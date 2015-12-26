Click to read the full story: Top 10 Best TV Shows of 2015

We got a lot in the area of small-screen entertainment, and chances are, no matter what your television viewing tastes are, there was something for you to enjoy. Some feel like they were appreciated by a small group, like us at Movie TV Tech Geeks with “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” while others stumbled a bit this season like “Empire.”

And there’s still something for you as ten of the best shows this year, (listed below) are sure to come back next year with a vengeance.

My Top 10 Hottest Shows

Empire

I have a love-hate relationship with this one because honestly, I was roped into watching it because peer pressure does work. I got into it, and now that it is all over the place seemingly for no reason, weekly I reconsider whether or not to keep watching. Empire took the world by storm and even though the actors are begging people via social media to “hang in there,” it is still the hottest show on TV.

How to Get Away with Murder

Coming in right behind Empire is How to Get Away With Murder. Shonda Rhimes teased us with a few episodes at the end of 2014. She really let us have it this year, and boy did we take the bait. The intricate plot twists, the strong acting, the sexy scenes, the progressive storylines; by the time the show is over we each week need a valium. Thanks for that Shondaland.

Fresh off The Boat

Fresh Off the Boat is just that- Fresh. Its nostalgic 90’s feel makes us wish for simpler days, and the characters are so defined that it’s almost scary. The combination of great casting, one-liners and the commitment from the actors made and makes the show about a Chinese boy (who hilariously and spot on appropriates black culture) and his family living in Orlando a hit.

Some people didn’t get the show, but I thought Scream Queens was smart and funny. The satirical portrayal of sorority life (none divine nine) is eerie but still very relatable. Jamie Lee Curtis, who is Uberly comfortable in her skin and I love it, plays the hell out of Dean Munsch and is nominated for a Golden Globe. The show is over the top and at times confusing, but it all works, and that’s what makes us want to know when season two is happening.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

So many people slept on this show or don’t get it, but it is genius. I am not just saying that because Tina Fey is behind it. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is genuinely a good, if not, great show. It takes such a serious and what should be dramatic subject-escaping a cult- and tells the story in a funny, intelligent way. Plus Ellie Kemper is the perfect person for the part. And who can resist Titus’ ‘Pinot Noir’ video?

Daredevil

This dark Netflix Original tells the story of a beloved comic book hero, and just about everyone loves it. And it’s not fluff like the 2004 Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck film. Daredevil is gritty and smart and at times terrifying. Who wouldn’t love that?

Being Mary Jane

I have to give Being Mary Jane credit because if nothing else, Gabrielle Union captures a lot of black women’s mentality in her portrayal of Mary Jane Paul. The show empowers women of all colors while giving a look into some of the struggles powerful women go through daily. It also tackles a lot of the things happening in the black community as well. And with the last scene of the last episode, all I can say is it’s heavy.

Master of None

Aziz Ansari is the man. I love seeing people of color (yes my brown love affinity stretches beyond the confines of black folks), and Aziz’s Master of None is hilarious. The thing about the show is that it is relatable. You don’t have to be an Indian man to get what he’s saying because a lot of his hang up with his culture, I have with mine, and you have with yours. Pair that with damn good comedic timing and you have a show that dominates Netflix.

The Walking Dead

The thing about this show is that it hasn’t really gotten old. You know how it is sometimes when you have a veteran show. Things can get or boring and oftentimes predictable. The Walking Dead has managed to keep it fresh, and while still having some “there’s no way” moments, it is one of the most “watchable” shows on TV right now. It’s only half-way through the season, but this one easily ranks as one of the most powerful and best ones yet.

Blackish

I love Blackish! The show is funny as hell yet still up to breast on black issues but tackles them in a way that all people can laugh about. Aside from touching on hallmarks in the black community, good and bad, the storylines transcend culture because we all have friends of our mate’s that get on our nerves, and countless women just don’t get along with their husband’s mother.

These show were at the top of their game this year, and I eagerly await to see what they have to bring us in 2016.

