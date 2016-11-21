Click to read the full story: Tony Romo proves to a class act

Tony Romo Continues to Handle Cowboys Quarterback Situation with Class

Full disclosure: I’m not a fan of Tony Romo. I’ll be the first to tell you that. I just don’t think he’s as good as he’s cracked up to be. There, I said it. I think he’s too inconsistent late in the season and late in game—especially late in late season games.

With that being said, Romo has handled himself more than perfectly in the face of the adversity he currently faces with his roster spot on the Dallas Cowboys slowly slipping away as rookie Dak Prescott continues to wow the NFL world.

Owner Jerry Jones defends Romo’s position to the public; however, it’s hard to believe that the Cowboys would keep his pricy contract should they move on to Prescott.

“This is not good bye,” said Jones. “I think Tony’s got 5 years left of really competing for a Super Bowl.”

Of course, the media has reported a lot of other feelings within the organization. Also, should Romo hit the market, the Cowboys would be able to draw a good amount of interest from certain teams around the league that never seem to be able to solve their quarterback problem.

You’d think that Romo would fight for his starting slot. After all, it is his. Prescott is filling in while he’s injured. But with Prescott doing so well and the Cowboys in a better position than Romo has ever had them, the veteran gave quite the press conference in which he conceded that Prescott deserves to start over him. He closed it with a motivational, soul-searching remark worthy of a motion picture.

“I feel like we all have two battles, or two enemies, going on. One with the man across from you. The second is with the man inside of you. I think once you control the one inside you, the one across from you really doesn’t matter. I think that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

Beautiful. And while again I’m no Romo fan, he gave a concession speech to rival that of Hillary Clinton from a week ago—except I imagine Cowboy fans are a lot easier to unify than the United States as a whole.

