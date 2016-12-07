Click to read the full story: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ first footage has wings

Tom Holland basically stole nearly every scene in “Captain America: Civil War,” and we got our first look at the new Spider-Man, but Sony has added an eyeful in this teaser for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” where there’s now some web wing action.

This harks back to the classic comic that had Spider-Man’s under the arm web wings which should make many die-hard fans happy. At least each reboot of the franchise notches things up more. These were seen in the drawings of Steve Ditko and John Romita and range from the waist to the middle of the arm which maintains that great blend of retro-modern tech we saw in “Captain America: Civil War.”



Tom Holland proved himself easily in his Civil War cameo, and he’ll be taking the center stage next summer, but first, we finally get a full-length trailer on Thursday which I’m pretty excited to see. Naturally, Sony is giving us a nice teaser to hold us over, and it’s quite a satisfying one at that as you can see above. The all-new costume has some great updates which makes complete sense to the film and history of Spider-Man.

The upgrades and updates come courtesy of Peter Parker’s mentor Tony Star (Robert Downey, Jr), who isn’t seen, but his presence is felt. Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) gets a quick appearance at the beginning. This brief but intriguing teaser makes you think we’ll be seeing everything from Parker’s perspective but we get to see Holland’s happy goofy look of glee at the end.

What was interesting in this was that it reminded me of a modern day John Hughes-style high school feel with its SnapChat approach.

Here’s some new images to check out.

Official synopsis for “Spider-Man: Homecoming:”

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Cast: Tom Holland (In the Heart of the Sea), Michael Keaton (Batman, Birdman), Zendaya (K.C. Undercover), Donald Glover (The Martian, Community), Jacob Batalon (North Woods), Laura Harrier (One Life to Live), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Tyne Daly (Cagney and Lacey), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), with Marisa Tomei (My CousinVinny, The Wrestler), and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, The Avengers).

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” opens July 7, 2017, and we’ll show you the trailer after it hits tomorrow on Jimmy Kimmel.

