and engaged, as they try to anticipate where the wand will shift next. The newer version of the toy also lets you pick from four modes: slow, medium, fast and random. However, speaking from experience, some cats will love this toy while others will either hate it or just completely ignore it. But if your cat just so happens to be one of the ones who winds up loving it – it is 100% worth the purchase!

K&H Self-Warming Pet Cots

Most pets love to find a cozy, warm spot to curl up in for a nap – especially in the winter. The K&H Self-Warming Pet Cot is made of a fabric that is designed to retain the heat that your pet radiates and then use it to reflect back onto your pet. Therefore, there is no plug-in or electricity required, but your pet still gets to enjoy a nice warm place to snuggle up on.

Personalized Pet Treat and Toy Crate

Sometimes pet owners can go a bit crazy when it comes to spoiling their pets. It is not uncommon for dogs and cats to have dozens of toys lying around the house. With a Personalized Pet Treat and Toy Crate, you can keep all of your pet’s favorite toys and treats all in one, somewhat organized, place.

Apollo Peak Cat Wine

Yes, you can actually buy wine that is made for feline consumption. “Pinot Meow” by Cat Peak is made with catnip, allowing you to invite your cat to join you the next time you pour yourself a glass of wine. In addition, you can also get a wine for your dog as well. The same brand offers a dog-friendly beverage cutely titled “Chardognay.”

Kong Squirrel Catnip Toy

One of the latest cat toys to hit the market is the Kong Squirrel Catnip Toy. It is a soft, extremely durable toy that has an accessible enclosure. Thus, owners can refill the toy’s pouch whenever they want to put in new catnip. Most of the time cat toys tend to be fairly small. However, this one is quite a bit bigger – which many cats prefer to play with.

FroliCat BOLT Interactive Laser

You probably have seen videos on social media of pets – especially cats – chasing around the little red dot from their owner’s laser pointer. The FroliCat Laser is a great option in getting your animal to exercise, while not having to do much yourself (which is always a nice perk). In fact, the FrolioCat BOLT actually has an automatic setting, in which it can be placed on a flat surface, and it will randomly flash the red dot in various patterns.

The Original Cat’s Trapeze

When it comes to finding the perfect place to catch some Zzzzz’s, most cats like to have options. The cat trapeze is a suspended climbable cat structure that includes several layers of big, comfy pillows ready to be slept on by your four-legged feline. You can get the product as either a 2 or 3 level napping centre, which easily suspends from the wall or ceiling.

Illuminated Dog Leash

It is no secret that one of a dogs’ favorite pastimes is going for walks/runs. However, it can sometimes be a bit scary and dangerous taking your canine out when it is dark outside, as you never know what may happen if a car/bike rider/etc. does not see them walking in front of you. The Illuminated Dog Leash fixes this problem, as it provides a string of light, making your pet much more visible to others around you. The leash is actually visible from up to one-quarter of a mile away and only needs 3 AAA batteries to operate. If this gift also includes a few more late night walks, your pup will surely be ecstatic to receive it.

The post Top 10 Gifts for Your Pets appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay